Los Fresnos, TX

ValleyCentral

Mic’d Up: Harlingen South

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Head Coach Izzy Gonzalez of Harlingen South High School took the mic for Week Nine’s edition of Mic’d Up. Hear Gonzalez pregame and on the sidelines as his Hawks defeated Lopez 71-0 on homecoming night.
HARLINGEN, TX
sbnewspaper.com

’Hounds set for undefeated clash with Cardinals

With another dominant win in the books, the San Benito Greyhounds will be carrying an undefeated record into their highly anticipated Battle of the Arroyo rivalry game this Friday, Oct. 21 in Harlingen. Their seventh victory of the season, a 49-3 blowout of the Rivera Raiders, was a perfect tune-up for the red-hot’ Hounds as they prepare for what will undoubtedly be their toughest task of the season.
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Where to vote as early voting begins in the Rio Grande Valley

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Early voting across Texas begins Monday. Unlike election day, when voters have a designated polling place based on their precinct, voters can choose where to vote within their county. This provides the convenience of dropping in at one of many polling places during the early voting period. Election Day […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Rare mandarin duck makes splashy appearance in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A rare but colorful mandarin duck spotted at Pendleton Park has been turning heads recently — and luring birders to the park. The duck was first reported on ebird.org’s Texas Rare Bird Alert page on Oct. 15 by Isaac Phillips. “[He] waddled right up to us as we arrived at the […]
HARLINGEN, TX
virtualbx.com

ECHS New Baseball Stadium – Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD

Scope of work involves construction of a new baseball stadium at the Early College High School which shall include synthetic turf field, clay pitcher’s mound, new champion wall fencing, vinyl coated chain-link fencing, dugouts, bull pens, batting cages, musco lighting, changing room, aluminum bleachers, press box, chair backs seats, aluminum bench seating, protective netting, scoreboard, flagpole changing room, restrooms and concession. Work to also include new asphalt paving, concrete pavement, galvanized steel gates, hose bibbs, storm drainage, electrical conduits and power.
SAN JUAN, TX
losfresnosnews.net

Los Fresnos Wildlife Park Ranks in TOP 5 Texas Zoo Experiences

Just one year after opening its doors to the public, Fragile Planet Wildlife Park has built a reputable, educational, and unique wildlife experience that has earned a place in the Top 5 Zoo and Safari Experiences in Texas. LOS FRESNOS, Sept. 21, 2022 – A single Ocelot inspired Fragile Planet...
LOS FRESNOS, TX
ValleyCentral

UTRGV receives $4M grant to help students who are parents

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley received a $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to provide help for low income and pell-eligible students that are parents. The Child Care Access Means Parents In School (CCAMPIS) grant will help students who are parents pay for full-time […]
EDINBURG, TX
sbnewspaper.com

La Posada breaks ground on new facilities

The idea for La Posada Providencia was created back in 1985 when Pope John Paul II made a plea for his religious community to better assists immigrants and asylum seekers. Four years later, La Posada welcomed its first person to the shelter and only continued to grow from there eventually seeing over 11,000 people pass through their doors.
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

San Juan shrine plane crash remembered 52 years later

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It has been more than half a century since a local pilot crashed his plane into the original Our Lady of San Juan del Valle Shrine. While the crash forever changed the church, what could have been an incredible tragedy ended up becoming a miracle.   “People started to come […]
SAN JUAN, TX
ValleyCentral

BPUB to discuss Bruciak’s administrative leave in Monday meeting

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board will host a special meeting Monday following the unanimous decision to place its CEO on administrative leave. During its Monday meeting, the board will discuss the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties or discipline of John Bruciak, BPUB’s CEO and general manager. This comes after a decision […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Weslaco ISD receives federal grant to help enhance school safety

Weslaco Independent School District received a federal grant to improve school safety on their campuses. The district plans to use the money to add more security at their entrances, allowing their campus administration to control who comes in and out of their schools. "This grant will be used to buy...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Gladys Porter Zoo to host annual Halloween event

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gladys Porter Zoo will host its annual ‘Boo at the Zoo,’ a two-day Halloween event with carnival-style games, treat stations, a cake walk, and an aquatic exhibit. The family-friendly event begins is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m, on Oct. 30 and on Halloween. Zoo members are allowed into the event […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Utility assistance program funds quickly depleted

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Utility bill assistance is being requested now more than ever but some organizations are being depleted of funds faster than usual. Community Action Corporation of South Texas is an organization with a utility assistance program. The program is funded through the state, according to the organization’s director of operations and […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Man struck in hit-and-run near Whataburger

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man in his 20s was struck by a driver in a hit-and-run late Wednesday night, police say. Sgt. Billy Killebrew, a public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, told ValleyCentral that the man “was struck by a car that fled the scene” near the Whataburger at the 1400 block […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX

