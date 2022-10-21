BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy stabbed a man on civil hold at a hospital after the man charged and tried to take the deputy’s firearm. Just before 3 a.m. at the Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center’s Emergency Department, the man was going through the hospital admissions process when he charged the deputy and tried to take his firearm, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s office.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO