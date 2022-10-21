COVID-19 community levels low in all 16 counties of the Cincinnati region

The community levels of COVID-19 now are at the lowest possible level in all but one county in the Cincinnati region, the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

The CDC updates the community level for each U.S. county each Thursday based on COVID­-19 hospitalizations and cases.

A high community level in the CDC ratings brings a recommendation to wear masks indoors and on public transit. The medium level now in Union County, Indiana brings that recommendation for those with chronic illnesses and weak immune systems. People in counties with low levels should proceed as normal with caution.

In addition, COVID-19 transmission rates remain below the highest level in 12 of the region’s 16 counties. But hospitalizations rose in the 40 regional hospitals last week by just over 20%.

See the chart below for details on all 16 counties in the Cincinnati region.