Natrona County Sheriff Deputies Assist Ranchers With Cattle Drive
The Natrona County Sheriff's Department had an...unusual call Saturday morning; one that's not typically on the list of their everyday duties. But, more than likely, any NCSO deputy will tell you that there is nothing that is not on their list of duties. Which is why they found themselves standing...
UPDATE: 3 Separate Wrecks on I-25 South in Casper Between 7:30 and 8 AM
There were three accidents this morning along milemarker 188, on I-25 south, just off the entrance ramp off of Poplar. The accidents were all separate, yet occured between 7:30 AM and 8:00 AM. The PIO said they did not think there were any serious injuries, but could not confirm. K2Radio...
Man Suffers Heart Attack at Scene of Wreck He Wasn’t In
And it makes sense, then, that Tuesday is cloudy because the afternoon saw a situation that absolutely proved that every cloud has a silver lining. Casper Police and others responded to a car accident at the intersection of Wolcott and Collins in Downtown Casper on Tuesday. Details are scarce for...
Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill Re-Opening in Casper Under New Ownership
Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill closed its doors earlier this year when owner John Huff announced that he made the decision to close the eatery, due to COVID-19. Huff took to Facebook to make the announcement, stating that the Garage was the hardest business he had ever worked in. Well...
Glenrock’s Outdoor Ice Skating In The Works For 2022
Winter activities in Central Wyoming are really top notch. Skiing, snowshoeing, sledding, snowmobiling and skating are all possibilities for you and the family to head out and enjoy the elements. Last week, we many were heartbroken by the announcement that David Street Station wouldn't be having outdoor ice skating, due...
VIDEO: First Snow Frosts Casper Mountain on Sunday
This year, for the first time in a long time, Casper really got a pretty incredible fall. We got the trees. We got the leaves. We got the colors of the wind. But it was only a matter of time before the Wyoming Winter reared its ugly head. And that's exactly what happened on Sunday in various parts of central Wyoming, including on top of Casper Mountain.
Rain or Snow? Precipitation Expected Today and Tomorrow.
There's a slight chance of rain and snow before 3 pm today in Natrona County, according to the National Weather Service, followed by isolated showers between 3 and 5 pm. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Mid-week looks sunny with a high near 51, but by 10 pm...
All Five Casper Fire Stations Prepped for Trick-or-Treaters
You can add the fire stations to your trick-or-treat route because all five will be ready. Between 5 and 8 PM candy enthusiasts can head over to one of their locations to get the goods:. 200 W. First St. 3900 S. Coffman. 2140 E. 12th St. 555 Landmark Dr. 185...
Casper Man Charged With Seven Drug-related Felonies
A Casper man could spend decades behind bars if convicted on seven felony drug counts, according to the charges read against him in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday. Ryan Harkins, 40, heard the counts read by Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen. The judge agreed with the recommendation by Assistant...
Thrilling & Exciting News For Kids Living In Natrona County
She's been a part of country music longer than many of us have been alive and she's one of the most well know women in the world. Dolly built an empire and is a truly the most inspirational, business savvy, talented and down to earth woman. She does great things for so many, including kids across the world.
Natrona County Arrest Log (10/24/22 – 10/25/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Casper Planetarium Launching Us To The Moon In November
The first Moon landing was in 1969, when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to set foot on the moon. The last manned mission to the moon was in 1972, so for 50 years, scientists have been chomping at the bit to get back. With today's technology...
Seventies Today and Tomorrow, Snow on Sunday in the Casper Area
Come Sunday it's going to look a lot different outside. You know you're in Wyoming when the highs are in the mid-seventies one day and snowing the next. Today's forecast from the National Weather Service predicts a mild, breezy day. Clear skies for the next couple nights will produce colorful sunrises.
Casper Police Encourage Community to Wear Purple on Thursday to Support Survivors of Domestic Violence
On Thursday, the Casper Police Department is encouraging the community to wear purple, to show support for survivors of domestic violence. It's a chance to show solidarity for those who have experienced domestic violence first-hand. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, "Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) was launched...
PHOTOS: Garbage Truck Catches Fire in Casper on Friday
A sanitation truck caught fire early Friday morning. That's according to The City of Casper, who posted photos to their Facebook page. "Not all garbage belongs in the trash," the City of Casper wrote. "Today, one of our sanitation trucks caught on fire due to flammable waste. Fortunately, no one was hurt, and our City of Casper Fire-EMS Department responded quickly and expertly to keep the situation safe."
Casper Men Charged With Burglary, Property Destruction, Grand Theft
They're young and lack criminal records, but three 18-year-olds allegedly caused "wanton destruction throughout" the now-closed Casper's restaurant among other crimes, and required very high bonds to ensure they would appear in court, a prosecutor said during initial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday. John Craddock and Levi...
David Street Station Will Not Have Ice Skating Rink This Winter
The David Street Station has announced that, due to unforeseen circumstances, it will not be able to offer an ice rink to the community this winter season. That's according to a lengthy message on the David Street Station Facebook page. "We’ve hit a bump in the road that will make...
Celebrate ‘National Chucky Day’ in Casper Today (Yes, It’s a Real Thing)
He's everybody's favorite pint-sized killer doll (That's right - back off, Annabelle) and after 7 movies and 2 seasons of a television series (we're not counting the remake; the less said about that, the better) Charles Lee Ray has even had an entire day named after him!. That's right- today...
18-Year-Old in Casper Crashes Car Into Tractors, Gets Out of Car, Walks Into Traffic, Gets Hit By Car
An 18-year-old experienced a series of unfortunate events on Monday night, near CY Avenue in Casper. That's according to Lieutenant Scott Jones with the Casper Police Department. "For reasons unknown, this guy was [driving] at a high rate of speed, westbound on CY Avenue," Lieutenant Jones told K2 Radio News....
VIDEO: KISS Cover Band Rocks Casper Neighborhood, Despite Being Dead
The lights went down and the drums started beating. Then, the guitar riff came in. A spotlight shown on the members of the band: Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, Paul Stanley, Peter Criss. They're the epitome of rock and roll. They're the greatest band in the world. They. Are. Kiss. And...
