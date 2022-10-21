ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsey Graham compelled to testify in Georgia

By Rob Jones
 4 days ago

A federal appeals court says U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia.

The ruling by a 3 judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court Of Appeals paves the way for the Fulton County D.A. to bring Graham in for questioning. District Attorney Fani Willis says, she wants to question Graham about phone calls he made to the Georgia Secretary Of State's Office , following the 2020 Presidential Election.

