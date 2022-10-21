US budget deficit slashed in half, but remains far above pre-pandemic levels, as Covid spending winds down

Read full article on original website
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
The Fed may have changed markets forever
It's safe to say that the global economy is in a pretty bad place right now: The vast majority of economists think we're on the brink of recession. But US markets don't seem to mind. Stocks closed out their best week since mid-June last Friday and continued that rally into Monday.
America's top bankers are more worried about the state of the world than recession
Some of the top names on Wall Street think a US recession is now likely, if not inevitable. But they have bigger worries on their minds. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Tuesday he is more concerned about global geopolitics than he is about slowing economic growth in the United States.
Google's core business is slowing down amid recession fears
Google may be the giant in the digital advertising world, but even it is not immune to the impact that the economic downturn and recession fears are having on the online ad market. Google parent company Alphabet on Tuesday reported earnings results for the third quarter that fell short of...
Why stocks keep rallying even though consumers feel lousy
Consumers may be worried about inflation and rising interest rates. But don't tell that to Wall Street. Stocks rose again Tuesday. It was a third-straight day of gains in what's turning out to be a very bullish October. The Dow rose nearly 340 points, or 1.1%. The blue chips have now surged about 11% so far this month.
GM earnings soar on improved supply chain issues
General Motors says its supply chain issues are improving. That allowed the company to post better-than-expected earnings despite falling short of revenue forecasts. America's largest automaker said that by the end of June, it had been able to clear out of inventory about 75% of the roughly 90,000 vehicles it had not been able to complete because of missing parts.
Oil falls on build in U.S. crude oil stocks, stronger dollar
MELBOURNE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in early trade on Wednesday as the dollar firmed and as industry data showing U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected reinforced fears of a global recession that would cut demand. Brent crude futures for December dropped $1.17, or 1.3%, to $92.35 a barrel at 0111 GMT, after climbing 26 cents in the previous session.
US home prices continued to lose momentum in August
US home prices continued to gain ground in August, but the pace of growth slowed considerably as rising mortgage rates pushed more prospective buyers out of the market. Home prices rose 13% in August from the year before, a smaller jump than the 15.6% growth seen in July and 18.1% pace in June, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index. The drop between July and August was the largest deceleration in the history of the index going back to 1987, surpassing the previous record a month prior.
Microsoft earnings hit by personal computing slowdown
Microsoft posted a double-digit profit decline in the three-month period ending in September as the company confronted a slowdown in the personal computing industry and a broader economic downturn. The tech giant on Tuesday reported net income of $17.6 billion for the quarter, a decrease of 14% from the year...
Microsoft, Alphabet Send New Warnings About Economic Environment
Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report confirm fears that the economy is not doing well.
How this Midwest bank is doing much better than Wall Street giants
Banks are in a bind. Rising interest rates should be good news for financial firms because they boost profitability for loans. But banking giants like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of America have been hit hard this year as the volatility on Wall Street from the Federal Reserve's massive inflation-fighting rate hikes has slammed their trading and investment banking businesses. Recession worries aren't helping either.
