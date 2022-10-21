TV shows that started like a house on fire and then the flames went out. This one is doubly frustrating because I wrote an entire long paragraph about it, tried to go back and add one word, and somehow obliterated the entire entry except for the one word. And I poured so much heart and critical angst into my original writing I am crushed. Just like I was when my favorite TV show of 1986-87 completely fell apart in its third season, when the main characters hooked up (despite reportedly hating each other in real life). This show featured a pre-fame Bruce Willis opposite an already famous Cybill Shepherd. Subversive. Inventive. Creative. Hilarious. They even did a musical episode. This murder mystery detective show was like Remington Steele as written by David Letterman’s staff over at Late Night. Moonlighting even spilled into my personal life as a high school junior: I was David and Elizabeth Thomas was Maddie. We never hooked up but maybe that was for the best. Third seasons can be disappointing. Also: my original write-up was better.

