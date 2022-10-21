Read full article on original website
Related
soultracks.com
The Isley Brothers, Earth Wind & Fire and El DeBarge team to restore a classic
(October 8, 2022) Back in 2021, when The Isley Brothers and Earth Wind & Fire teamed on the television and web show Versuz, they posted on social media - to great fanfare on our pages - that they would be going into the studio together. We never heard more about the collaboration, but the result is buried ten songs deep in the new Isleys album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, and includes El DeBarge, to boot.
soultracks.com
Lost Gem: Minnie Riperton and Stevie Wonder tugged our hearts with “Give Me Time”
Minnie Riperton’s career was short but productive. Riperton released six solo albums between 1970s Come to My Garden and the posthumously released Love Lives Forever, which came out in 1980, a year after her death. Riperton was also the vocalist on the four studio albums released by the band Rotary Connection between 1967 and 1970.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch a 16-year-old Shawn Lane blow minds with warp-speed solos onstage with Black Oak Arkansas
At an incredibly young age, Lane brought an eclectic, jazzy sensibility (not to mention eye-watering shred speed) to the Southern/boogie-rock icons' sound. Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player (opens in new tab). Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder (opens in new tab) and Unrecorded (opens in new tab). Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.
Slipped Disc
An American composer at 99
Ned Rorem has an auspicious birthday this weekend. He has known everyone in a century of American music. Yet, despite writing large symphonies, he is known chiefly for his songs, his chamber music and his diaries. Is that a fair assessment for posterity?
soultracks.com
First Listen: RogerHill Music wants you to "Come Back To Me"
(October 20, 2022) As we get older, unfulfilled dreams that we had as children are often packed away and considered as "what could have been." Oftentimes money, time and talent are put into something that does not bear fruit. For Rochester, New York's Roger Hill, putting his lifelong dream on the shelf was never an option. Ever since he sang in the church choir, he knew that he wanted to be a professional singer. It was never "if" for him, but a matter of "when." Now in 2022, Hill continues to make his dream a reality with his latest single release, "Come Back To Me," released under the moniker RogerHill Music.
The Top 10 Need-to-Know Three Dog Night Songs (That Aren’t “One” or “Joy To The World”)
When disco fever inflicted the masses, rock ‘n’ roll faced an identity crisis. The 1970s were a time of experimentation in rock, a “throw it at the wall and see what sticks” kind of decade. If the genre wasn’t turned on to psychedelia or didn’t hop on the dance bandwagon, what was leftover became a bluesy, rootsy, blue-eyed boogie, pseudo-soul, funk-infused amalgamation of not hard, not soft, but more of a medium rock. The band to epitomize all of that: Three Dog Night.
Queen's Radio Ga Ga: how a song inspired by a swearing toddler proved the power of television
A song written by Roger Taylor after Freddie Mercury told him his others weren't good enough, Radio Ga Ga became a hit single and an iconic Queen classic
Rick Wakeman to perform live with Jazz Sabbath in Birmingham
Jazz Sabbath released their acclaimed Vol. 2 album earlier this year
kpcc.org
From gospel to opera: soprano Latonia Moore makes the world her stage
Latonia Moore remembers clearly the moment she fell in love with opera. She had entered the University of North Texas as a jazz performance major, but a classical music study requirement led her to sing in the chorus for Ruggero Leoncavallo's Pagliacci ("Clowns"). "I was just in the chorus, lowly...
New Frank Zappa box set Waka/Wazoo to be released in December
Five-disc multi-format set features a complete historical rundown of entire Waka/Jawaka and The Grand Wazoo period
The Crossing: Tiny Desk Concert
Hear what's been called "America's most astonishing choir" sing brand new music by Shara Nova that looks at how we handle difficult emotions.
Watch Glen Campbell and Leon Russell Performing “Southern Nights” Together In 1983
Two greats performing together is nearly always a recipe for a good video. Glen Campbell and Leon Russell were two legends, and together performing the classic tune “Southern Nights” in 1983 will always be one of my favorites. The tune was written by Allen Toussaint in 1975 and...
guitar.com
The Genius Of… American Thighs by Veruca Salt
“Seether is neither loose nor tight,” sang Olivia Rodrigo, heralding the iconic first refrains of Veruca Salt’s 1994 hit single Seether. Rodrigo was onstage in Portland, Oregon in April this year when she covered the track, which was celebrated by the recently reformed Louise Post and Nina Gordon on social media.
The week in classical: Orpheus; Apartment House review – rich, rewarding, different
Opera North’s teeming fusion of Monteverdi with Indian classical traditions is an inspired match. Elsewhere, more mind-bending harmonies from Apartment House
Upworthy
Choir boys sing a hilarious 'cat duet' with a straight face and it is cracking everybody up
Cats are beautiful companions for humans and serve as great indoor pets. These animals are known for their fun-loving and mischievous nature, which everyone finds absolutely adorable. Artists have used cats as a muse and created some brilliant masterpieces, and musicians have also paid tribute to these felines. Among the most amusing examples of this is the "Duetto buffo di due Gatti," a peculiar 1800s opera with uncertain roots, Its title translates to "Funny duet for two cats" in English. The opera has been variously credited to Christoph Ernst Friedrich Weyse, Gioachino Rossini and Robert Lucas de Pearsall.
New “Revolver” Outtake Features John Lennon Singing “Yellow Submarine”
This fall brings with it a deluxe reissue of The Beatles’ Revolver, and the lead-up to its release has seen some deep cuts and previously unseen material surface — including a new video for the song “Taxman.” But that’s far from the only Beatles rarity to show up to offer a sense of what this new edition of Revolver has in store.
Comments / 0