the democratic party has completely changed! They are no longer for the people!! Biden is a prime example. Nasty Pelosi is horrible!! I want nothing to do with that party!! If you say anything to a Democrat about it they try to argue 🤷 with you based on emotional opinions and not facts! it's weird 😕
I the goal is socioeconomic parity for African Americans, for all Americans, an America where the color of one’s skin and their ethnicity is no longer a predictor of a person’s wealth, their education, the level of crime they’re subjected to, etc., etc., then one of those socioeconomic metric will necessarily be how people vote. If Democrats can no longer depend on 90+% of the Black vote then that spells trouble for their party. That reality alone should be enough to make one question Democrats’ commitment to African American advancement.
Isn't it racist what Biden said, if your not Democrat your not Black. How much more racist can you get.
Comments / 25