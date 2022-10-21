ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Man Suffers Heart Attack at Scene of Wreck He Wasn’t In

And it makes sense, then, that Tuesday is cloudy because the afternoon saw a situation that absolutely proved that every cloud has a silver lining. Casper Police and others responded to a car accident at the intersection of Wolcott and Collins in Downtown Casper on Tuesday. Details are scarce for...
CASPER, WY
Glenrock’s Outdoor Ice Skating In The Works For 2022

Winter activities in Central Wyoming are really top notch. Skiing, snowshoeing, sledding, snowmobiling and skating are all possibilities for you and the family to head out and enjoy the elements. Last week, we many were heartbroken by the announcement that David Street Station wouldn't be having outdoor ice skating, due...
GLENROCK, WY
VIDEO: First Snow Frosts Casper Mountain on Sunday

This year, for the first time in a long time, Casper really got a pretty incredible fall. We got the trees. We got the leaves. We got the colors of the wind. But it was only a matter of time before the Wyoming Winter reared its ugly head. And that's exactly what happened on Sunday in various parts of central Wyoming, including on top of Casper Mountain.
CASPER, WY
Casper Man Charged With Seven Drug-related Felonies

A Casper man could spend decades behind bars if convicted on seven felony drug counts, according to the charges read against him in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday. Ryan Harkins, 40, heard the counts read by Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen. The judge agreed with the recommendation by Assistant...
CASPER, WY
Natrona County Arrest Log (10/24/22 – 10/25/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Casper Police Encourage Community to Wear Purple on Thursday to Support Survivors of Domestic Violence

On Thursday, the Casper Police Department is encouraging the community to wear purple, to show support for survivors of domestic violence. It's a chance to show solidarity for those who have experienced domestic violence first-hand. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, "Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) was launched...
CASPER, WY
PHOTOS: Garbage Truck Catches Fire in Casper on Friday

A sanitation truck caught fire early Friday morning. That's according to The City of Casper, who posted photos to their Facebook page. "Not all garbage belongs in the trash," the City of Casper wrote. "Today, one of our sanitation trucks caught on fire due to flammable waste. Fortunately, no one was hurt, and our City of Casper Fire-EMS Department responded quickly and expertly to keep the situation safe."
CASPER, WY
Casper Men Charged With Burglary, Property Destruction, Grand Theft

They're young and lack criminal records, but three 18-year-olds allegedly caused "wanton destruction throughout" the now-closed Casper's restaurant among other crimes, and required very high bonds to ensure they would appear in court, a prosecutor said during initial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday. John Craddock and Levi...
CASPER, WY
