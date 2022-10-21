ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Brian Dahle for CA Governor. Vote RED
3d ago

the democratic party has completely changed! They are no longer for the people!! Biden is a prime example. Nasty Pelosi is horrible!! I want nothing to do with that party!! If you say anything to a Democrat about it they try to argue 🤷 with you based on emotional opinions and not facts! it's weird 😕

Louis Martin Montgomery
4d ago

I the goal is socioeconomic parity for African Americans, for all Americans, an America where the color of one’s skin and their ethnicity is no longer a predictor of a person’s wealth, their education, the level of crime they’re subjected to, etc., etc., then one of those socioeconomic metric will necessarily be how people vote. If Democrats can no longer depend on 90+% of the Black vote then that spells trouble for their party. That reality alone should be enough to make one question Democrats’ commitment to African American advancement.

Huttoman from NY
4d ago

Isn't it racist what Biden said, if your not Democrat your not Black. How much more racist can you get.

