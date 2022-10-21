ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Hear this soul singer & songwriter from Detroit

She is a soul singer with rich church roots who shares her love of music with the world by providing a genuine message. Erica Johnson joined Jason Carr on “Live In The D” for Music Monday. According to Johnson, she’s has been involved with music since a young...
DETROIT, MI
People

Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'

Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
TMZ.com

Tyler Perry Collaborator, 'AGT' Finalist Zuri Craig Dead at 44

Zuri Craig -- who's worked with the likes of Tyler Perry, and once wowed on 'America's Got Talent' -- has died. His family confirmed his passing Sunday, throwing up a tribute post on Zuri's official ZoReMi Entertainment page and writing ... "It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig."
ClickOnDetroit.com

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan dies at 67

Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian known for his work on popular TV shows, has died at the age of 67. Jordan, who is known for TV shows like “Will & Grace,” “Call Me Kat,” and “American Horror Story,” died Monday morning according to TMZ.
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒Enter to win an early screening of Armageddon Time

From acclaimed filmmaker James Gray, ARMAGEDDON TIME is a deeply personal story on the strength of family, the complexity of friendship and the generational pursuit of the American Dream. The film features an all-star cast including Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong. WDIV Insiders can enter to win two...
Smithonian

Great Scott! ‘Back to the Future’ Is Coming to Broadway

October 21 is the day that Marty McFly, the protagonist of 1985’s Back to the Future, first travels backwards in time, kicking off a zany adventure that has cemented itself as essential viewing in the sci-fi canon. Every year on October 21, fans even celebrate Back to the Future Day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Anthony Anderson Meets Giant Snake in 'Oh Hell No... With Marlon Wayans' Exclusive Clip

Marlon Wayans will premiere a new show on Meta called Oh Hell No... With Marlon Wayans on Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET. To kick the show off, Wayans will welcome Black-ish star, Anthony Anderson to face his fear of animals. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of Oh Hell No, and it shows Anderson getting comfortable with a giant snake. Anderson was scared at first but seemed to enjoy his time with the animal.
102.5 The Bone

James Corden vows to apologize to workers after restaurant flap

On The Late Late Show with James Corden, the host returned from a week off and addressed the flap regarding his treatment of staff at the New York City restaurant Balthazar. As reported, restaurateur owner Keith McNally banned Corden from the eatery, calling him "a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man" and "the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago," for allegedly berating staff members.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
American Songwriter

Comedian Wayne Brady to Host 2022 American Music Awards

Whose Line Is It Anyway? favorite, Wayne Brady, will play host at this year’s American Music Awards. “I’m ecstatic and honored to host this year’s AMAs,” Brady said in a statement. “As a musician and music lover, it’s amazing to be part of a night where music fans make their voices heard! It’s a big show, so I’m bringing it all…The funny, the music and the moves!”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Collider

Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood Talk ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ and Making the Extremely Funny Biopic

With director Eric Appel’s Weird: The Al Yankovic Story streaming for free on Roku starting November 4, I recently got to speak with Daniel Radcliffe (Yankovic) and Evan Rachel Wood (Madonna) about making the extremely funny biopic. As you might expect from a script by Yankovic and Appel, the film takes Yankovic’s real life and uses it to parody the biopic genre with fantastic results. I laughed out loud so many times watching Weird and cannot recommend the film enough.

