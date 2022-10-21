Read full article on original website
Cloud County volleyball earns 3-0 sweep in final home match of 2022
CONCORDIA - With one final opportunity in 2022 to play in front of their home crowd, the Cloud County Community College volleyball team would cruise to a 25-19, 25-12, and 25-8, three-set victory over the Bethany College JV team inside Arley Bryant Gymnasium on Monday. Monday's win allows the T-Birds...
Salina Post
SES cross country sweeps regionals on way to state title chase and defense next week
With just one meet left to shore up their times before making a pair of state title runs next week, the Southeast of Saline cross-country teams put on a show at regionals, completing yet another monster sweep. Both groups won their respective races in dominant fashion, with the boy's team...
Stellar season for SES volleyball comes to close in sub-state semis
The Southeast of Saline volleyball season met a bittersweet end in this year’s sub-state semifinals, as the Lady Trojans fell in a grueling 3-setter to the Council Grove Lady Braves. SES got off to a roaring start in the quarterfinals, steamrolling Nickerson in straight sets 25-7 and 25-18 to...
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Dan Helm!
Congratulations to Dan Helm of Salina, the Week 7 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Dan, who scored 11 of 14 points, wins a family four-pack to Zombie Expedition at Elite Sports Paintball. Although the season has begun, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to...
Salina Post
Saline County jobless rate down slightly
Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.6 percent in September. This was an increase from 2.5 percent in August and a decrease from 3.0% in September 2021.
Flu shot clinic Saturday to include COVID-19 booster vaccine as well
Need a flu shot? How about a COVID-19 booster shot? Salina Family Healthcare Center has you covered!. The Outreach Team from Salina Family Healthcare is scheduled to have a flu vaccination clinic from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday in the Prescott Room of the Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm Street. They also plan to have COVID-19 booster vaccines at the clinic.
Salina Post
SPONSORED: Salina Regional Health Center hiring Therapists, Techs
Full Time and Part Time: Days, Evenings, and Nights. · Child Care Contribution of $1,200 per year per household. At the Salina Regional Health Center, our most valuable resource is our people — each an important member of the Salina Regional family. Armed with the latest medical technology, expertly guided by capable physicians, and made human by our caring, attentive and friendly nurses, staff and employees — all helps reinforce a patient-centered environment. At Salina Regional Health Center, we strive to “Take Care of You So You Can Care For Our Patients,” and in doing so, Salina Regional provides some of the best benefits in the industry, a great workplace culture, and opportunities for growth!
KBI: Silver Alert canceled, missing Clay Center man found safe
CLAY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issued a statewide Silver Alert Tuesday afternoon for a missing Clay Center man. The whereabouts of 84-year-old Bobby Bulk are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him. Bulk is believed to have left his home...
High wind warnings in effect for Saline County, area
High wind warnings have been issued for parts of our area. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. The National Weather Service...
Salina South theatre students collecting items for food bank
Salina South High School theatre students will be doing a different kind of trick or treating on Thursday. During the South High theatre department's Trick Or Treat So Kids Can Eat initiative, members of South High's Drama Club will be knocking on doors asking for canned and dry goods that will be donated to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.
Salina Post
Social-emotional learning focus of November SPS Chat
Salina USD 305's upcoming Salina Public Schools Chat will focus on social-emotional learning. The event is scheduled for 5:15-6:15 p.m. Nov. 2 at Heusner Elementary School, 1300 Norton Street, and is open to the public. The November chat is scheduled to include the following, according to USD 305. ●Update about...
Skimmers found on pumps at north Salina travel center
Two skimmers have been located on pumps at a north Salina travel center. Officers were first sent to Flying J Travel Center, 2250 N. Ohio Street, on Friday for the report of a skimmer on a pump, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported Tuesday. Flying J had received an alarm on a pump, which also shut off the pump.
Peterbilt hauling trailer crashes on I-70 west of Salina; driver injured
A 44-year-old driver from Raytown, Mo., was injured in a single-vehicle wreck early this morning on Interstate 70 west of Salina. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander reported Tuesday that the man was driving a 1998 Peterbilt with an empty 53-foot box trailer eastbound on I-70 when the tractor-trailer rig crossed into the median, then the westbound lanes, and struck a turnaround in the median. The tractor-trailer rig then went into the north ditch, striking a concrete culvert.
Salina Post
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 24
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Boyle, Nicholas Mark; 37; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME:...
Salina Symphony Nov. 6 concert to feature composer Prokofiev
The Salina Symphony will present an afternoon of “Romance” on Nov. 6. Under the baton of Music Director Yaniv Segal, the symphony is scheduled to perform at 4 p.m. Nov. 6 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe Avenue. The concert will feature something for everyone, beginning...
Dispute over dog ownership lands one man in jail
Microchipping got a dog back to its rightful owner, while another man found himself in the Saline County Jail Sunday. Officers were called to the Friendship Center in Centennial Park, 746 Commanche Avenue, at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday for the report of a dispute. Richard Vignery, 58, of Salina, told...
Saline County Clerk's Office announces in-office advanced voting times
The Saline County Clerk's Office has announced the schedule for in-office advanced voting. The clerk's office is located in room 215 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street. Government-issued identification is required to vote. Voters do not need a special reason or permission to vote in advance. Following are...
Police looking for person who fired shot in SE Salina Saturday
Police are investigating an incident of a shot being fired in a southeast Salina neighborhood Saturday night. A person who lives on Wildcat Circle told police that he was inside his home when he heard a gunshot. When he looked out, he saw a man standing in the street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Salina Post
Salina man arrested after allegedly fleeing traffic stop
A local man was booked into jail after he allegedly fled a traffic stop Friday night in west central Salina. A Saline County deputy stopped a 2012 Chrysler 300 in the 900 block of W. Prescott Avenue at approximately 10:50 p.m. Friday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Salina Post
Moran's staff to have open office in Gypsum Wednesday
GYPSUM - A member of U.S. Senator Jerry Moran’s staff is scheduled to be in Gypsum Wednesday. The open office opportunity is scheduled for 1:15-2 p.m. Wednesday in the Gypsum Community Building, 521 Maple Street. Attendance does not require an RSVP. "These office hours are open to all residents...
