Read full article on original website
Related
Free iPhone upgrade coming for millions this month – and it’s so easy to claim
APPLE is gearing up to drop a huge iPhone upgrade for millions of users. A major iOS update is now just weeks away – and will add loads of new features. It's called iOS 16.1 and will introduce four key changes that you need to be excited about. Live...
CNET
There's a Hidden Trackpad on Your iPhone. Here's How You Can Unlock It
Your iPhone and iPad are packed with a bunch of neat hidden features, including on iOS 16, which features the ability to connect your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers and easily view and share all your saved Wi-Fi passwords from your settings. However, interesting hidden features have always been around on...
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: The biggest differences
Our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 comparison looks at how the latest phone from Apple compares to last year's model in terms of specs, price, features and more.
daystech.org
Apple Confirms More Problems For iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Buyers
It is just not an excellent time to purchase any iPhone 14 mannequin. Apple’s new vary has been impacted by quite a few bugs at launch, with Apple releasing two emergency updates already. But the issues carry on coming. The newest points impression CarPlay cellphone calls and information migration,...
daystech.org
25 Big iPhone Features and Improvements on iOS 16.1 « iOS & iPhone :: Gadget Hacks
It hasn’t been lengthy since Apple launched iOS 16.0 with over 350 new features, however iOS 16.1 is sizzling on its tail with much more cool updates on your iPhone. While among the current upgrades had been anticipated, others are considerably stunning — and there is even one that you could be not even suppose was attainable.
This is the iPhone you should buy your mom
Responding to a question from the audience at the Code Conference event he attended a few weeks ago, Apple CEO Tim Cook said “buy your mom an iPhone.” The executive offered the reply to a reporter asking about Apple’s plans to embrace RCS on iPhone, a richer communication text messaging system than SMS that Google uses on Android. This is part of the famous blue vs. green text bubbles dispute that Google is still entertaining in the US in its desperation to somehow convince Apple to get on board.
daystech.org
Apple to Release iOS 16 Update Next Week With Fix for Excessive Copy and Paste Prompts and iPhone 14 Pro Issues
IOS 16 launched a brand new privateness function that requires apps to obtain a person’s permission earlier than accessing their iPhone’s clipboard to stick textual content from different apps, however some customers have skilled a problem that causes the immediate to seem excessively. According to The Wall Street...
daystech.org
iPhone iOS 16 Update Breaks Important Apple Video Feature
One of the iPhone’s finest digital camera options has suffered an unlucky setback. Since the introduction of iOS 16, Cinematic mode video is no-longer appropriate with key video modifying functions together with iMovie and Final Cut Pro. Currently, there’s no workaround out there. Introduced with the iPhone 13,...
5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen
The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
Cult of Mac
5 iOS 16.1 features to try right away
Although Apple announced iOS 16 at WWDC22 and released it on September 12, not all promised features made their way into the first public build. With iOS 16.1, which just became available Monday, Apple delivered many such promised features. Once you install it on your iPhone, check out the five iOS 16.1 features you should try right away.
Phone Arena
Monday's iOS 16.1 update will bring live scores to iPhone lock screen and Dynamic Island
When Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 line early last month, no one expected the company to introduce what was arguably the coolest new iPhone 14 Pro feature. We're talking, of course, about the Dynamic Island. The shape-shifting multitasking notification feature replaced the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro models. Whether you like the Dynamic Island or consider it a gimmick, Apple loves it so much that the feature is expected to turn up next year on all four iPhone 15 models.
CNBC
Apple stores begin selling exterior door lock that can be unlocked by tapping an iPhone or Apple Watch
Apple stores in the U.S. are now selling an exterior door lock that can be unlocked by a user's Apple Watch or iPhone. When the $329 Level Lock+ is installed in a door, users can unlock and relock their homes using Apple Home Key. The Level Lock+ is the first...
daystech.org
How to control your Apple Watch with your iPhone
You can management your Apple Watch along with your iPhone utilizing a brand new characteristic from Apple known as “Apple Watch Mirroring.” All you want is an Apple Watch Series 6 or later operating watchOS 9 and an iPhone operating iOS 16. Apple Watch Mirroring makes use of...
Cult of Mac
4 great iPadOS 16.1 features that aren’t Stage Manager
Apple finally released iPadOS 16.1. The debut of the Stage Manager multitasking system has drawn most of the attention, but plenty of other new features are worth checking out, too. Monday’s launch is extra-significant because iPadOS 16 never launched. Version 16.1 is the first replacement for last year’s iPadOS 15.x....
notebookcheck.net
iPad with a bundled keyboard for under US$500: Apple supposedly canceled a cheap iPad with a plastic back
Apple recently launched the 10th gen iPad at a starting price of US$449 for a Wi-Fi only 64 GB model. Unfortunately, the tablet doesn’t come with the new Magic Keyboard Folio in the box, and you’ll have to shelve another US$249 for the accessory. So, anyone looking for a low-cost alternative to Chromebooks or Microsoft Surface Go 3 from within the Apple ecosystem will likely be disappointed. Apple insider Mark Gurman now alleges that Apple had planned to produce, at least internally, a cheap plastic iPad.
The Verge
How to make green bubbles easier to read on iPhone
Apple probably won’t be fixing the green bubble problem anytime soon. But over the weekend, while scrolling Reddit, I found an awesome setting that at least makes green texts a lot easier to read on my iPhone. (Thank you to u/oishiirecipe for sharing the steps!) By default, any texts...
9to5Mac
How to see steps with Apple Watch including distance and custom complications
Whether you’ve just gotten an Apple Watch or have had one for a while and just haven’t tracked your steps closely before, it’s easy to do. Follow along for how to see steps on Apple Watch including distance, flights climbed, along with daily, monthly, and yearly trends. We’ll also look at how to make custom complications to track steps right on Apple Watch faces.
knowtechie.com
How to make the screen stay on longer on iPhone
On iPhone, your screen stays unlocked until a certain period of inactivity has passed. The default timer is 30 seconds, which may not be long enough. Luckily, you can make the iPhone screen stay on longer or never turn off. Perhaps you like to read at a leisurely pace, and...
Did Apple really mess up with the iPhone 14 Plus?
With the iPhone 14 launch last month, one of Apple's most eyebrow-raising decisions was to axe the iPhone mini and introduce a larger iPhone Plus. The iPhone mini was a nice little device for anyone that still wanted a phone they could carry in a small pocket, and it was cheaper too. The iPhone Plus isn't either of those things.
Apple Insider
This week's best early Black Friday sales on Apple: save up to $600
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — WithBlack Friday 2022 only a month away, retailers are clamoring for your shopping dollars earlier than ever this year with early Black Friday deals on everything from AirPods to MacBook Pros. Here are our top picks.
Comments / 1