Laketown Township Looking at Future of House on Park Property
LAKETOWN TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 25, 2022) – The future of an 83-year-old house on Laketown Township parkland is in the hands of the community. The Laketown Township Parks and Recreation Commission created the Huyser Farm House Committee on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to recommend what to do with the unoccupied house at 4158 64 th St. on the east side of the 102-acre Huyser Farm Park.
Lora Guidry
Lora Corine Guidry, age 88, of Hamilton, Michigan passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Lora was born in Newton, MS. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lakeshorememorial.com for the Guidry family. No services are being planned.
Sokha Phon Chhim
Sokha Chhim, age 57, of Holland, Michigan passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lakeshorememorial.com for the Chhim family. The memorial gathering will be Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street from 1:00 to 3:00 pm.
Alvin Rankens
Alvin Rankens, age 89 of Hamilton, formerly of Imlay City, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, in Allegan. Alvin was born Sept. 19, 1933, in Hamilton, MI to Henry and Bessie (Sale) Rankens. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and met his future wife Marge while he was stationed at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kansas. They were married on February 4, 1956. Alvin and Marge eventually moved to the Almont area, and then to Imlay City in 1963, where they raised their family. He worked as an Engineer for Ford Motor Company and became the owner/broker of Belle Valley Real Estate in Imlay City. In his spare time, Alvin was an accomplished finish carpenter or could be found restoring old cars.
Frank Puzzullo
Frank Puzzullo, age 81, of Holland, Michigan passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Frank was born in Syracuse, NY. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lakeshorememorial.com for the Puzzullo family. No services are being planned.
Suzanne Kanis (Huizenga)
Suzanne Kanis (Huizenga), age 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Sue lived her life with the twin objectives of loving God and loving her family and those she was privileged to know. She seemed to accomplish it with effortless ease practicing unparalleled hospitality. From her graduation from Hope College, teaching first grade in Grand Rapids, to supporting her family enterprise in the waste business to becoming a pastor’s wife, she did this all with grace and dignity. All the while faithfully and ever graciously giving in sacrificial, unconditional love to her family. Her sense of propriety and order never left her as even in her last days she couldn’t bear to see a cup left out of place!
Allegan County Health Department launches new program “Allegan County Community Links”
ALLEGAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Allegan County Health Department is launching a free, voluntary pilot program called “Allegan County Community Links.”. The program is geared up to help connect individuals to communities, health, and social services systems through a referral program with Community Health Workers. Health officials...
Esperanza Zuniga
Esperanza Zuniga, age 94 of Holland passed away Friday, October 21, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Joe Sr., her children: Joseph Zuniga Jr., Mario, and Dawn Zuniga, Hector and Esther Zuniga, and Adam and Rose Zuniga; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Joseph Jr. and Alejandra Zuniga (Valhalla), Matthew Zuniga, Melissa Rodriguez (Victoria, Manuel), Merissa Zuniga, Jason Zuniga (Elijah), Amber Zuniga (Braylon), Janelle Zuniga, Noah Zuniga, Adam Zuniga, Alyssa Zuniga (Aaliyah, Oscar Jr., Xavier), Julia Zuniga, Isabella Zuniga, Gabriella Zuniga, Alex Zuniga, Josiah and Jennifer Zuniga (Laila, Cassidy, Wade), Elia Zuniga (Emiliano); her brother Isau and Lydia Prierto; her sister-in-law Noelia Segovia.
Whitmer and Dixon square off in final debate tonight
ROCHESTER, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will debate Tuesday for the final time before the November election tonight. According to Crain’s Detroit Business, Dixon, a former businesswoman and conservative commentator who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is hoping a...
1.8 million absentee ballots requested by Michigan voters two weeks before Election Day, November 8
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — With two weeks to go until Election Day on November 8, more than 1.8 million absentee ballots have been requested by Michigan voters. And with this, nearly 772,000 absentee ballots have been submitted by Michiganders as well. Voting officials say those who already have...
John Meiste
John Meiste, age 76, of Holland, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. John grew up in East Saugatuck and graduated from Hamilton High School, Class of 1964. He served in the National Guard and was employed as a machinist. He was a member of Park Church. John is survived...
