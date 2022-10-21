Read full article on original website
annanews.com
Haunted Hollow planned
Haunted Hollow is planned Oct. 23 Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center. Hours are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All ages are welcome, and costumes and masks are encouraged. Haunted Hollow will feature a haunted hayride and a haunted cabin. Interpretative nature walks...
annanews.com
Jonesboro School plans Fall Festival
The Jonesboro Elementary School PTO plans to have a silent auction as part of the school’s Fall Festival, which is scheduled Friday, Nov. 18. The PTO reports that the Fall Festival is the organization’s primary fundraiser. Funds raised at the event provide financial support for field trips, school...
KFVS12
Patton restaurant owner operates monthly food bank
PATTON, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland owner is turning her business into a monthly mobile food pantry to fight food insecurity in her community. Susie’s Country Kitchen, in Patton, has partnered with the Southeast Missouri Food Bank to help put an extra bit of food on the table by providing mobile food pantries once a month.
annanews.com
Sometimes...life is just a walk on the beach...
Last Saturday afternoon was a nice time to go for a walk on the beach... ...so that’s what we did. Not all that long ago, we would have considered such an adventure to be one of our Pandemic Dates. Now, the pandemic may be over for a lot of folks. We’re not quite sure about that, for very personal reasons.
recordpatriot.com
Four indicted on drug-related charges
EDWARDSVILLE – Four people were indicted Thursday in two separate drug-related cases by a Madison County grand jury. Brett A. Foster, 37, of Pinckneyville, and Heather N. Lara, 44, of Worden, were both indicted on multiple methamphetamine-related charges Oct. 20. In addition, Foster was indicted on an additional burglary...
kbsi23.com
1 killed in shooting in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – One person was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in Carbondale. Carbondale police were conducting foot patrols in the 200 block of West College Street monitoring crowds when a disturbance broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 23. Several shots were fired and officers...
KFVS12
Drone12: Tower Rock
A avid hiker from the Heartland is urging people to stay safe while exploring the great outdoors. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area.
Drought Reveals Century Old Shipwreck Hidden in Mississippi River
No one's exactly sure where it came from, but the ongoing drought has revealed a more than 100-year-old shipwreck that was hidden in the Mississippi River. Archeologists think they know what this vessel is and why it sank though. As we shared a few days ago, the near-record low levels...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Family Services employee accused of using meth
The man charged in connection with the 2019 death of a Cape Girardeau teenager made his first appearance before a judge this morning.
KFVS12
1 dead after shooting in Charleston
The Charleston Department of Safety are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead.
wpsdlocal6.com
Charleston, Missouri officers respond to call, find deceased male
CHARLESTON, MO — Responding officers of the Charleston Department of Public Safety found a deceased male after receiving a call around 5:30 a.m. of a person shot at 724 Lon Moore St. The victim has been identified as Rodney Johnson, 50, of Charleston, Missouri. The scene is still active....
KFVS12
Man accused of stabbing son arrested in Franklin County, Ill.
BUCKNER, Ill. (KFVS) - A Buckner man, accused of stabbing his adult son at their home, was arrested Thursday night, October 20. Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies were called around at 7:30 p.m. to the house in Buckner in reference to a report of domestic violence. Deputies said when they...
kzimksim.com
Cape Girardeau woman missing for 3 weeks
A Cape Girardeau woman has been missing for several weeks. Amber Branham was last seen by her children three weeks ago. This is the only information available at this time. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign up for...
KFVS12
Riverboat docks in downtown Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Despite low water levels on the Mississippi River, the American Countess Riverboat is docked in Cape Girardeau on Friday, October 21. The boat will be downtown until 5 p.m. You can check out future riverboat dockings here. The American Countess can carry up to 245...
Yes, You Can Walk to Missouri’s Tower Rock in the Mississippi Now
When I first saw this, I had to make sure it wasn't April 1 thinking someone was pranking us. But, it's true. You really can walk out to Missouri's Tower Rock in the middle of the Mississippi River right now. I first saw this shared by the Riverfront Times. Normally,...
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Randolph County crash
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Mascoutah woman died in a crash in Randolph County Thursday afternoon. Robert C. Appel, 33, of Sparta was driving a white 2011 Kia Sorento eastbound on Illinois Route 150 near Briarhill Road. around 3:26 p.m. on Oct. 20. Jared D. Bargman, 33, of...
KFVS12
Charleston DPS investigating Sunday morning homicide
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a person shot on 724 Warren Street. Police received a call about the shooting about 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, officers said they found 50-year-old Rodney Johnson dead. Charleston DPS said no suspects have been...
KFVS12
Crews respond to large field fire in Cape Girardeau County, Mo.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple crews responded to a large field fire in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday afternoon, October 23. Crews from East County and Fruitland Fire Protection Districts, along with other fire departments, could be seen working to put out the fire. The dangers on the...
KFVS12
Vehicular accident in Cape Girardeau leads to two hospitalized
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after a truck and motorcycle collided in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The crash occurred in the afternoon on October 22, according to a Cape Girardeau officer on scene. Cape Girardeau Police are investigating the incident. The collision occurred...
kbsi23.com
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on Route 37 north of Villa Way
WILLIAMSOM COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – One person was killed and three others injured in a three-vehicle crash in Williamson County Friday afternoon. It happened on Illinois Route 37 just north of Villa Way about 3:43 p.m. on Oct. 21. A 31-year-old woman from Marion, Ill. was driving 2022 gray...
