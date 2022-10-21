Suzanne Kanis (Huizenga), age 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Sue lived her life with the twin objectives of loving God and loving her family and those she was privileged to know. She seemed to accomplish it with effortless ease practicing unparalleled hospitality. From her graduation from Hope College, teaching first grade in Grand Rapids, to supporting her family enterprise in the waste business to becoming a pastor’s wife, she did this all with grace and dignity. All the while faithfully and ever graciously giving in sacrificial, unconditional love to her family. Her sense of propriety and order never left her as even in her last days she couldn’t bear to see a cup left out of place!

HOLLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO