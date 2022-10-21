Responding to a question from the audience at the Code Conference event he attended a few weeks ago, Apple CEO Tim Cook said “buy your mom an iPhone.” The executive offered the reply to a reporter asking about Apple’s plans to embrace RCS on iPhone, a richer communication text messaging system than SMS that Google uses on Android. This is part of the famous blue vs. green text bubbles dispute that Google is still entertaining in the US in its desperation to somehow convince Apple to get on board.

20 DAYS AGO