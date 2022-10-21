ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Government Technology

Ransomware Disrupts Indianapolis Housing Authority Payments

The ransomware attack that reportedly struck the Indianapolis Housing Authority (IHA) early this month has disrupted rent payments to landlords through the Housing Choice Voucher Program. The incident hits close to residents’ daily lives, impacting an agency that’s charged with helping vulnerable individuals meet a basic need. The Housing Authority...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfyi.org

Referendums could fund more teachers and new buildings. Why school leaders worry voters will say no

Nine school districts across Indiana are asking voters to approve an increase to their property taxes or continue a referendum tax levy. Most of the funding requests would go to paying teachers and other staff, according to the spending plans filed by each school corporation. Without approval for these new levies, suburban and rural districts alike say they will be forced to cut staff and likely see an increase in the number of students in a classroom.
INDIANA STATE
indypolitics.org

Holden Loses in Marion County Court

A Marion County Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former State Treasurer Chief of Staff Jim Holden against his former employer, the State of Indiana. Holden filed suit back in 2020 against Kelli Mitchell, several staff members, Ice Miller, and several banks doing business with the state for allegedly violating the False Claims Act for granting contracts without approval from the State Budget Agency, Department of Administration, and the Indiana Attorney General.
MARION COUNTY, IN
wfyi.org

Black historical sites statewide being preserved

Local nonprofit, Indiana Landmarks has embarked on a mission to preserve forgotten Black historical sites statewide. WFYI’s Terri Dee spoke with Eunice Trotter, director of the Black Heritage Preservation Program, about saving these disappearing treasures and the importance of community support. Terri Dee, WFYI Reporter: Eunice, how did you...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change

Language reshaping how Indiana communities participate in a food and drink tax worth roughly $90 million a year was a step away from becoming law last March, before state legislators excised it last-minute. But one of its most dedicated proponents says he’ll try again this year, prompting resistance — even resentment and defiance — from […] The post Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

Meet the candidates running for Marion County Sheriff

Two candidates are running for the role of Marion County Sheriff: incumbent Democrat Kerry Forestal and Republican candidate Randy Swindle. Forestal won the Marion County Sheriff seat in 2018. Before that, he worked for the sheriff’s office for almost 40 years. Swindle's campaign website says he worked for the...
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Authorities searching for car shop employee accused of scamming customers

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are searching for 45-year-old John Bragg II in connection to a case crossing state lines. Bragg is facing theft and fraud charges in Indiana and in Florida. Investigators say Bragg ran a car restoration shop in Whiteland and scammed customers out of thousands of dollars. “People may have paid tens […]
WHITELAND, IN
mdmh-bloomington.com

Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern

Boone County, Indiana – The projected high-tech development in Boone County by the state has received more than 3,000 signatures of opposition. The 91 other counties in Indiana are receiving a warning from the citizen committee that is leading the opposition. “This is a pilot program, so they want...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WFYI

Downtown company opens 2nd office, adds hundreds of jobs

A downtown company recently announced the opening of its second Indianapolis office. Logistics Company, Spot Freight Inc. employs over 350 in-office workers, and that number is expected to grow to 600. CEO Andrew Elsener talked about what has fueled the company’s growth. “We've been kind of unique in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

