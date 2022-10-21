Read full article on original website
Halloween Fun on What's Going On
We show you where to go for all your fun fall Halloween fun on What's going on in the metro and beyond!. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GRAND CASINO & RESORT.
Oklahoma Territorial Museum in Guthrie hosting "Hocus Pocus" Halloween Carnival
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — With Halloween just around the corner, the Oklahoma Territorial Museum in Guthrie will be hosting its "History Never Dies" Halloween Carnival with a "Hocus Pocus" theme on Saturday, Oct. 29. The free, family-friendly event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and offers...
Haunted Oklahoma with Tanya McCoy
We've got paranormal expert and author Tanya McCoy here with Michelle Spurlock owner of BlueJ's Rockin' Grill talking all things paranormal. Don't miss A Haunting Downtown Halloween Spooktacular event on October 28th at 6 pm located at the Edmond Railyard. And if you need to call on paranormal experts contact...
Raising Oklahoma: Fun Fall Family Ideas
There's no better time for family fun than the fall. From pumpkin patches, to fall crafting ideas Carri Hicks, CEO of Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral shares some fun ideas to bring the family together this fall. You can check out Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral...
Senior Center hosts fall festival for residents and family in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Teal Creek Senior Living Center hosted its annual fall festival on Saturday. The event was for residents and family members with lots of activities. Activities included a cupcake walk, a petting zoo, and face painting.
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
Funerals set for four murdered Okmulgee men
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Funerals are set for the four men who were found murdered in a river in Okmulgee after being missing for almost a week. Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks were last seen on Oct. 9 and the bodies of the four men were found shot and dismembered in the Deep Fork River in southern Okmulgee just five days later.
Dolly Parton Imagination Library comes to Oklahoma County
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Public Schools and the Metropolitan Libary System announced the arrival of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Oklahoma County on Monday. The Imagination Library is a literacy-promoting program that provides participating kids with a book a month until they are five years old.
81% of OKC residents cutting back on spending due to inflation
A new poll by Amber Integrated shows that 81% of people are cutting back on spending in a number of categories including at the grocery store in Oklahoma City. "Basically people are cutting back across the board," said Jackson Lisle with Amber Integrated. "60% of people said their cutting back on groceries to eating out, to travel."
Small businesses on display at OKC's An Affair of the Heart
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Small businesses flocked to the State Fair Park for a popular shopping event this weekend. It's the 37th year of Braum’s An Affair of the Heart, where artists, boutique owners, and crafters sell their one of a kind items. Organizers say their October event is...
Edmond Electric partners with Arbor Day Foundation to give free trees to community
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond Electric and Edmond Urban Forestry have partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation to give away free trees to the Edmond community. Residents are being offered free tree's through the Energy-Saving Trees Program. The program offers free trees along with an easy-to-use online mapping tool to take the guesswork out of tree planting.
Providing Hope in the Fight against Cancer
FOX25 shines the spotlight on cancer awareness. Giving Hope one basket at a time to a survivor who shares their story. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RAY THE PAINTER, RTP CONCRETE COATINGS, OLD SCHOOL BAGEL CAFE, DAVID STANLEY CHEVROLET OKLAHOMA CITY, ARMOR & SHIELD PEST CONTROL, AND A&T MECHANICAL HEAT & AIR SERVICES, INC.
Bright Health to stop offering plans to Oklahomans in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Bright Health will no longer have individual health plans in 2023 in all the Affordable Care Act (ACA) markets across the country. The move impacts roughly 14,000 people in Oklahoma, Canadian and Cleveland counties. Earlier this year, members enrolled in impacted plans received a letter...
Six years since Oklahoma voters approved SQ781 and lawmakers haven't funded rehab efforts
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma lawmakers are putting a spotlight on criminal justice reform. At an interim study on Monday, state leaders and advocates from both sides of the political spectrum came together to tackle a major funding issue. Back in 2016, Oklahomans voted in favor of two...
Here's how much you need to earn to live comfortably in Oklahoma City, according to study
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study is revealing how much you need to earn to live comfortably in Oklahoma City. According to a study by gobankingrates.com, the income needed to live comfortably if you’re a homeowner in Oklahoma City is $59,019.10. If you’re a renter, you need to make $62,691.10 to live comfortably.
Oklahoma City police looking for leads in unsolved murder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in an unsolved murder. Police said the murder happened on March 6, 2022 near Rockwell and Wilshire Blvd. According to police, Malachi Titus and a friend had left an event in a vehicle when they were followed and hit by several rounds of gunfire.
Fatal shooting prompts Strother Public Schools to cancel classes
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Strother Public Schools canceled classes on Monday and Tuesday after a maintenance man allegedly shot and killed his wife. Classes will resume on Wednesday. Police said the incident near Strother Public Schools around 11 p.m. Sunday. FOX 25 was told the maintenance worker lives on...
Two people arrested in connection to homicide at Best Way Inn in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened Friday at the Best Way Inn. Oklahoma City police and US Marshals arrested 30-year-old Jarret Johnson and 28-year-old Carion Lenox on first-degree murder warrants. The two were taken into custody on Friday in...
Ghostly knocking, rapes reported overnight in Tecumseh
TECUMSEH, Okla. (KOKH) — Tecumseh police say more than 40 residents reported loud knocking on their door or window Saturday night. In home security footage, you can hear the banging but no one is there. Police say the knocking was reported from homes along Jefferson Street. They also say...
Two tornadoes confirmed in Pottawatomie County during ongoing severe weather
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Two tornadoes have been confirmed in Pottawatomie County. According to the Pottawatomie County Emergency Manager, there were two brief tornadoes at Highway 177 and Tucker, and another at Highway 177 and Highway 59B. As of right now, the only damage reported is tree damage,...
