Hear this soul singer & songwriter from Detroit
She is a soul singer with rich church roots who shares her love of music with the world by providing a genuine message. Erica Johnson joined Jason Carr on “Live In The D” for Music Monday. According to Johnson, she’s has been involved with music since a young...
Zuri Craig death updates – Mystery over cause of death of AGT star & Tyler Perry collaborator, 44, after he passed away
AGT star and Tyler Perry collaborator Zuri Craig has died at the age of 44, his heartbroken family have revealed. His family confirmed his passing with a post on his official ZoReMi entertainment page on Instagram. Zuri passed away on October 21, 2022 and there is currently no known cause...
Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'
Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
Marlon Wayans Says Movies Like "White Chicks" Are Needed And Explained Why Jokes Shouldn't Get A Person Canceled
"The best way to grow up is to grow your audience and understand that it doesn't always have to be the raunchy or crazy."
Tyler Perry Collaborator, 'AGT' Finalist Zuri Craig Dead at 44
Zuri Craig -- who's worked with the likes of Tyler Perry, and once wowed on 'America's Got Talent' -- has died. His family confirmed his passing Sunday, throwing up a tribute post on Zuri's official ZoReMi Entertainment page and writing ... "It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig."
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan dies at 67
Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian known for his work on popular TV shows, has died at the age of 67. Jordan, who is known for TV shows like “Will & Grace,” “Call Me Kat,” and “American Horror Story,” died Monday morning according to TMZ.
‘Good Morning America’ Hosts Are Living the Dream! Inside the Homes of Lara Spencer and More
Mornings are always a little more cheerful with the hosts of Good Morning America lighting up TV screens! Lara Spencer, Amy Robach, Ginger Zee and other stars of the series live in gorgeous houses of their own. Good Morning America is filmed in the heart of New York City at...
🔒Enter to win an early screening of Armageddon Time
From acclaimed filmmaker James Gray, ARMAGEDDON TIME is a deeply personal story on the strength of family, the complexity of friendship and the generational pursuit of the American Dream. The film features an all-star cast including Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong. WDIV Insiders can enter to win two...
James Corden admits he was 'ungracious' to restaurant staff: 'It was wrong'
'When you make a mistake, you've got to take responsibility,' James Corden said of his behavior at the New York restaurant Balthazar.
Evan Rachel Wood Thinks Madonna Will Get a Kick Out of Weird Al Movie (Exclusive)
A long time coming! For Evan Rachel Wood, getting to play the pop megastar Madonna was something of a childhood dream come true, and the singer will soon get a chance to see Wood's portrayal. The actress -- who stars in the forthcoming parody biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story...
Trending: 'Midnights' Smashes Another Record, Terrence J Stops By, & Michael R. Jackson Talks 'A Strange Loop'
Trending breaks down the top viral headlines, Terrence J talks AT&T's 'Dream In Black' campaign, and award-winning playwright Michael R. Jackson dishes on his new musical.
Anthony Anderson Says ‘Oh Hell No!’ to Wild Animal Encounter – So Why is Marlon Wayans laughing? [Exclusive Clip]
Marlon Wayans has some 'gotcha' moments with friend Anthony Anderson when he tries to help him get over his fear of wild animals on 'Oh Hell No!'
Great Scott! ‘Back to the Future’ Is Coming to Broadway
October 21 is the day that Marty McFly, the protagonist of 1985’s Back to the Future, first travels backwards in time, kicking off a zany adventure that has cemented itself as essential viewing in the sci-fi canon. Every year on October 21, fans even celebrate Back to the Future Day.
'Bridgerton' Star Jonathan Bailey Was Spotted In Toronto & People Are Fangirling Hard (PHOTOS)
Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey is in Toronto filming his upcoming show Fellow Travelers, and he was spotted downtown on Monday night. The actor was spotted outside Barberian's Steak House on Elm Street at around 8:45 p.m. on October 24. A Twitter user posted a photo of Bailey and what looks...
Anthony Anderson Meets Giant Snake in 'Oh Hell No... With Marlon Wayans' Exclusive Clip
Marlon Wayans will premiere a new show on Meta called Oh Hell No... With Marlon Wayans on Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET. To kick the show off, Wayans will welcome Black-ish star, Anthony Anderson to face his fear of animals. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of Oh Hell No, and it shows Anderson getting comfortable with a giant snake. Anderson was scared at first but seemed to enjoy his time with the animal.
James Corden vows to apologize to workers after restaurant flap
On The Late Late Show with James Corden, the host returned from a week off and addressed the flap regarding his treatment of staff at the New York City restaurant Balthazar. As reported, restaurateur owner Keith McNally banned Corden from the eatery, calling him "a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man" and "the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago," for allegedly berating staff members.
Comedian Wayne Brady to Host 2022 American Music Awards
Whose Line Is It Anyway? favorite, Wayne Brady, will play host at this year’s American Music Awards. “I’m ecstatic and honored to host this year’s AMAs,” Brady said in a statement. “As a musician and music lover, it’s amazing to be part of a night where music fans make their voices heard! It’s a big show, so I’m bringing it all…The funny, the music and the moves!”
Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood Talk ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ and Making the Extremely Funny Biopic
With director Eric Appel’s Weird: The Al Yankovic Story streaming for free on Roku starting November 4, I recently got to speak with Daniel Radcliffe (Yankovic) and Evan Rachel Wood (Madonna) about making the extremely funny biopic. As you might expect from a script by Yankovic and Appel, the film takes Yankovic’s real life and uses it to parody the biopic genre with fantastic results. I laughed out loud so many times watching Weird and cannot recommend the film enough.
New CBS Hit East New York Facing Behind-The-Scenes Shakeup With Two EPs Terminated
CBS' East New York is experiencing a major behind-the-scenes change, as two of its producers are no longer with the show.
Can you guess the most popular Halloween costume in Michigan this year? (No, it’s not Dan Campbell)
Can you guess what the most popular Halloween costume is in Michigan this year?. It’s not “Hard Knocks” stars Jamaal Williams or Dan Campbell, or Taylor Swift fresh off her new album, or any of the politicians in the upcoming elections. Nope, it’s Tinker Bell. According...
