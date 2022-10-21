Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Google's core business is slowing down amid recession fears
Google may be the giant in the digital advertising world, but even it is not immune to the impact that the economic downturn and recession fears are having on the online ad market. Google parent company Alphabet on Tuesday reported earnings results for the third quarter that fell short of...
Amazon to let customers pay with Venmo at checkout
Amazon is rolling out a new option for customers to pay with Venmo. Starting Tuesday, select customers will see an option at checkout to pay for orders on Amazon.com and via the mobile app using the popular PayPal-owned payment service rather than using their credit cards. The option will be available to US customers by Black Friday, according to Amazon.
Microsoft, Alphabet Send New Warnings About Economic Environment
Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report confirm fears that the economy is not doing well.
