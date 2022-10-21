Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Covenant Logistics announces leadership change
Within its third-quarter earnings report, Covenant Logistics (NASDAQ: CVLG) Thursday announced the next steps in an ongoing management transition. Paul Bunn, who had been senior executive vice president and COO at the truckload carrier, will be promoted to president on Jan. 1, 2023, while continuing to hold his COO title.
ffnews.com
Fluro Strengthens its Leadership Team With String of New Hires
Graham Dodds, who joins the Fluro team as Chief Product Officer. He arrived from TSB, where he was responsible for TSB’s unsecured personal loans business. With over a decade’s experience building industry-leading competitive financial products, Graham brings extensive industry knowledge and a focus on delivering unparalleled customer experience.
Why Your Personal Digital Brand is Vital to Success
If a personal brand is how you are perceived, a personal digital brand is how you are perceived through the data that represents you on the internet.
waste360.com
Investors Call on Real Estate Industry to Step up Sustainability Practices
The real estate industry, like others, is being summoned to accelerate its sustainability practices, especially as investors pay attention to potential impact of climate risks on asset value. With that awareness, they are calling on the industry to not only deliver more resilient assets, but to leverage return on investments (ROI) generated from sustainability practices to strengthen their businesses.
Why Professions Are Adding Analytics to Their Skillsets
Having data analytics skills is in great demand right now. A data analyst can expect a salary, at entry level, that is significantly higher than the average wage. Data analysts that are more senior can expect to rise to the very highest echelons of the company. While it’s a relatively new field, it won’t be long before CEO candidates often (if not usually) have a data analytics background.
demolitionandrecycling.media
New specialist consultancy for construction
A new on-and-off-highway commercial vehicle-focused consultancy has been launched by ex-CASE Construction President Carl Gustaf Göransson and former Volvo CTO Alan Berger. The new consultancy, named abcg, will advise leaders on a range of strategic and operational challenges as the construction, agriculture and on-highway transport sectors undergo significant changes.
Carver Bancorp Appoints Black Woman Banking and Regulatory Expert to Its Board
In a move that beef up its regulatory compliance acumen, Carver Bancorp, Inc. has appointed Robin L. Nunn as an independent member on its board of directors. Simultaneously, the holding company of Carver Federal Savings Bank reported the move allows it to add a Black woman director when the percentage of women of color on public company boards continues to be disproportionately low. Black Women on Boards noted that Black women only make up four percent of the board seats at S&P 500 companies.
XPENG Reveals Groundbreaking Mobility Technologies at 2022 TECH DAY
GUANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart EV company, today unveiled a series of groundbreaking technical achievements and industry firsts at its fourth annual 1024 Tech Day held at its Company headquarters in Guangzhou. Showcasing XPENG’s in-house, full-stack R&D capabilities, this year’s event featured XPENG’s next-generation neural network-based perception architecture, closed-loop AI and data management platform, industry leading voice and smart cabin technologies, and the latest developments in its mobility ecosystem, including latest robotaxi, flying car and robotics endeavors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005628/en/ XPENG 2022 Tech Day video and visual library
Vox
The future of meat requires new intellectual infrastructure. That’s what Isha Datar is building.
America’s agriculture system was shaped in part by government-funded land grant universities, which conducted agricultural research and trained students to enter the farming and food sectors. But no such government infrastructure exists for those trying to reinvent meat by growing animal cells in bioreactors — known as cultivated or cell-cultured meat — or to make animal-free eggs and dairy using complex fermentation methods.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Diagnosing & Managing ADHD in females with Understood.org – Ep 183
Diagnosing & Managing ADHD in females with Understood.org – Ep 183. Stack the Deck for FemTech Annual Census – https://www.bit.ly/3eCE0LE. As the Co-President and Chief Product Officer Jenny leads the product management, design and user research functions for Understood. After a decade of building innovative consumer products, she brings a user-centric and entrepreneurial perspective to her role as Chief Product Officer. With her specialty in launching and scaling consumer brands, Jenny also advises startups on how to build next-gen product experiences by applying a deeply empathetic approach to understanding and influencing user behavior. Prior to joining Understood, she led the launch of a new live-streamed, wearable-enabled fitness video product for fitness technology startup, ClassPass. Jenny holds an MBA and MA in Entrepreneurial Management from The University of Pennsylvania, the Wharton School and Lauder Institute.
Higg, Bluesign and ZDHC Partner to Improve Textile-Chemical Management
Higg, Bluesign and ZDHC (Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals) have discovered the power of three in their shared quest to promote the use of environmentally safe chemicals in global textile and apparel production. Higg, a three-year-old public-benefit corporation and sustainability insights platform that helps companies measure their environmental, sustainability and governance success, announced this week that it is partnering with Bluesign and ZDHC, two leaders in sustainable chemical management. The partnerships will further expand the available data on Higg’s platform. This additional information will help textile manufacturers improve chemical management, reduce the risk of water toxicity, better analyze and address human...
ffnews.com
Nexus Underwriting US Announces Senior Appointment to Lead New Specialty Casualty Division
Leading independent specialty Managing General Agent, Nexus Underwriting (“Nexus”), announced today the appointment of Christof Bentele as President of their new Specialty Casualty business. Christof is a global market leader and has run specialty casualty teams at Aon, JLT group and, most recently, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty where he was a director within the Alternative Risk business.
techunwrapped.com
A Guide to Financial Management for Organizations
Any successful firm must have effective financial management. But it’s simple to feel overburdened if you’re a member of your company taking on this duty for the first time. The good news is that you don’t need a master’s degree in business administration or finance to be an expert finance manager. You won’t have any issues managing your organization’s finances with the appropriate strategy, and you’ll have no trouble making wise decisions with your budget.
wealthbriefingasia.com
The Governance Of Giving: Due Diligence, Philanthropy In The Channel Islands
The authors present arguments that affirm why both jurisdictions offer robust and efficient structures for philanthropists. The following article on philanthropy and the mechanics of how this works in the jurisdictions of Jersey and Guernsey comes from offshore law firm, Mourant. The authors are Gilly Kennedy-Smith, partner, and Fred Milner (pictured), counsel, in Mourant’s international trusts and private client team.
Psych Centra
BEAM: Holistic Care That Honors Identity Is Crucial For Wellness
BEAM shares the healing impact of the Black Mental Health & Healing Justice (BMHHJ) Peer Support Training. How can people of color navigate healthcare systems, where they have continually experienced harm both as practitioners and patients, while honoring their individual needs?. The Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM) is...
If you’re not focusing on customer experience in digital transformation, you’re losing value
“Digital transformation is not just around automating your processes, doing a back office discipline, and making sure that you’re becoming more productive. There’s another piece that you have to do—the transformation around interacting with your customers. Doing both, a company can become ‘future ready.’” That’s what Stephanie L. Woerner, principal research scientist at the MIT Sloan School of Management, told me.
crowdfundinsider.com
Diebold Nixdorf, Featurespace to Provide Fraud Prevention Tech Within Payments Processing Platform
Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a key player in automating, digitizing and transforming the way people bank and shop, and Featurespace, a firm focused on enterprise financial crime prevention, announced that the companies are partnering “to integrate its highly specialized, fraud prevention technology into Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Payments platform.”
Digital Construction Works Announces Availability of JDLink Connectivity with the DCW Integrations Platform
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Digital Construction Works (DCW), a leading construction software integrations and solutions company, announces the availability of JDLink Connectivity, a John Deere wireless connectivity solution in its DCW Integrations Platform as a service (iPaaS) Marketplace. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005073/en/ DCW Integrations Platform Marketplace (Graphic: Business Wire)
insightscare.com
Daniel Taddese: Leading Healthcare by Engaging, Enabling, and Supporting People
The contours of life take one on a journey of discovering the true self and empowering that individual with a purpose. This goal could range from anything and everything that makes one invest a major part of their lives in achieving it. With right amounts of hard work plus other essential elements, an aspirant is morphed into a visionary leader.
One supply-chain solution: Automate the jobs we can’t fill
This fall a huge supply-chain story dropped as quietly as a tree in the middle of the woods: Singapore launched a new port in Tuas that officials say will eventually be able to handle more cargo every year than all U.S. ports combined. The secret to its prolificacy? Automation. This...
