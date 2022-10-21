ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

a-z-animals.com

Zebra Loses Leg and Bites a Crocodile Back in Return

If some of the harsher scenes of nature are too much for you to witness, you may want to skip past this video. This attack occurred during the great wildebeest migration, which takes place every year. Millions of wildebeest migrate and are then followed by many zebras. This footage was captured in the greater Masai Mara Serengeti environment. The video opens with an illustration of the globe and a little red dot that points to where Masai Mara is located.
Lefty Graves

Wealthy man lives like pauper in the woods

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I’d lived in a small town most of my life, but this small town was different. One man, in particular, would come into town once a week and stop in at the local gym, where he would take a shower. He would then go to the laundromat and do his laundry, and finally, he would stop at the grocery store and buy groceries.
epicstream.com

What Breed of Dog Is Bond in Spy x Family?

Bond steals the show from Loid, Yor, and Anya in Spy x Family Part 2 with his heroic debut! Bond appears unmotivated most of the time, but he springs into action whenever Anya is in danger. With his large build, beautiful white coat, and gentle looks, what breed of dog is Bond in Spy x Family?
labroots.com

Could Wolves Be Man's New Best Friend?

Our connection to canines goes back at least 15,000 years. A dog's affection for its human companion is a part of what makes it so appealing to us as humans. But that affection for man is not limited to just dogs; it also applies to wolves. At Stockholm University, Sweden,...

