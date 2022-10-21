ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

And the 2022 Ugliest City in Massachusetts Goes To….

Do you really want to know? Well, you clicked on the article so I guess so. We’ll get to the rude news in a sec. I love the town I live in so much that I actually kind of wish it was named “Ugliest” so I could guarantee the space I have for a little longer without a crazy influx of new residents showing up because it just made the “Prettiest” list or something. At the same time my hometown pride would definitely leave me feeling a little peeved to be called “ugliest.”
Chill Massachusetts! You’re One of the Safest States in America!

In the times we live in, America can be scary in some places. We see frequent acts of gun violence in the news like mass shootings. Sometimes we see hate crimes, terrorist acts, or even natural disasters that can affect anyone's way of life. That's all when we're not threated by a worldwide pandemic. However, in America, some states are definitely much more safer relatively than others. As it turns out, Massachusetts is one of those safer states.
Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?

If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: October edition

The good news: The average rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts did not go up in September. The bad news: At $2,500, it’s still 18.5% higher than it was in September 2021. And in three cities — Cambridge, Boston, and Brookline, in that order — that average was substantially higher, according to a report ApartmentAdvisor.com released earlier this month.
10 Romantic Getaways in Massachusetts for the Perfect Couples Escape

When looking for that perfect romantic New England destination, there is a state that should be at the very top of your list: From the Berkshires to the Cape and everywhere in between, the Bay State has a little something for every kind of couple! For the sporty, outdoorsy types, romantic getaways in Massachusetts can include skiing down powder-white slopes or taking a dip in the Atlantic and getting a tan at the beach.
‘Nightmare' XBB Variant Likely Already Here, Boston Doctors Say

Boston doctors are "almost certain" that XBB, the so-called “nightmare” COVID-19 variant, is already circulating in Massachusetts. The new strain, a descendent of omicron variant BA.2, has been spreading rapidly in parts of the world, including Singapore. Dubbed the "nightmare variant," it is extremely immune evasive and has also shown that it might be immune to current vaccines.
You STILL Have Time To Check Out The Fall Colors In Berkshire County

It's mid to late October and if you feel you're missing out on the fall foliage in the beautiful Berkshires, think again. Our area has a plethora of beautiful scenery as you're able to take a drive and check out the beauty of nature in our vicinity. It's no secret we are a destination area as many visitors flock to our backyard due to the warmer autumn weather which is extending your opportunities to snap some photos and take a look at the leaves which are STILL at it's peak season.
Coyote population isn't growing in Mass., they're just more visible

Wildlife encounters are pretty common in the Greater Boston area, from wild turkeys at crosswalks to coyotes in yards. Well-publicized coyote attacks in recent years and an uptick in sightings this year have some people worried. Wildlife biologist Susan McCarthy from the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife joined GBH All Things Considered host Arun Rath to help us understand coyote activity in the area. This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.
How pavement can help cool overheated cities, even in chilly Mass.

On a typical summer day, it might be 10-12 degrees cooler in leafy sections of Boston than it is downtown, because unshaded pavement and roofs absorb and radiate so much heat. Reducing pavement or making it more reflective are strategies more communities must adopt to help cool cities, experts say, and slow global warming. One of the dire challenges with pavement is how much heat it radiates at night.
