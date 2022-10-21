ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Opens Streets Event Makes a Debut in the Santa Ynez Valley

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Buellton, California — A mile of the Avenue of Flags in the city of Buellton will be car-free on. April 30, 2023 as part of the first Open Streets event for the greater Santa Ynez Valley. The Santa...
BUELLTON, CA
Noozhawk

Bus Stop Shelter Dispute Slows Down Santa Maria Apartment Project

A bus stop shelter stalled the Santa Maria Planning Commission’s review of plans for an apartment complex on the southwest side of the city. Avante Apartments, LLC proposed 86 apartment units in four buildings three stories tall at the southwest corner of South Blosser Road and Carmen Lane. The units would have two and three bedrooms.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

‘Santa Barbara News-Press’ Stops Carrier Delivery

In the latest twist of a story in its second decade, Santa Barbara’s daily newspaper dropped a notice along with the Thursday morning paper informing subscribers that the News-Press carrier would stop making deliveries as of Monday, October 24. First reported by KEYT, the notice stated the change was due to “labor shortages, higher gas prices, and other current economic challenges.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Santa Barbara startup Expond raises $1.25M in seed round

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article was originally published in the Sept. 30, 2022 print edition of the Pacific Coast Business Times. In Santa Barbara, a mountain hike or a beach yoga session are only minutes away. What is harder to find on short notice are the fitness and wellness professionals who can help someone with those activities.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in San Luis Obispo, CA

San Luis Obispo is a desirable Central California city that has been transformed into a popular hub for tourists over the past few centuries. Often abbreviated as SLO, it is located halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles. The city’s name is Spanish for “Saint Louis the Bishop” and was...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
travelawaits.com

7 Gorgeous Beachside Places To Stay In Pismo Beach, California

If easy access to sand, surf, epic sea-bluff views, and glorious sunsets over an ocean pier sound like the makings of a great beachside stay, then picture-perfect Pismo Beach, California, might be calling your name. Visitors to Pismo Beach can hardly go wrong in the hotel department — whether they’re...
PISMO BEACH, CA
Noozhawk

Judy Foreman: Modern General Store MACHER Feels Right at Home in Goleta

Working from the concept of “a modern general store,” they decided on an easy-to-navigate shop with a little bit of everything, from housewares to accessories for body and home, from kids’ toys to books. Particular attention was paid to sustainable products that are ethically made and eco...
GOLETA, CA
cohaitungchi.com

31 Best Things to Do in Santa Barbara for Couples

There is an abundance of incredible things to do in Santa Barbara for couples! From whale watching and waterfront restaurants to surfing and sailing, Santa Barbara has it all. After months spent getting to know the locals, uncovering hidden gems, and sampling Santa Barbara’s staples, we’re happy to share this date inspiration with you!
SANTA BARBARA, CA

