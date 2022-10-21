Read full article on original website
Hamden police investigating shooting on Woodin Street
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting on Woodin Street near Rochford Avenue. Hamden police responded to reports of shots fired at about 2:45 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, officers located an unoccupied crashed white BMW. The vehicle was shot multiple times and the occupants fled, according […]
New Britain Herald
"We're a big city but a small town": fundraiser for police families sees huge turnout Sunday
BRISTOL – The colors were black and blue and the foot traffic was constant in and out of the Dunphy’s plaza Sunday afternoon. The ice cream store and its neighbor the UnDone Salon hosted a fundraiser for the Bristol Police Heroes Fund to benefit the Hamzy and DeMonte families.
Saying goodbye: EH service honors Bristol police officers killed in ambush
EAST HARTFORD — “Today we will grieve together,” said Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould during the funeral service Friday at Rentschler Field’s Pratt & Whitney Stadium for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, the two officers killed last week in what police believe was an ambush.
'In all reality, this is not reality' | Groton neighbors react to string of emergency incidents
GROTON, Conn. — Police in Groton have been busy responding to emergency incidents in the town in the last few days. Groton Police responded to the Groton Shopping Center Saturday for a "suspicious package" found in the parking lot. Police say it was tightly wrapped and, given its location and appearance, the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit’s Bomb Squad was called. The bomb squad later found the device was not explosive. Groton Police are still investigating why the device was put there and what it contains. Businesses in the plaza were impacted.
Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”
2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated.
Two men charged in connection with Hamden shooting
HAMDEN — Two New Haven men were arrested Friday in connection with an August shooting that left a 35-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Idalizze Casillas-Barreto, 38, and Jonathan Garcia-Rodriguez, 36, turned themselves in to the Hamden Police Department on charges of first-degree reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm.
Man arrested for choking rideshare driver with belt in Meriden: Police
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A rideshare driver in Meriden was choked by a passenger she picked up on Tuesday, police said. According to police, a woman said she picked up a fare in Middletown and brought two men to Popeye’s on East Main Street in Meriden. While in the drive-through, she said one of the […]
Stamford police determined call about school threat was a hoax within 16 min., city officials say
STAMFORD — Police responded to a false report of an active shooter at Stamford High School on Friday morning. Officials said the call appeared to be one of several similar calls made to area schools about the same time. Mayor Caroline Simmons said police received a notification alerting them...
Limo driver shares 'emotional' moments of driving Lt. DeMonte's family to funeral
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Friday was an extremely sad day across Connecticut but there’s been an overwhelming amount of support for fallen Bristol police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. The limo driver for Lt. DeMonte’s parents spoke exclusively to FOX61. He said it was an incredibly...
Seymour News: Large Brush Fire

Fairfield News: Wrong Way Driver
2022-10-23@12:30pm–#Fairfield CT– A viewer sent in this photo of a wrong-way driver pulling a trailer on the Merritt Parkway between exits 44 & 46.
Community members attend Bristol officers’ funeral
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – In addition to the thousands of officers who paid their respects to Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, the public showed up too. Amongst the sea of blue were small acts of kindness as thousands said goodbye to the officers killed in the line of duty. Pat […]
Connecticut police respond to 18 ‘swatting’ calls at schools
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police received at least 18 different “swatting” calls Friday for Connecticut schools, according to various authorities. A “swatting” call is when an individual calls police to report an active shooter situation, when there is not one. No threats were found at any of the schools. The calls started at about 9 […]
Bridgeport native struck by vehicle
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a report of a man struck by a vehicle on Housatonic Avenue early Sunday morning. At around 1:30 a.m. a Bridgeport police officer was flagged down by a motorist reporting that a man was lying on the ground on Housatonic Avenue and was possibly struck by […]
Several school districts in Conn. receive hoax reports of active shooter: Officials
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. — School districts in several towns across the state are sounding the all-clear after hoax phone calls reported an active shooter situation at a school. Westport Superintendent Thomas Scarice said that Staples High School was put into lockdown but that "police have every reason to believe"...
Police search for suspect in North Branford bank robbery
NORTH BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery in North Branford on Saturday morning. Officers responded to the robbery at the TD Bank on Foxon Road around 10:16 a.m. The male suspect was wearing a blue sweatshirt and a red hat, police...
Police: Glastonbury gun incident involved no threats, violence
GLASTONBURY — A revolver fell from a man’s person Tuesday during a dispute with his ex-girlfriend outside a Main Street bagel shop over his use of her car without permission — and over suspected PCP in the car — but no threats or acts of violence occurred between them, the woman told police.
Portland police searching for suspect in attempted gun store burglary
PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — At around 11 p.m. Friday night, Portland police responded to an attempted burglary at gun store Central Connecticut Arms. The suspect allegedly attempted to smash the shop’s front display window with a hammer, triggering the businesses’ alarm and forcing them to flee. Nothing was stolen from the shop, according to the […]
Swatting incidents hit at least 9 Connecticut schools; triggers massive response in Stamford
Law enforcement agencies across the state responded to several schools for swatting incidents Friday morning as thousands of police officers gathered in East Hartford for the joint funeral of two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty.
BRISTOL BITS: Honoring fallen officers
While driving around town late Wednesday afternoon, I spotted a fellow putting up a set of blue Christmas lights on a telephone pole. I pulled my car over and began talking to him. This was local contractor Michael Masse, and the lights were to honor the two recently fallen Bristol police officers.
