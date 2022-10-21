Read full article on original website
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%
U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Benzinga
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Rises Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones surging more than 100 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, The Dow traded up 0.37% to 31,617.11 while the NASDAQ rose 1.46% to 11,112.63. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.80% to 3,827.55. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real...
US Stocks Could Continue Last Week's Momentum As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Surge Ahead Of Tech-Heavy Earnings Week — Tesla, Twitter, Chinese Companies In Focus
The major U.S. index futures point to a higher open on Monday following the strong gains posted by all three major averages last week. Stocks rallied all across in the week ended Oct. 21 as traders reacted positively to earnings reports and mulled over the surge in bond yields. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 Index ended at their highest levels in about two weeks, while the Dow settled at an over one-month high.
The S&P 500 has 20% more downside before bottoming, but don't abandon stocks as these 3 sectors show promise, Morgan Stanley stock chief says
The S&P 500 has more room before finding a bottom in the neighborhood of 3,000 to 3,200, according to Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson.
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
5 Best Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
This mini-portfolio of Dow dividend stocks is well-positioned to generate income and deliver outperformance in tempestuous market times.
AT&T, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.86 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.8% to $15.66 in after-hours trading.
Stocks rise on Wall Street, remain on track for winning week
Stocks are broadly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping major indexes on track for weekly gains after several days of up-and-down trading. The S&P 500 rose 1.8% as of 1:48 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 603 points, or 2%, to 30,939 and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%.
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in
Wall Street notched more gains Tuesday, as major stock indexes rallied for the third day and Treasury yields fell again. The S&P 500 rose 1.6%, with roughly 90% of stocks in the index notching gains. The benchmark index hadn’t been able to string together more than two gains in a row since mid-September.
CNBC
Stocks notch second day of gains Monday, Dow closes more than 400 points higher
The three major indexes closed higher Monday as traders tried to add to sharp gains seen last week and weighed the latest moves in rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 417.06 points, or 1.3%, ending the day at 31,499.62. The S&P 500 gained about 1.2% and closed at 3,797.34. The Nasdaq Composite advanced nearly 0.9% to end at 10,952.61.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress
Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin gains, Polygon leads top 10 crypto; Hong Kong stocks plunge
Bitcoin rose in Monday evening trading in Asia in a mixed day across the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins. Ether gained more than 2% and Polygon had a strong run up of more than 6%. XRP fell. Different picture for Hong Kong stocks, where the Hang Seng Index plunged to lows last seen 14 years ago in the financial crisis of 2008.
cryptoslate.com
Research: How Bitcoin and Ethereum compare to Global Currencies so far in 2022
The cryptocurrency industry has historically been more volatile than either equities or forex markets. However, since COVID, there has been increased volatility across most investible assets. Interestingly, the pound fell at one of its sharpest rates in history following the recent mini-budget, while Bitcoin has remained relatively stable around the $19,000 market.
NASDAQ
Dow Tacks On 3rd-Straight Triple-Digit Win
Wall Street's October rally keeps on chugging. The Dow marked its third consecutive triple-digit win, adding 337 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also extended their win streaks for a third-straight session. Cooling Treasury yields boosted sentiment today, as Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) take to the earnings confessional after the close.
Bitcoin's Volatility Falls Below Nasdaq and S&P 500's for First Time Since 2020
While bitcoin's price is stuck lately, there is one good thing to come from it for investors betting on crypto to become a legitimate asset class: It's less of a wild ride. After hovering in the $19,000 level for more than a month, bitcoin's volatility is now lower than that of both the Nasdaq and S&P 500, according to Kaiko.
cryptoslate.com
Public Bitcoin miners are expanding their hashrate share
There was a massive surge in public miners’ Bitcoin hashrate share as it has steadily grown during the last year, according to a report from the Hashrate Index. Occasioned by the enormous funds derived from the 2021 bull run, many of these miners invested heavily in mining rigs, thereby widening and enhancing their operations. According to the report, this development led to a continuous rise in their Bitcoin hashrate.
cryptoslate.com
Research: Top 4 stablecoins gaining market dominance despite stagnant growth since May
The top four stablecoins — USDT, USDC, BUSD and DAI — recorded exponential growth throughout 2021 and the first three months of 2022, reaching a peak market cap of $160 billion. However, growth hit a wall in May, when Terra LUNA collapsed, and the collective market cap of the top four is down a significant amount.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq leads stock surge on huge earnings day
U.S. stocks rose in Tuesday's trading as Wall Street digested and looked ahead to corporate earnings from some of the market’s biggest players. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) inched higher by 1.3% in midday trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked up by 0.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the way up, rising by 2% during midday trading.
cryptoslate.com
Weekly MacroSlate: Which part of the Big Short film are we in right now? As U.S. treasury yields continue to climb and invert across the yield curve
Eurozone inflation reaches 9.9%, the highest ever recorded. UK CPI YoY accelerated again to 10.1% in September, 0.1% higher than estimated. The last time CPI was that high was in 1982. China delayed economic reports, including GDP, without explanation or a future release date. Japan’s inflation hits 3% for the...
