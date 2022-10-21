ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna, IL

annanews.com

Haunted Hollow planned

Haunted Hollow is planned Oct. 23 Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center. Hours are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All ages are welcome, and costumes and masks are encouraged. Haunted Hollow will feature a haunted hayride and a haunted cabin. Interpretative nature walks...
CARBONDALE, IL
annanews.com

Jonesboro School plans Fall Festival

The Jonesboro Elementary School PTO plans to have a silent auction as part of the school’s Fall Festival, which is scheduled Friday, Nov. 18. The PTO reports that the Fall Festival is the organization’s primary fundraiser. Funds raised at the event provide financial support for field trips, school...
KFVS12

Patton restaurant owner operates monthly food bank

PATTON, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland owner is turning her business into a monthly mobile food pantry to fight food insecurity in her community. Susie’s Country Kitchen, in Patton, has partnered with the Southeast Missouri Food Bank to help put an extra bit of food on the table by providing mobile food pantries once a month.
PATTON, MO
annanews.com

Sometimes...life is just a walk on the beach...

Last Saturday afternoon was a nice time to go for a walk on the beach... ...so that’s what we did. Not all that long ago, we would have considered such an adventure to be one of our Pandemic Dates. Now, the pandemic may be over for a lot of folks. We’re not quite sure about that, for very personal reasons.
GRAND TOWER, IL
recordpatriot.com

Four indicted on drug-related charges

EDWARDSVILLE – Four people were indicted Thursday in two separate drug-related cases by a Madison County grand jury. Brett A. Foster, 37, of Pinckneyville, and Heather N. Lara, 44, of Worden, were both indicted on multiple methamphetamine-related charges Oct. 20. In addition, Foster was indicted on an additional burglary...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

1 killed in shooting in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – One person was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in Carbondale. Carbondale police were conducting foot patrols in the 200 block of West College Street monitoring crowds when a disturbance broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 23. Several shots were fired and officers...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Drone12: Tower Rock

A avid hiker from the Heartland is urging people to stay safe while exploring the great outdoors. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area.
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Family Services employee accused of using meth

There are fewer COVID-19 Patients in Kentucky Hospitals than at nearly any point during the last two years. The man charged in connection with the 2019 death of a Cape Girardeau teenager made his first appearance before a judge this morning. Challenges continue at hospitals in aftermath of COVID-19 Updated:...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

1 dead after shooting in Charleston

An early morning homicide is under investigation in Carbondale. Officers were patrolling West College Street monitoring crowds. The Charleston Department of Safety are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead. Deadly shooting in Carbondale. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. An early morning homicide is under investigation in...
CHARLESTON, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Charleston, Missouri officers respond to call, find deceased male

CHARLESTON, MO — Responding officers of the Charleston Department of Public Safety found a deceased male after receiving a call around 5:30 a.m. of a person shot at 724 Lon Moore St. The victim has been identified as Rodney Johnson, 50, of Charleston, Missouri. The scene is still active....
CHARLESTON, MO
KFVS12

Man accused of stabbing son arrested in Franklin County, Ill.

BUCKNER, Ill. (KFVS) - A Buckner man, accused of stabbing his adult son at their home, was arrested Thursday night, October 20. Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies were called around at 7:30 p.m. to the house in Buckner in reference to a report of domestic violence. Deputies said when they...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
kzimksim.com

Cape Girardeau woman missing for 3 weeks

A Cape Girardeau woman has been missing for several weeks. Amber Branham was last seen by her children three weeks ago. This is the only information available at this time. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign up for...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Riverboat docks in downtown Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Despite low water levels on the Mississippi River, the American Countess Riverboat is docked in Cape Girardeau on Friday, October 21. The boat will be downtown until 5 p.m. You can check out future riverboat dockings here. The American Countess can carry up to 245...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Randolph County crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Mascoutah woman died in a crash in Randolph County Thursday afternoon. Robert C. Appel, 33, of Sparta was driving a white 2011 Kia Sorento eastbound on Illinois Route 150 near Briarhill Road. around 3:26 p.m. on Oct. 20. Jared D. Bargman, 33, of...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Charleston DPS investigating Sunday morning homicide

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a person shot on 724 Warren Street. Police received a call about the shooting about 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, officers said they found 50-year-old Rodney Johnson dead. Charleston DPS said no suspects have been...
CHARLESTON, MO
KFVS12

Vehicular accident in Cape Girardeau leads to two hospitalized

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after a truck and motorcycle collided in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The crash occurred in the afternoon on October 22, according to a Cape Girardeau officer on scene. Cape Girardeau Police are investigating the incident. The collision occurred...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

1 killed, 3 injured in crash on Route 37 north of Villa Way

WILLIAMSOM COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – One person was killed and three others injured in a three-vehicle crash in Williamson County Friday afternoon. It happened on Illinois Route 37 just north of Villa Way about 3:43 p.m. on Oct. 21. A 31-year-old woman from Marion, Ill. was driving 2022 gray...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL

