‘M3GAN’ Is Voiced by the Viral ‘Penny Nickel Dime’ Girl
The trailer for new horror movie M3GAN dropped yesterday (Oct. 11) and immediately led to an explosion of memes. Most notably, people realized that the voice of M3GAN is an internet legend: the "Penny Nickel Dime" girl. The "Penny Nickel Dime" girl's real name is Jenna Davis. She's an 18-year-old...
Luxury Resale Competition Spikes as ‘What Goes Around’ Opens Amazon Storefront
For over 20 years, New York City’s original luxury reseller, What Goes Around Comes Around, has enjoyed a robust niche catering to the designer apparel and accessories needs of its high-end neighbors in Manhattan and Beverly Hills. While publicly traded upstarts like The RealReal and Rent the Runway have...
Why Meghan Markle Will Never Return to Acting
Meghan Markle is done with acting for good. Speaking to Variety, Meghan revealed she likely won't ever return to the film industry since Hollywood has "shifted quite a bit since I was a part of it." "I'm done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not,"...
‘Love Is Blind’ Participant Appears to Fake Tears with Eye Drops
The internet is losing its collective mind over this Love Is Blind participant's sheer audacity. On season three of the hit Netflix reality show, wildlife photographer Andrew Y. Liu has made waves after an interview scene exposed him for faking his tears with eye drops. Liu was pursuing a relationship...
15 Obnoxious Neighbors Who Clearly Never Learned The Phrase "Mind Your Business"
“It bothers me that my neighbor takes a shower between 9 and 11 p.m. I asked her to shower early, and she does not obey me. It is very late, and the sound of the shower takes away my peace.”
