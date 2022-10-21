Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mic’d Up: Harlingen South
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Head Coach Izzy Gonzalez of Harlingen South High School took the mic for Week Nine’s edition of Mic’d Up. Hear Gonzalez pregame and on the sidelines as his Hawks defeated Lopez 71-0 on homecoming night.
sbnewspaper.com
’Hounds set for undefeated clash with Cardinals
With another dominant win in the books, the San Benito Greyhounds will be carrying an undefeated record into their highly anticipated Battle of the Arroyo rivalry game this Friday, Oct. 21 in Harlingen. Their seventh victory of the season, a 49-3 blowout of the Rivera Raiders, was a perfect tune-up for the red-hot’ Hounds as they prepare for what will undoubtedly be their toughest task of the season.
Weslaco artist designs ‘Arte Con Voz’ inspired logo for UTRGV merchandise
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco man is the first artist from the Rio Grande Valley to collaborate with a collegiate licensing and branding agency for the ‘Arte Con Voz’ initiative. Juan Jose Bali, 31, is a Rio Grande Valley native and the artist behind this year’s UTRGV Arte Con Voz design. Bali graduated from […]
Where to vote as early voting begins in the Rio Grande Valley
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Early voting across Texas begins Monday. Unlike election day, when voters have a designated polling place based on their precinct, voters can choose where to vote within their county. This provides the convenience of dropping in at one of many polling places during the early voting period. Election Day […]
Rare mandarin duck makes splashy appearance in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A rare but colorful mandarin duck spotted at Pendleton Park has been turning heads recently — and luring birders to the park. The duck was first reported on ebird.org’s Texas Rare Bird Alert page on Oct. 15 by Isaac Phillips. “[He] waddled right up to us as we arrived at the […]
virtualbx.com
ECHS New Baseball Stadium – Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD
Scope of work involves construction of a new baseball stadium at the Early College High School which shall include synthetic turf field, clay pitcher’s mound, new champion wall fencing, vinyl coated chain-link fencing, dugouts, bull pens, batting cages, musco lighting, changing room, aluminum bleachers, press box, chair backs seats, aluminum bench seating, protective netting, scoreboard, flagpole changing room, restrooms and concession. Work to also include new asphalt paving, concrete pavement, galvanized steel gates, hose bibbs, storm drainage, electrical conduits and power.
losfresnosnews.net
Los Fresnos Wildlife Park Ranks in TOP 5 Texas Zoo Experiences
Just one year after opening its doors to the public, Fragile Planet Wildlife Park has built a reputable, educational, and unique wildlife experience that has earned a place in the Top 5 Zoo and Safari Experiences in Texas. LOS FRESNOS, Sept. 21, 2022 – A single Ocelot inspired Fragile Planet...
Four RGV school districts to receive $1 million to improve school safety
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four Rio Grande Valley School districts will receive over $1 million in federal grants to improve school safety measures, following the Uvalde school shooting. U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced in a news release on Thursday that the funding is a result of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. The following […]
UTRGV receives $4M grant to help students who are parents
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley received a $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to provide help for low income and pell-eligible students that are parents. The Child Care Access Means Parents In School (CCAMPIS) grant will help students who are parents pay for full-time […]
tpr.org
Citrus prices rise after Hurricane Ian, but Texas growers unlikely to reap windfall
Hurricane Ian hit Florida at just the wrong time citrus growers. Many of the state’s oranges were just about ripe enough to harvest. But the hurricane left Florida farmers with just a fraction of the fruit they expected to bring in. The drop in supply could affect the price...
sbnewspaper.com
La Posada breaks ground on new facilities
The idea for La Posada Providencia was created back in 1985 when Pope John Paul II made a plea for his religious community to better assists immigrants and asylum seekers. Four years later, La Posada welcomed its first person to the shelter and only continued to grow from there eventually seeing over 11,000 people pass through their doors.
San Juan shrine plane crash remembered 52 years later
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It has been more than half a century since a local pilot crashed his plane into the original Our Lady of San Juan del Valle Shrine. While the crash forever changed the church, what could have been an incredible tragedy ended up becoming a miracle. “People started to come […]
BPUB to discuss Bruciak’s administrative leave in Monday meeting
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board will host a special meeting Monday following the unanimous decision to place its CEO on administrative leave. During its Monday meeting, the board will discuss the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties or discipline of John Bruciak, BPUB’s CEO and general manager. This comes after a decision […]
Plans to bring ‘Margaritaville’ resort to Texas speeding up
Highline Hospitality Partners announced plans to open a Margaritaville resort in South Padre.
riograndeguardian.com
McAllen Chamber president would like to help Hidalgo promote its historic district
MCALLEN, Texas – The new president of McAllen Chamber of Commerce is ready to meet with City of Hidalgo officials to see how his organization can help promote tourism in Hidalgo’s historic downtown. Josh Mejia gave an overview of his plans for the McAllen Chamber when he spoke...
KRGV
Weslaco ISD receives federal grant to help enhance school safety
Weslaco Independent School District received a federal grant to improve school safety on their campuses. The district plans to use the money to add more security at their entrances, allowing their campus administration to control who comes in and out of their schools. "This grant will be used to buy...
Gladys Porter Zoo to host annual Halloween event
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gladys Porter Zoo will host its annual ‘Boo at the Zoo,’ a two-day Halloween event with carnival-style games, treat stations, a cake walk, and an aquatic exhibit. The family-friendly event begins is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m, on Oct. 30 and on Halloween. Zoo members are allowed into the event […]
Utility assistance program funds quickly depleted
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Utility bill assistance is being requested now more than ever but some organizations are being depleted of funds faster than usual. Community Action Corporation of South Texas is an organization with a utility assistance program. The program is funded through the state, according to the organization’s director of operations and […]
Drivers in McAllen stuck at red lights frequently; Brownsville too: report
While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually make up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M's Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.
BPD: Man struck in hit-and-run near Whataburger
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man in his 20s was struck by a driver in a hit-and-run late Wednesday night, police say. Sgt. Billy Killebrew, a public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, told ValleyCentral that the man “was struck by a car that fled the scene” near the Whataburger at the 1400 block […]
Comments / 0