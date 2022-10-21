Read full article on original website
Related
Massachusetts Has 3 of the Finest Hotels Throughout All of New England
The New England region is a destination in itself with plenty of spots to visit out of pure luxury. Along with that, there are plenty of amazing hotels throughout the region. It just so happens that Massachusetts has three of them that would be amazing spots to stay at. If...
country1025.com
And the 2022 Ugliest City in Massachusetts Goes To….
Do you really want to know? Well, you clicked on the article so I guess so. We’ll get to the rude news in a sec. I love the town I live in so much that I actually kind of wish it was named “Ugliest” so I could guarantee the space I have for a little longer without a crazy influx of new residents showing up because it just made the “Prettiest” list or something. At the same time my hometown pride would definitely leave me feeling a little peeved to be called “ugliest.”
Chill Massachusetts! You’re One of the Safest States in America!
In the times we live in, America can be scary in some places. We see frequent acts of gun violence in the news like mass shootings. Sometimes we see hate crimes, terrorist acts, or even natural disasters that can affect anyone's way of life. That's all when we're not threated by a worldwide pandemic. However, in America, some states are definitely much more safer relatively than others. As it turns out, Massachusetts is one of those safer states.
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're now into the fall season and of course, some folks are already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. It's inevitable as it will be here before you know it. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season. Even though there are some folks that don't love...
Massachusetts Residents Should be Aware of Holiday Decoration Scam
It's that time of year when folks are going "big" with their holiday decoration displays. Here in the Berkshires, I have seen some pretty impressive Halloween displays and it won't be long now before we see Massachusetts residents getting knee-deep in decorating their yards and homes for the winter holidays.
Here are some of the most haunted places in Massachusetts
The souls of the damned are fabled to have their presence still lingering in several Massachusetts places with a blood-stained macabre history. Brave Bay Staters searching for paranormal activity this Halloween can look no further than MassLive’s list of some of the most haunted places in Massachusetts — readers beware.
Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?
If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: October edition
The good news: The average rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts did not go up in September. The bad news: At $2,500, it’s still 18.5% higher than it was in September 2021. And in three cities — Cambridge, Boston, and Brookline, in that order — that average was substantially higher, according to a report ApartmentAdvisor.com released earlier this month.
Hey Shake Shack, How About Opening a MA Location in the Berkshires?
The state of Massachusetts was greeted with some good news recently regarding the Shake Shack franchise. There are now 12 Shake Shack locations within the Bay State! However, none of them are on the western side of the state! That also means that the Berkshires has absolutely zero Shake Shacks!
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
cohaitungchi.com
10 Romantic Getaways in Massachusetts for the Perfect Couples Escape
When looking for that perfect romantic New England destination, there is a state that should be at the very top of your list: From the Berkshires to the Cape and everywhere in between, the Bay State has a little something for every kind of couple! For the sporty, outdoorsy types, romantic getaways in Massachusetts can include skiing down powder-white slopes or taking a dip in the Atlantic and getting a tan at the beach.
nbcboston.com
‘Nightmare' XBB Variant Likely Already Here, Boston Doctors Say
Boston doctors are "almost certain" that XBB, the so-called “nightmare” COVID-19 variant, is already circulating in Massachusetts. The new strain, a descendent of omicron variant BA.2, has been spreading rapidly in parts of the world, including Singapore. Dubbed the "nightmare variant," it is extremely immune evasive and has also shown that it might be immune to current vaccines.
Berkshire County, Here Are The Most Popular Baby Names In Massachusetts
Here's a question for parents-to-be in Berkshire County: Have you picked out the name yet for your soon-to-arrive beautiful bundle of joy? Well, if you're looking for a little help because either you haven't hit on that "perfect" name just yet or you've arrived at too many names and you're looking to shorten that list, then please continue reading.
New Hampshire and Massachusetts Share Love for This Curse Word
It's not news that people curse. Curse words have become normal vocabulary that can be used in good, bad, or neutral situations. Heck, we can even be talking to ourselves and curse during that conversation. Yes, at a young age we learned swearing "is bad," but, it is really bad?
You STILL Have Time To Check Out The Fall Colors In Berkshire County
It's mid to late October and if you feel you're missing out on the fall foliage in the beautiful Berkshires, think again. Our area has a plethora of beautiful scenery as you're able to take a drive and check out the beauty of nature in our vicinity. It's no secret we are a destination area as many visitors flock to our backyard due to the warmer autumn weather which is extending your opportunities to snap some photos and take a look at the leaves which are STILL at it's peak season.
wgbh.org
Coyote population isn't growing in Mass., they're just more visible
Wildlife encounters are pretty common in the Greater Boston area, from wild turkeys at crosswalks to coyotes in yards. Well-publicized coyote attacks in recent years and an uptick in sightings this year have some people worried. Wildlife biologist Susan McCarthy from the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife joined GBH All Things Considered host Arun Rath to help us understand coyote activity in the area. This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.
thelocalne.ws
Column: Who wants to be a millionaire? In Massachusetts, maybe no one.
When I was a student at the University of Wisconsin, during the days of radical protest in the late ‘60s, I would occasionally see the slogan “Eat the rich” scrawled in bright red paint on campus walls. My first thought was that someone was cleverly playing off...
WBUR
How pavement can help cool overheated cities, even in chilly Mass.
On a typical summer day, it might be 10-12 degrees cooler in leafy sections of Boston than it is downtown, because unshaded pavement and roofs absorb and radiate so much heat. Reducing pavement or making it more reflective are strategies more communities must adopt to help cool cities, experts say, and slow global warming. One of the dire challenges with pavement is how much heat it radiates at night.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize claimed in Lynn
There was a $100,000 Massachusetts State Lottery prize claimed in Lynn on Monday. The winning scratch-off ticket for the game ‘Millions’ was sold at a tobacco shop — Cal’s News Store. There were 679 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 sold or claimed in Massachusetts...
Massachusetts inspection sticker changes take effect November 1
The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is changing the procedure for inspection stickers beginning next week.
WUPE
Pittsfield, MA
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wupe.com
Comments / 0