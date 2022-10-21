Marlon Wayans will premiere a new show on Meta called Oh Hell No... With Marlon Wayans on Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET. To kick the show off, Wayans will welcome Black-ish star, Anthony Anderson to face his fear of animals. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of Oh Hell No, and it shows Anderson getting comfortable with a giant snake. Anderson was scared at first but seemed to enjoy his time with the animal.

