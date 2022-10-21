Read full article on original website
Related
Government Technology
Ransomware Disrupts Indianapolis Housing Authority Payments
The ransomware attack that reportedly struck the Indianapolis Housing Authority (IHA) early this month has disrupted rent payments to landlords through the Housing Choice Voucher Program. The incident hits close to residents’ daily lives, impacting an agency that’s charged with helping vulnerable individuals meet a basic need. The Housing Authority...
wfyi.org
Referendums could fund more teachers and new buildings. Why school leaders worry voters will say no
Nine school districts across Indiana are asking voters to approve an increase to their property taxes or continue a referendum tax levy. Most of the funding requests would go to paying teachers and other staff, according to the spending plans filed by each school corporation. Without approval for these new levies, suburban and rural districts alike say they will be forced to cut staff and likely see an increase in the number of students in a classroom.
WTHR
Cyberattack on Indianapolis Housing Agency has landlords, tenants concerned
INDIANAPOLIS — Section 8 housing landlords like Bahrishum Gebregziabher are still waiting for the Indianapolis Housing Agency (IHA) to pay them this month. A recent ransomware attack has landlords not only worried about their income but also whether their information has been compromised. "I don't think IHA knows how...
wfyi.org
As IPS prepares to share final restructuring proposal, some community members are worried
Just days before Indianapolis school leaders are expected to release the final proposal to overhaul the district, many community members remain critical of the plan that doesn’t specify how much it would cost the district, what the district will do with closed buildings and the amount of money IPS would save long term.
Advocates working to address affordable housing issues across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County is in a housing crisis right now, according to affordable housing advocates. The Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana said there are 400 to 600 eviction filings every week in Marion County. A group of affordable housing advocates met on Sunday to discuss possible policy priorities to help low income renters.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department starts a hiring drive as academy enrollment declines
Indianapolis, Indiana – This week, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) launched the “Why We Serve” campaign to persuade prospective police officers and recruits from the Midwest to go to Indianapolis. “This happens a week after our City-County Council approved one of the highest wages for new...
indypolitics.org
Holden Loses in Marion County Court
A Marion County Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former State Treasurer Chief of Staff Jim Holden against his former employer, the State of Indiana. Holden filed suit back in 2020 against Kelli Mitchell, several staff members, Ice Miller, and several banks doing business with the state for allegedly violating the False Claims Act for granting contracts without approval from the State Budget Agency, Department of Administration, and the Indiana Attorney General.
wfyi.org
Hope Hampton outraises Kristen Phair in Indianapolis Public Schools District 3 race
This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at chalkbeat.org/newsletters. Indianapolis Public Schools board of commissioners candidate Hope Hampton has a significant lead in fundraising over her opponent Kristen Phair in the race to represent District 3. Hampton, a small business owner who previously worked as...
wfyi.org
Black historical sites statewide being preserved
Local nonprofit, Indiana Landmarks has embarked on a mission to preserve forgotten Black historical sites statewide. WFYI’s Terri Dee spoke with Eunice Trotter, director of the Black Heritage Preservation Program, about saving these disappearing treasures and the importance of community support. Terri Dee, WFYI Reporter: Eunice, how did you...
Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change
Language reshaping how Indiana communities participate in a food and drink tax worth roughly $90 million a year was a step away from becoming law last March, before state legislators excised it last-minute. But one of its most dedicated proponents says he’ll try again this year, prompting resistance — even resentment and defiance — from […] The post Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Open Enrollment scams targeting local senior citizens
Sylvia is 76 years old and lives on Indy’s westside. Her phone rings nonstop with phone calls claiming to be with Medicare, even though she uses Anthem.
wfyi.org
Meet the candidates running for Marion County Sheriff
Two candidates are running for the role of Marion County Sheriff: incumbent Democrat Kerry Forestal and Republican candidate Randy Swindle. Forestal won the Marion County Sheriff seat in 2018. Before that, he worked for the sheriff’s office for almost 40 years. Swindle's campaign website says he worked for the...
Authorities searching for car shop employee accused of scamming customers
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are searching for 45-year-old John Bragg II in connection to a case crossing state lines. Bragg is facing theft and fraud charges in Indiana and in Florida. Investigators say Bragg ran a car restoration shop in Whiteland and scammed customers out of thousands of dollars. “People may have paid tens […]
Marion County Prosecutor's race: 6 questions for challenger Cyndi Carrasco
Cyndi Carrasco believes the Marion County prosecutor's office needs to change at the top, and she wants to be that change.
Marion Co. Coroner asking for help identifying John Doe
The coroner's office says the person is presumably a white male of an unknown age. They were found dead on Oct. 20.
Shelbyville woman pleads guilty to embezzling nearly $700K from local business
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelbyville woman has pled guilty to multiple wire fraud charges after nearly $700,000 was embezzled from a local business over the span of 8 years. Tammy Scudder was charged with four counts of wire fraud after she allegedly stole over $690K from Plymate, Inc. between 2012 and Dec. 2020. Scudder began […]
mdmh-bloomington.com
Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern
Boone County, Indiana – The projected high-tech development in Boone County by the state has received more than 3,000 signatures of opposition. The 91 other counties in Indiana are receiving a warning from the citizen committee that is leading the opposition. “This is a pilot program, so they want...
95.3 MNC
Indianapolis man charged for stealing tens of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits
An Indianapolis man has been charged for stealing tens of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits. Indiana State Police first began investigating the now 25-year-old Covenant Ben more than two years ago. They worked with the FBI to collect evidence against him. Police believe Ben secretly used four men’s identifying...
Downtown company opens 2nd office, adds hundreds of jobs
A downtown company recently announced the opening of its second Indianapolis office. Logistics Company, Spot Freight Inc. employs over 350 in-office workers, and that number is expected to grow to 600. CEO Andrew Elsener talked about what has fueled the company’s growth. “We've been kind of unique in the...
State police find drugs, guns, cash in car with 4 kids; parents arrested
The trooper suspected criminal activity and smelled marijuana coming from the SUV as he spoke to the people inside, according to the release.
Comments / 1