ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

COVID-19 community levels low in all 16 counties of the Cincinnati region

By Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHTft_0ihz5o8X00

The community levels of COVID-19 now are at the lowest possible level in all but one county in the Cincinnati region, the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

The CDC updates the community level for each U.S. county each Thursday based on COVID­-19 hospitalizations and cases.

A high community level in the CDC ratings brings a recommendation to wear masks indoors and on public transit. The medium level now in Union County, Indiana brings that recommendation for those with chronic illnesses and weak immune systems. People in counties with low levels should proceed as normal with caution.

In addition, COVID-19 transmission rates remain below the highest level in 12 of the region’s 16 counties. But hospitalizations rose in the 40 regional hospitals last week by just over 20%.

See the chart below for details on all 16 counties in the Cincinnati region.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Cincinnati medical staff give update on local RSV cases, hospital capacity

CINCINNATI — As a respiratory virus known as RSVcontinues to spread across the country, local medical staff say that despite longer wait times at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, its hospital system is not overwhelmed. RSV, short for respiratory syncytial virus, is an upper respiratory virus that can present...
CINCINNATI, OH
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Meghan Mongillo from WKRC-TV Local 12 News?

Meghan Mongillo is one of the top news anchors in Cincinnati, which is why her absence at the WKRC-TV studio is being felt. Local 12 viewers want to know what happened to Meghan Mongillo and if she is leaving WKRC-TV. Her viewers can rest easy because the journalist is not going anywhere. She is on temporary leave for health reasons and will return soon. If you’ve followed Mongillo online and on Local 12, you’d know she’s a breast cancer survivor spreading awareness about the disease. Here’s what she said about her absence from WKRC-TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Erica Collura Leaving WKRC-TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?

For a decade, Erica Collura has been Cincinnati’s favorite source for weather updates. But now she is stepping back for personal reasons. Erica Collura announced that she is leaving WKRC-TV in October 2022. Local 12 viewers naturally had questions about the announcement. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she is staying in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fortunately for her viewers, Erica Collura answered most queries about leaving WKRC-TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
beckersspine.com

9 things to know about Mayfield Brain & Spine

Cincinnati-based Mayfield Brain & Spine has been serving patients in Ohio and Kentucky since 1947. Here are nine things to know about the practice:. 1. Mayfield Brain & Spine has four locations in Cincinnati and West Chester, Ohio, and Crestview Hills, Ky. 2. Twenty-two surgeons work across the clinic's locations.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

Mishap could send Butler County absentee ballots to wrong place, BOE says it impacts 'small portion of voters'

HAMILTON, Ohio — A printing mishap has the potential to send some Butler County absentee ballots to the wrong place. "The good news is that this is a very, very small portion of voters," Butler County Board of Elections Deputy Director Eric Corbin said. "The number we identified is 30 voters out of the 22,000 that have requested (absentee ballots)."
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Local food pantries say they need more help now than ever

Numbers went up during height of COVID-19 pandemic and did not lower. The need for food for families in Butler County is up, according to local pantry managers. And as the holidays approach, some are asking the public to give a little earlier to help. One pantry experiencing an influx...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati-based manufacturer moving headquarters to Blue Ash

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A supply manufacturer and distributor that has roots in Cincinnati broke ground on a new building last week. Flipside Products held a short groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 18 at the site of its new headquarters, located at 4685 Osborne Boulevard. The company, which has been in Cincinnati for about 30 years, is building its new headquarters to improve its capacity for both warehousing and manufacturing.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Brighton Center shares sad news of sudden death of Vice President Talia Frye, 44, a 20-year innovator

Brighton Center has shared the sudden and unexpected death of Vice President Talia Frye, 44, on October 20. Frye was a leader, role model, mentor, and friend to all. She is survived by her parents, Douglas and Linda Wisher; siblings Diane (Gary) Reynolds, Christine Wisher, Joseph (Michele) Wisher, Steven (Cathy) Wisher, and Raymond (Erica) Wisher — and many nieces and nephews.
NEWPORT, KY
WDTN

New airline with destinations coming to CVG airport in 2023

HEBRON, Ky. (WDTN) – If you’re in search of an airline alternative, a new airline is parking their brakes for travelers on a Cincinnati airport. According to our partners at WLWT, Breeze Airlines is coming to Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport in 2023. The new airline will be having flights from Cincinnati to Charleston, SC […]
CINCINNATI, OH
cohaitungchi.com

15 Romantic Things to Do in Cincinnati: Fun Cincinnati Date Ideas

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure page for full details. You are reading: Things to do for couples in cincinnati | 15 Romantic Things to Do in Cincinnati: Fun Cincinnati Date Ideas. This article on romantic things to do in Cincinnati is a guest post by Stephanie...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy