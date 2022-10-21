ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sara B

Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die

Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
Maya Devi

A Man Lived For 82 Years Without Seeing A Single Woman In His Entire Life

Mihailo Tolotos, a Greek orthodox monk, died at the age of 82 without seeing a single woman in his entire life. In 1856, Mihailo’s mother died just four hours after he was born. Since none of the family members came forward, the little boy was abandoned on the steps of a monastery on top of Mount Athos. The monks adopted him and named him Mihailo Tolotos. He was raised there and spent his life in the service of the monastery.
aiexpress.io

Harvard researchers create soft, tentacle-like robot gripper

Researchers on the Harvard John A. Paulson Faculty of Engineering and Utilized Sciences (SEAS) have created a tentacle-like gripper that may grasp irregularly formed or smooth objects with out damaging them. The gripper is made up of many skinny, smooth tentacles that depend on inflation to wrap themselves round an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy