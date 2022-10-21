Adams plans to give Yankees' Aaron Judge the Key to NYC: 'He had the key to open our hearts'

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Mayor Eric Adams on Friday said that the city will honor Yankees slugger Aaron Judge with the ceremonial Key to New York City after his historic 62nd home run, which broke the American League record earlier this month.

"The least we can do is give Aaron Judge the key to the city because he had the key to open our hearts by showing us exciting baseball this season," Adams told 1010 WINS' Juliet Papa in a one-on-one interview Friday. "We look forward to having a real victory for our New York team, so let's go Yankees, let's win this."

Adams, normally a Mets fan, also joked that he brought "good luck" by being in the crowd Tuesday night when the Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians and advance to the American League Championship Series, where they're facing the Houston Astros in a shot at the World Series.

"I need to get out to the ballpark to bring more good luck," he added.

The Astros edged the Yankees 3-2 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in the ALCS.

The series shifts to New York for Game 3 on Saturday, where the Yankees will try to dig themselves out of a hole to avoid being eliminated by Houston in the ALCS for the third time in six years.

Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season on Oct. 5, breaking Roger Maris' AL record and setting what some fans consider baseball's "clean" standard.

"It’s a big relief," Judge said afterward. "Everybody can finally sit down in their seats and watch the ballgame. It’s been a fun ride so far, getting a chance to do this. ... Getting a chance to have your name next to someone as great as Roger Maris and Babe Ruth and those guys is incredible."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.