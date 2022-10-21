Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Woman pleads guilty to stealing more than $700,000 from family-owned Clermont County business
SARDINIA, Ohio — A woman from Sardinia, Ohio, accused of stealing more than $700,000 from the family-owned business that she was an employee of has pleaded guilty. According to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Ohio, Tina Coday-Townes, 49, pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing more than $700,000 from the family-owned business for which she worked.
WKRC
Judge rules local high school, diocese should not be sanctioned in wrongful death lawsuit
BURLINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A local judge rules two defendants in the wrongful death lawsuit of 16-year-old Matthew Mangine Jr. should not be sanctioned for not saving video evidence. The Mangine family attorney wanted sanctions and punitive damages against Saint Henry High School and the Covington diocese. The attorney claims...
Sheriff McGuffey revokes male inmates' tablets after months of broken windows
Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey permanently revoked computer tablets from all male inmates more than a month ago because of repeated damage to jail windows.
WKRC
CPD looking for man accused of attacking, robbing woman
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have asked for help finding a man they say attacked a woman and held her against her will. Rodney Miller is wanted for robbery and abduction. Cincinnati investigators say he would not let a woman leave his apartment for 90 minutes. They also say he...
Trial in shootout with Middletown police delayed after insanity plea
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — The trial of an Ohio man charged in a shootout two years ago that wounded a police officer and also wounded him has been postponed until next year after the defendant opted for an insanity defense. Christopher Hubbard, 37, faces attempted murder and assault charges in Warren County. Authorities said an […]
Fox 19
Miami U. student threatens to go on ‘parents shooting spree’ during Family Weekend: Court docs
OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Miami University student was arrested after allegedly making threats to go on a “parents shooting spree” during the school’s Family Weekend. Paul James Walker Jr., 20, is accused of posting the threat on social media on Oct. 22 while he was in his dorm room, according to Butler County court records.
WRBI Radio
Local pharmacy break-in under investigation
— Batesville Police are investigating a burglary George’s Pharmacy on State Road 46. Investigators say someone broke out one of the store’s large front windows, got into the business, and made off with an undisclosed amount of narcotics. Anyone with information is asked to call the Batesville Police...
WKRC
Local law enforcement, environmental group pull abandoned cars out of Ohio River
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local law enforcement agencies and an environmental group are working together to pull vehicles out of the Ohio River. Sonar and the Hamilton County Police Association Dive and Recovery Team divers were used to identify cars that have been abandoned in the Ohio River. Living Lands &...
WLWT 5
Court docs: Father left out loaded gun, resulting in 3-year-old's death in Madisonville
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been charged in the death of his 3-year-old son, according to court documents. DeAngelo Davis, 37, was arrested just after midnight on Monday and charged with endangering children. According to court documents, Davis "knowingly left his loaded firearm easily accessible to his two...
WLWT 5
Police looking for information on suspect in Millvale shooting
CINCINNATI — Police are looking for assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for a shooting that took place Monday, October 24. Police are looking for a black Nissan with silver trim below the windows and silver door handles in connection with a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
WKRC
Man and woman both arrested after shots fired behind Northern Kentucky Dollar General
VERONA, Ky. (WKRC) - A man and woman from Virginia were both arrested after the Boone County Sheriff's Office said the woman shot at the man behind the Verona Dollar General Sunday. Deputies were called to the store at about 4:20 p.m. but they say Alexis Beaver and Edwin Romero...
WKRC
Father charged in connection with young son's fatal shooting
MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a young boy in Madisonville Sunday. Police were called to Roe Street near Whetsel Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. The three-year-old was rushed to the hospital but later died. Deangelo Davis is charged with...
WKRC
Miami University student accused of making terroristic threats
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKRC) - Something a Miami University student posted on social media leads to a felony charge. The man is accused of threatening to go on a shooting spree during Miami’s Family Weekend last Saturday. Police say 20-year-old Paul James Walker Jr. admitted making the post out of...
Ohio shooter of 5 family members said he ‘had no choice’
An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre testified Monday he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child.
Fox 19
1 dead, 1 in critical condition in Union Township fire
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and one is in critical condition after a fire broke out in a Clermont County home Monday night, according to Union Township Fire Chief Stan Deimling. Union Township Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story fire with heavy smoke on Mapleport Way,...
WKRC
CPS: Teacher on leave after physical altercation with student
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati Public Schools teacher is on leave after being involved in a physical altercation with a student. CPS is not identifying the teacher at Western Hills University High School but says it is investigating the incident. No word on what led up to the altercation. CPS...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Investigation continues into an apparent murder-suicide in Adams Co.
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating what is being called a “murder-suicide.”. According to initial reports, the incident happened Saturday morning. WLWT in Cincinnati reports that dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call from a...
Fox 19
‘Devoted’ Catholic school teacher killed in NKY wrong-way crash
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Villa Hills Catholic school is mourning the loss of a former teacher after Covington police identified her as the driver killed in a wrong-way crash over the weekend. Martha Arlinghaus, 83, of Villa Hills, was killed Sunday on I-75 North near Kyles Lane after the...
WKRC
Driver killed in Clinton County crash
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver was killed in a crash Monday morning in Greene Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Jeffrey Bruggeman, 37, of Jamestown was driving his Honda CR-V southeast on SR 73 when he crossed the center line at about 8:45. His car slammed into...
WKRC
Adams County couple found dead in murder-suicide
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Adams County Sheriff' said an elderly couple is dead as a result of a murder-suicide over the weekend. A 17-year-old called investigators about the couple. They went to the home of John and Kathleen Newkirk, both 75, on Duffey Road at about 5:15 a.m. Saturday. They found both of them dead.
