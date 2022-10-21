ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'Fit and healthy' student, 21, collapsed and died late at night in PureGym while first aid-trained staff member did not answer knocks on their door because he was wearing headphones and couldn't hear, inquest is told

By Matt Powell For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A 'fit and healthy' student collapsed and died late at night in a PureGym, while gymgoers couldn't get the attention of a first aider because they were wearing headphones, an inquest was told.

Henry Best collapsed at the Bristol gym at 11:30pm, when paramedics arrived they struggled to get into the building and once inside they couldn't initially find him.

However a coroner ruled that the 21-year-old, who died from an undiagnosed heart condition, would probably not have been saved even if paramedics had reached him more quickly.

The 'teetotal' and 'active' music student suffered a cardiac arrest at the gym's Harbourside branch in Bristol on January 10 this year.

The only employee on site was a first aid-trained cleaner, but gym users couldn't find him as he did not respond to knocks on his door because he was wearing headphones and couldn't hear, Avon Coroner's Court heard.

Assistant coroner Peter Harrowing recorded a conclusion that Mr Best died of natural causes.

Dr Harrowing said there was no need for a narrative verdict at the end of an inquest that lasted for a day and a half.

And the coroner said there was no need for him to make recommendations to prevent future deaths, after hearing that PureGym had 'learned lessons'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wePRZ_0ihz6Ef800
'Fit and healthy' Henry Best, 21, died after collapsing at a PureGym in Bristol in January due to a previously undiagnosed heart condition, an inquest heard

The company has made changes to the way its gyms operate late in the evening, following a report into the tragedy by Bristol City Council's health and safety officers - though no enforcement action was made against the gym.

The inquest heard Mr Best was a teetotal, fit, healthy and active music student who helped run swimming lessons for primary school children and went to the gym regularly.

The coroner heard how Mr Best collapsed from a pre-existing but previously undiagnosed heart condition around an hour into a workout at the gym with his girlfriend Holly Jones.

The couple had gone to the gym together at around 10:30pm that evening and Mr Best collapsed in a room on the fourth floor of the building at around 11:30pm.

Mr Best's family were represented in the inquest, as was PureGym, after concerns were raised by the family about staffing, signage, and the ability for paramedics called to the scene to reach Mr Best.

The inquest heard paramedics were in an ambulance nearby and after being dispatched at 11:31pm, they arrived outside the front of the gym at 11:35pm, but took another six minutes to reach him, after spending a minute or so retrieving equipment from the back of the ambulance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yu1JL_0ihz6Ef800
A coroner ruled that Henry Best would probably not have been saved even if paramedics had reached him more quickly

The distressing scenes inside the gym were explained in a series of statements from other gym users who were there and tried to help, and from the paramedics themselves.

The inquest heard that Miss Jones dialled 999 immediately and, under the instruction of the emergency call handlers, administered CPR to Mr Best for ten minutes before the paramedics took over.

Two other gym users in the area at the time came to help, and went off to try to find a member of staff. At the time, the only member of staff on the premises was a first aid-trained cleaner.

PureGym is open at other times when it is completely unstaffed and, in those circumstances, there would have been signs up and tannoy announcements informing people that there was an emergency system.

The gym, which often operates unstaffed through the night, has an emergency button in most rooms and corridors, signs with a phone number to connect to a central operations room, and there was a defibrillator on the same floor as the room where Mr Best collapsed.

On the evening Mr Best collapsed, tannoy messages explaining emergency procedures were playing every 15 minutes, the inquest heard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eNeeX_0ihz6Ef800
A first aid trained cleaner was in the gym (pictured) but didn't hear knocks on their door as they were wearing headphones

At the time, the presence of the cleaner, who was first aid trained, meant the gym was designated as 'staffed'. The two men who came to help went looking for a staff member at the gym but did not find anyone.

The inquest heard that when paramedics arrived, they could not initially get into the building and had to phone up the emergency number on the door to connect to the control centre to gain access, and once inside, walked around calling out trying to find Mr Best, even phoning back to ask if they were in the right place.

Within minutes, one gym user did come down to meet them on the ground floor and take them to Mr Best, and they arrived at the scene in that room at 11:41pm.

The inquest heard that CCTV evidence revealed the cleaner had gone into a cleaning cupboard at 11:19pm, and had told council health and safety investigators that he had been wearing headphones.

CCTV footage viewed by police showed that one gym member, who was looking for a member of staff to help Mr Best, knocked on the cleaning cupboard door at 11:38pm, but the cleaner had not responded.

CCTV showed the cleaner left the cleaning cupboard at 11:46pm and continued working - completely unaware of the medical emergency on the fourth floor.

Dr Harrowing said that, on the balance of probabilities, the lack of a member of staff present in the room with Mr Best did not change the outcome, since at the point the gym user knocked on that cleaning cupboard door, the paramedics were already on the scene.

He said the gym's staffing policy late at night was not 'like a lifeguard in a fixed position', and that the person there working was primarily as a cleaner.

Rachel Lyne, representing PureGym, said that the report from Bristol City Council's health and safety department did set out 'a level of confusion' that existed at the time around whether the gym was staffed, and made recommendations around what the status of a 'manned' or 'unmanned' gym were.

She said PureGym had learned lessons and made changes to the way their gyms operate at night and said they no longer classified a gym as being 'staffed' if there was just a cleaner on site.

In that circumstance, the procedures for the gym being 'unstaffed' were activated, including the tannoy announcements, signs and messages on screens advising users that the gym was unstaffed.

In reaching his conclusion, Dr Harrowing said he 'made no criticism' of the men in the gym who did not activate the emergency button or call the gym's emergency number, or find the defibrillator, but instead searched the building looking for a member of staff.

Dr Harrowing said: 'I have presided over enough inquests to know that members of the public may not always react in an ideal manner in such stressful circumstances and I make no criticism of these individuals who were there with Holly.'

On the need for a coroner's recommendation to prevent further deaths, Dr Harrowing said: 'I agree there were some issues relating to staffing but on the balance of probabilities, it wasn't causative or contributory to the death of Mr Best.

'Changes have been made. I do not consider it necessary to make recommendations. I welcome the actions taken by PureGym in this respect.'

Comments / 59

IneedCoffee
3d ago

Fit and healthy? 21 year old? Undiagnosed heart problem? Of course it was undiagnosed because she probably didn’t have it before Pfizer or Moderna gave it to her. As for the headphone wearer, I hope he or she was fired. People in that field are supposed to be alert for emergencies.

Reply(8)
75
Deborah Rhoades
3d ago

So, the first aid person had the headphones so high that they could not respond to an emergency??? Wow just wow!!! Who would tempt fate in such a way??? Is that the norm??? This person's common sense did not let them know to have some system of notification, since, they liked to block everything out while at work, on duty???

Reply
13
Ballbusters21
3d ago

Very detailed report on the gym failures, but not a word on vax status for the healthy 21 year old’s “natural” causes of death…hmm

Reply(3)
27
Related
Daily Mail

Newborn baby died after his delivery was delayed because two other mothers were given priority at hospital where only one operating theatre was available, inquest hears

A baby died five days after his birth after suffering brain damage caused by severe oxygen deprivation and skull fractures during his delivery. Jay Whewell lost her son Freddie after his delivery in the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital maternity unit was delayed, an inquest heard on Wednesday. Mrs Whewell and two...
Daily Mail

Nurse's tragic final call to his girlfriend before plunging off 3,560ft peak on Mount Snowdon: Inquest hears 30-year-old phoned to say he was on his way back down before getting lost in fog and falling to death, inquest hears

A trainee nurse died in a fall after losing his way while descending from the mist-covered top of 3,560ft Snowdon, an inquest heard today. Doncaster hospital worker Ade Ajayi, 30, had travelled to North Wales for a short break with his partner but went up the peak alone. An inquest...
Daily Mail

'I'm fading, I'm going to die': Asthmatic black man died while lying handcuffed and pleading for help on Brixton street after Met Police cop said 'he's playing the whole poor me, poor me routine'

A black man with severe asthma told officers 'I'm fading, I'm going to die' before suffering a cardiac arrest and dying whilst held by the Met Police, a report found. Ian McDonald-Taylor, 54, pleaded for help as he became very short of breath while under arrest on Coldharbour Lane in Brixton, on 29 June 2019 but his pleas were dismissed as 'a load of nonsense'.
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Daily Mail

High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler

An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
DUNLAP, TN
Daily Mail

Anger as father, 47, dies after celebrating his daughter's ninth birthday party when GPS guided him off edge of bridge that was washed away nine years ago: Grieving family say 'it was a totally preventable tragedy'

A North Carolina father of two died after his daughter's ninth birthday party, when his GPS put him on the path of a bridge that was washed away in 2013. On September 30, Phil Paxson was driving home at night in the rain following his daughter's birthday party in Hickory, North Carolina.
HICKORY, NC
Daily Mail

Man dies after he was found clinging to life with serious injuries in the middle of the road in a posh Sydney suburb - as cops launch an urgent investigation

A man has died after he was found critically injured lying in the middle of the road in a leafy suburb on Sydney's upper north shore. Emergency services were called to Fiddens Wharf Road in Killara around 4.30am on Wednesday after a garbage truck driver on his early morning route spotted the man aged suffering from critical head injuries.
Daily Mail

Uni student who took LSD before killing his girlfriend because he feared she was a 'demon' is given maximum jail term

A university student who took LSD and became psychotic before killing his 18-year-old girlfriend, fearing she was a demon, has been jailed for 20 years. Newcastle Supreme Court Justice Richard Cavanagh said Jordan Brodie Miller, 22, had violently attacked his partner of two years, Emerald Wardle, when delusional and suffering a psychotic disorder caused by the temporary effects of his drug taking.
Daily Mail

Grieving couple reveal the heartless way cops told them police had shot their son dead in a holiday hotspot after he pulled a pen knife on them - as his brother explains how officers could have avoided the tragedy

The heartbroken parents of a man shot dead by police after he allegedly threatened them with a pen knife have revealed how detectives came to their home and bluntly told them their son had died - as the couple demands answers. Luke Gilbert, 24, died after he was peppered with...
Tyla

Man given six months to live after hairdresser pressured him to get dodgy mole checked out

When Nicholas Smithson first noticed the black mole growing on the back of his neck in late 2021, he was told by his GP that he had nothing to worry about. Even after it grew to the size of a pea and started to scab, two different doctors assured him that it was harmless. That's why, as far as the Queensland native was concerned, he had nothing to worry about.
Daily Mail

Missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon's babysitter says she was told not to come to work BEFORE he 'vanished': Cops seize evidence that will 'move the case forward' as family's pool is drained

A babysitter for missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon says she received an 'odd' text telling her not to come to work before he disappeared. Quinton has not been seen since October 5, when he was reported missing by his mother Leilani. Her fiance, Danny Youngkin, told police he last saw the boy at 6am that morning.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Terrified families are living in fear of young thugs led by a boy, 11: Business owner was threatened with imitation firearm, a disabled woman is too afraid to leave her home and a police officer has been attacked

Terrified families have told how they are living in fear of a gang of young thugs ‘running riot’ – whose ringleaders include a boy of 11. The youths are said to be ‘out of control’, with locals saying they are responsible for smashing up property, vandalising vehicles and assaults.
msn.com

Woman finds her daughter hiding behind shower curtain while sitting on toilet seat

This hilarious video begins with Jaclyn Thompson suspiciously entering her bathroom while holding a camera. There, she catches her daughter sitting on the toilet seat and hiding herself with the shower curtain. "Toddlers are weird creatures," said Jaclyn. "This toddler was hiding on the toilet by wrapping herself up with the shower curtain." This ludicrous moment was caught on camera on July 23, 2022. Location: Broken Arrow, OK, USA Filmed on: 2022-07-23 WooGlobe Ref : WGA962834.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

669K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy