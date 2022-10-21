Read full article on original website
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. If you're looking for a change of pace in a brand-new place,...
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
Mexico’s avocados dominate the Texas market— but why do they taste so good?
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — From your morning avocado toast to the guac served at a local restaurant, avocados have become a staple in the Texas diet, putting the state at the top of the list for consumers of Mexican avocados. California and Texas are the top two markets when it comes to the consumption of […]
Corn mazes connect us to ancient rituals
At the beginning of the pandemic, my family started a weekly Sunday night Zoom call where we check in from across the country. Because my mother and I both live in Iowa, we frequently report in on what is happening here. Recently, our talk turned to corn — of course, because it was harvest season. […] The post Corn mazes connect us to ancient rituals appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
BBC
Boom in small orchards revives 'hundreds' of lost apple varieties
Hundreds of neglected heritage apple varieties are being revived due to the rise of community orchards. Regional varieties, such as Arlingham Schoolboys and Ashmead's Kernel, are thriving as keen apple growers plant trees unique to a particular area. Apple hunters are even rediscovering local varieties, many of which have never...
