Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after man badly injured in north Portland stabbing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at hospital and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Washington teens photograph hovering tic-tac-shaped UFORoger MarshWoodland, WA
4 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
The last alligator in Oregon? Weird!The New WestOregon State
Related
kptv.com
Candidates for Washington’s 3rd District hold campaign events
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Candidates for Washington’s Third Congressional District held events Monday as the state inches closer to Election Day. Republican candidate Joe Kent held a town hall in Vancouver, while Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez vied for votes in North Portland. It was a lively scene at...
kptv.com
Bernie Sanders coming to Oregon this week to campaign for Democrats
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is coming to Oregon this week as Democrats fear low voter turnout for the midterm elections. The Senator from Vermont will be speaking alongside Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley and Rep. Earl Blumenauer in Portland on Thursday afternoon, according to the New York Times.
kptv.com
Reward offered for information on unsolved 2020 homicide in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide that killed a 40-year-old man in October of 2020. On October 23, at about 10:40 p.m., the Portland Fire Bureau responded to a call...
kptv.com
Reward offered after more than 65 people have tires slashed in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for help finding the person responsible for slashing tires on multiple vehicles in the Roseway neighborhood earlier this month. In the early morning hours of Oct. 1, an unidentified suspect intentionally damaged vehicle tires throughout...
kptv.com
Suspect arrested in NE Portland homicide
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of James Harris, 54, whose body was found in Northeast Portland earlier this month. The Portland Police Bureau on Monday announced that Zachary Tyler Hackman, 22, was arrested on Sunday and booked on an unrelated warrant. He was also charged with Second Degree Murder, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Abuse of a Corpse.
kptv.com
Man seriously injured in stabbing in N. Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a stabbing that seriously injured one person late Monday night. Just before midnight, officers were called out to the report of a stabbing in the 4600 block of North Interstate Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man with serious injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
kptv.com
Deputy stabs man in hospital emergency department after man tries to take gun
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy stabbed a man on civil hold at a hospital after the man charged and tried to take the deputy’s firearm. Just before 3 a.m. at the Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center’s Emergency Department, the man was going through the hospital admissions process when he charged the deputy and tried to take his firearm, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s office.
kptv.com
Crime Stoppers offer reward for information about unsolved 2020 homicide
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is partnering with Crime Stoppers of Oregon to ask the public for help in solving the 2020 homicide of a 19-year-old man. Just after 9 p.m. on Friday, July 10, Portland Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 13600 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. When they arrived, they found Julian Heredia dead of a gunshot wound.
kptv.com
2020 deadly shooting of 23-year-old woman in NE Portland remains unsolved
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding who shot and killed a 23-year-old woman in northeast Portland in June 2020. Evelin Navarro Barajas was found dead on June 18, 2020 after officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 6700 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street. A man was also struck by gunfire and survived.
kptv.com
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over antisemitic remarks
Portland hospitals seeing influx of RSV cases among infants and toddlers. A Portland man whose parents lived through the storm is speaking out. His parents are okay, but have been apart since it hit.
kptv.com
Portland hospitals seeing influx of RSV cases among infants and toddlers
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Local hospitals say they are already starting to see an influx of RSV cases among infants and toddlers here in the Portland area. Something that mirrors a trend we’re now seeing across the country as we get into the colder months. Respiratory Syncytial Virus known...
kptv.com
Vancouver Police investigate shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a shooting in Northeast Vancouver early Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at about 4:45 a.m. As they arrived, they got another call from a man who reported that he had shot two people who pulled a...
kptv.com
Hillsboro fire heavily damages former restaurant
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire in Hillsboro damaged a business on Oak Street Sunday night. Firefighters responded to the scene at about 10 p.m. after multiple 911 calls reporting 10-foot flames and heavy black smoke coming from the back and roof of the building. Fearing the building might collapse,...
kptv.com
Camas trail runner found dead after Search & Rescue Operation
CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old runner from Camas was found dead early Sunday morning after a search that began Friday evening, according to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office. The search for Nick Wells began Friday evening after his wife reported that her husband had gone trail...
kptv.com
Crash in Clackamas Co. leaves 2 dead, one hospitalized
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A man and a child are dead and another child is hospitalized after a crash in unincorporated Clackamas County on Sunday. According to a statement from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 5 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 29000 block of S. Dryland Road where they found a pickup truck that had rolled down an embankment and hit a tree, trapping its occupants inside.
kptv.com
Ayo Elise checks out Holidays on Franklin to see a Vancouver neighborhood’s scary Halloween makeover
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Spooky season is upon us which means giant skeletons, werewolves, witches and more are popping up in neighborhoods everywhere, especially the one on Franklin Street. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise went to a neighborhood on Franklin Street in Vancouver to check out their incredible Halloween makeover.
kptv.com
OSP: Speed, impairment likely factors in crash that killed 31-year-old Salem man
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died in a single-vehicle crash in Yamhill County on Monday evening, according to Oregon State Police. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Highway 154 at Southeast Purple Plum Heights Road. OSP said an investigation showed a gray Honda Civic was eastbound when it crossed over the oncoming lane and rolled down the embankment.
kptv.com
Thorns advance to the NWSL championship after 2-1 win over San Diego
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Thorns faced this home semi-final match Sunday, after losing in the same spot one year ago. The 10th year of the evolving league is growing rivalries and this new one with the San Diego Wave has been strong all along the West Coast this season.
kptv.com
73-year-old suspect who shot man, stabbed women in SE Portland arraigned on 5 charges
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office is releasing new details following the arrest of a man accused of shooting one man and stabbing a woman during a domestic dispute. Officers with the East Precinct were dispatched just after 5 a.m. Monday to reports of...
kptv.com
High winds blow over massive tree in SE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The wind was whipping in southeast Portland Friday night, and it was so strong it took down Cheri Anderson’s massive tree off Southeast Harold Street. “It felt like ‘the Wizard of Oz,’ frankly,” Anderson said. “I’ve never experienced that kind of wind before! It was crazy.”
Comments / 7