Read full article on original website
Related
Cat & Mule Deer Buck Have The Time Of Their Lives With Each Other In Canada
Not gonna lie, I’m fully convinced now that cats aren’t scared of anything. I mean c’mon, they scale trees, houses, and just about anything they can jump up on, even though it’s borderline creepy. But not only are they not afraid of heights…. They’re also not...
Photo of ‘Bee Ball’ Wins Wildlife Photographer Top Prize
A photo of a ball of bees has won a wildlife photographer a prize. The photographer who took the ‘bee ball’ picture earned the top prize. Karine Aigner captured the stunning photo. “I had to spend quite a bit of time on my belly in the dirt,” Aigner...
The video of an amazing bonding between puppy and pillow.
this screenshot is taken by video uploaded by @naturesms. This video is about friendship between a cute puppy and a dog. Yesterday, I suffered through my Instagram and randomly found this cute video of a puppy and a pillow.
a-z-animals.com
Zebra Loses Leg and Bites a Crocodile Back in Return
If some of the harsher scenes of nature are too much for you to witness, you may want to skip past this video. This attack occurred during the great wildebeest migration, which takes place every year. Millions of wildebeest migrate and are then followed by many zebras. This footage was captured in the greater Masai Mara Serengeti environment. The video opens with an illustration of the globe and a little red dot that points to where Masai Mara is located.
Watching A Black Bear Fight Off Bees In Its Pursuit Of Honey Is Exactly How I Imagined It
This is hilarious, a story as old as time itself… the bear who loves some honey. It is truly candy for these food craving animals. Imagine, you wonder the woods day in and day out and then come across a bounty of sweet sweet honey. It would be heaven to a bear.
Wealthy man lives like pauper in the woods
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I’d lived in a small town most of my life, but this small town was different. One man, in particular, would come into town once a week and stop in at the local gym, where he would take a shower. He would then go to the laundromat and do his laundry, and finally, he would stop at the grocery store and buy groceries.
An adorable video of a dog playing and sliding in the pool.
The screenshot is taken from a video posted on Twitter by @Buitengebieden. Playing in a water park is kind of fun for me. Like most people, I was apprehensive about going into the water and the pool, but now that I know how much fun it is.
epicstream.com
What Breed of Dog Is Bond in Spy x Family?
Bond steals the show from Loid, Yor, and Anya in Spy x Family Part 2 with his heroic debut! Bond appears unmotivated most of the time, but he springs into action whenever Anya is in danger. With his large build, beautiful white coat, and gentle looks, what breed of dog is Bond in Spy x Family?
labroots.com
Could Wolves Be Man's New Best Friend?
Our connection to canines goes back at least 15,000 years. A dog's affection for its human companion is a part of what makes it so appealing to us as humans. But that affection for man is not limited to just dogs; it also applies to wolves. At Stockholm University, Sweden,...
Comments / 0