WTNH

Hamden police investigating shooting on Woodin Street

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting on Woodin Street near Rochford Avenue. Hamden police responded to reports of shots fired at about 2:45 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, officers located an unoccupied crashed white BMW. The vehicle was shot multiple times and the occupants fled, according […]
HAMDEN, CT
FOX 61

'In all reality, this is not reality' | Groton neighbors react to string of emergency incidents

GROTON, Conn. — Police in Groton have been busy responding to emergency incidents in the town in the last few days. Groton Police responded to the Groton Shopping Center Saturday for a "suspicious package" found in the parking lot. Police say it was tightly wrapped and, given its location and appearance, the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit’s Bomb Squad was called. The bomb squad later found the device was not explosive. Groton Police are still investigating why the device was put there and what it contains. Businesses in the plaza were impacted.
GROTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”

2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated.
ANSONIA, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Two men charged in connection with Hamden shooting

HAMDEN — Two New Haven men were arrested Friday in connection with an August shooting that left a 35-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Idalizze Casillas-Barreto, 38, and Jonathan Garcia-Rodriguez, 36, turned themselves in to the Hamden Police Department on charges of first-degree reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm.
HAMDEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Seymour News: Large Brush Fire


SEYMOUR, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Wrong Way Driver

2022-10-23@12:30pm–#Fairfield CT– A viewer sent in this photo of a wrong-way driver pulling a trailer on the Merritt Parkway between exits 44 & 46.
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

Community members attend Bristol officers’ funeral

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – In addition to the thousands of officers who paid their respects to Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, the public showed up too. Amongst the sea of blue were small acts of kindness as thousands said goodbye to the officers killed in the line of duty. Pat […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Connecticut police respond to 18 ‘swatting’ calls at schools

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police received at least 18 different “swatting” calls Friday for Connecticut schools, according to various authorities. A “swatting” call is when an individual calls police to report an active shooter situation, when there is not one. No threats were found at any of the schools. The calls started at about 9 […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Bridgeport native struck by vehicle

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a report of a man struck by a vehicle on Housatonic Avenue early Sunday morning. At around 1:30 a.m. a Bridgeport police officer was flagged down by a motorist reporting that a man was lying on the ground on Housatonic Avenue and was possibly struck by […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Police search for suspect in North Branford bank robbery

NORTH BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery in North Branford on Saturday morning. Officers responded to the robbery at the TD Bank on Foxon Road around 10:16 a.m. The male suspect was wearing a blue sweatshirt and a red hat, police...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

Portland police searching for suspect in attempted gun store burglary

PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — At around 11 p.m. Friday night, Portland police responded to an attempted burglary at gun store Central Connecticut Arms. The suspect allegedly attempted to smash the shop’s front display window with a hammer, triggering the businesses’ alarm and forcing them to flee. Nothing was stolen from the shop, according to the […]
PORTLAND, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Honoring fallen officers

While driving around town late Wednesday afternoon, I spotted a fellow putting up a set of blue Christmas lights on a telephone pole. I pulled my car over and began talking to him. This was local contractor Michael Masse, and the lights were to honor the two recently fallen Bristol police officers.
BRISTOL, CT

