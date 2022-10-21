ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sardinia, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Woman pleads guilty to stealing more than $700,000 from family-owned Clermont County business

SARDINIA, Ohio — A woman from Sardinia, Ohio, accused of stealing more than $700,000 from the family-owned business that she was an employee of has pleaded guilty. According to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Ohio, Tina Coday-Townes, 49, pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing more than $700,000 from the family-owned business for which she worked.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

CPD looking for man accused of attacking, robbing woman

EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have asked for help finding a man they say attacked a woman and held her against her will. Rodney Miller is wanted for robbery and abduction. Cincinnati investigators say he would not let a woman leave his apartment for 90 minutes. They also say he...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Trial in shootout with Middletown police delayed after insanity plea

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — The trial of an Ohio man charged in a shootout two years ago that wounded a police officer and also wounded him has been postponed until next year after the defendant opted for an insanity defense. Christopher Hubbard, 37, faces attempted murder and assault charges in Warren County. Authorities said an […]
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WRBI Radio

Local pharmacy break-in under investigation

— Batesville Police are investigating a burglary George’s Pharmacy on State Road 46. Investigators say someone broke out one of the store’s large front windows, got into the business, and made off with an undisclosed amount of narcotics. Anyone with information is asked to call the Batesville Police...
WLWT 5

Police looking for information on suspect in Millvale shooting

CINCINNATI — Police are looking for assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for a shooting that took place Monday, October 24. Police are looking for a black Nissan with silver trim below the windows and silver door handles in connection with a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Father charged in connection with young son's fatal shooting

MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a young boy in Madisonville Sunday. Police were called to Roe Street near Whetsel Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. The three-year-old was rushed to the hospital but later died. Deangelo Davis is charged with...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Miami University student accused of making terroristic threats

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKRC) - Something a Miami University student posted on social media leads to a felony charge. The man is accused of threatening to go on a shooting spree during Miami’s Family Weekend last Saturday. Police say 20-year-old Paul James Walker Jr. admitted making the post out of...
OXFORD, OH
Fox 19

1 dead, 1 in critical condition in Union Township fire

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and one is in critical condition after a fire broke out in a Clermont County home Monday night, according to Union Township Fire Chief Stan Deimling. Union Township Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story fire with heavy smoke on Mapleport Way,...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

CPS: Teacher on leave after physical altercation with student

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati Public Schools teacher is on leave after being involved in a physical altercation with a student. CPS is not identifying the teacher at Western Hills University High School but says it is investigating the incident. No word on what led up to the altercation. CPS...
CINCINNATI, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Investigation continues into an apparent murder-suicide in Adams Co.

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating what is being called a “murder-suicide.”. According to initial reports, the incident happened Saturday morning. WLWT in Cincinnati reports that dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call from a...
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

‘Devoted’ Catholic school teacher killed in NKY wrong-way crash

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Villa Hills Catholic school is mourning the loss of a former teacher after Covington police identified her as the driver killed in a wrong-way crash over the weekend. Martha Arlinghaus, 83, of Villa Hills, was killed Sunday on I-75 North near Kyles Lane after the...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Driver killed in Clinton County crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver was killed in a crash Monday morning in Greene Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Jeffrey Bruggeman, 37, of Jamestown was driving his Honda CR-V southeast on SR 73 when he crossed the center line at about 8:45. His car slammed into...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Adams County couple found dead in murder-suicide

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Adams County Sheriff' said an elderly couple is dead as a result of a murder-suicide over the weekend. A 17-year-old called investigators about the couple. They went to the home of John and Kathleen Newkirk, both 75, on Duffey Road at about 5:15 a.m. Saturday. They found both of them dead.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy