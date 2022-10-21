ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
waste360.com

Investors Call on Real Estate Industry to Step up Sustainability Practices

The real estate industry, like others, is being summoned to accelerate its sustainability practices, especially as investors pay attention to potential impact of climate risks on asset value. With that awareness, they are calling on the industry to not only deliver more resilient assets, but to leverage return on investments (ROI) generated from sustainability practices to strengthen their businesses.
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
freightwaves.com

Covenant Logistics announces leadership change

Within its third-quarter earnings report, Covenant Logistics (NASDAQ: CVLG) Thursday announced the next steps in an ongoing management transition. Paul Bunn, who had been senior executive vice president and COO at the truckload carrier, will be promoted to president on Jan. 1, 2023, while continuing to hold his COO title.
Vox

The future of meat requires new intellectual infrastructure. That’s what Isha Datar is building.

America’s agriculture system was shaped in part by government-funded land grant universities, which conducted agricultural research and trained students to enter the farming and food sectors. But no such government infrastructure exists for those trying to reinvent meat by growing animal cells in bioreactors — known as cultivated or cell-cultured meat — or to make animal-free eggs and dairy using complex fermentation methods.
The Associated Press

ChromaDex’s Tru Niagen® Won the "Most Popular Brand of the Year Award" at China International Natural Health & Nutrition Expo’s (NHNE) Prestigious Nutrition Planet Awards

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging, announced that its consumer nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD + ) boosting supplement, Tru Niagen®, won the “Most Popular Brand of the Year Award” at Asia’s largest trade show on natural health and nutrition products, China International Natural Health & Nutrition Expo (NHNE), during the prestigious Nutrition Planet Awards on September 20, 2022 in Shanghai. With over 100,000 distributors and retailers, NHNE is considered the best platform to help global manufacturers of health food and nutrition products to promote their brands and expand business channels in China, where Tru Niagen ® is currently sold cross-border. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005152/en/ Sinopharm Xingsha celebrates the launch of Tru Niagen at NHNE (Photo: Business Wire)
Black Enterprise

Carver Bancorp Appoints Black Woman Banking and Regulatory Expert to Its Board

In a move that beef up its regulatory compliance acumen, Carver Bancorp, Inc. has appointed Robin L. Nunn as an independent member on its board of directors. Simultaneously, the holding company of Carver Federal Savings Bank reported the move allows it to add a Black woman director when the percentage of women of color on public company boards continues to be disproportionately low. Black Women on Boards noted that Black women only make up four percent of the board seats at S&P 500 companies.
Sourcing Journal

Higg, Bluesign and ZDHC Partner to Improve Textile-Chemical Management

Higg, Bluesign and ZDHC (Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals) have discovered the power of three in their shared quest to promote the use of environmentally safe chemicals in global textile and apparel production. Higg, a three-year-old public-benefit corporation and sustainability insights platform that helps companies measure their environmental, sustainability and governance success, announced this week that it is partnering with Bluesign and ZDHC, two leaders in sustainable chemical management. The partnerships will further expand the available data on Higg’s platform. This additional information will help textile manufacturers improve chemical management, reduce the risk of water toxicity, better analyze and address human...
ZDNet

Developers are in short supply, and that's keeping IT services companies busy

Analyst IDC has forecast worldwide spending on IT and business services will grow through to the end of 2023, even as a global recession looks set to take hold. With a lack of developer talent for businesses to hire, IT services companies are one way of gaining access to those skills.
foodsafetynews.com

Safety of cell-based — lab-grown — food on FAO and WHO agenda

Experts are to meet in Singapore next month to talk about the safety of cell-based food. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and World Health Organization (WHO) will organize the event from Nov. 1 to 4. The aim is to develop a document with up-to-date technical...
Control Engineering

In tune with times, software application provider focuses on frontline workers

Augmentir CEO Russ Fadel’s rich and varied career within the industrial software space began as a co-founder at WonderwareNorth, a regional VAR for manufacturing operations software and hardware. Since 1989 has also served as a board member at the organization. Fadel was a co-founder, and from 1998 to 2005 served as CEO of Lighthammer Software Development, an application composition platform targeted at real-time manufacturing. In 2005, Lighthammer was acquired by SAP.
bestcolleges.com

Requirements for a Career in Social Work

Social workers provide family services, school support, and mental health treatment. Direct practice social workers offer resources, while clinical social workers provide treatment. Bachelor's and master's programs both require students to complete fieldwork hours. Clinical social workers need state licensure, which requires passing a certification exam. Did you know that...
demolitionandrecycling.media

New specialist consultancy for construction

A new on-and-off-highway commercial vehicle-focused consultancy has been launched by ex-CASE Construction President Carl Gustaf Göransson and former Volvo CTO Alan Berger. The new consultancy, named abcg, will advise leaders on a range of strategic and operational challenges as the construction, agriculture and on-highway transport sectors undergo significant changes.
The Associated Press

Biotechs, Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers and Pharma Unite Behind a Proposal to G20 and G7 Offering a Practical Solution for Better Access to Vaccines for Future Pandemics

PUNE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 23, 2022-- The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers’ Network (DCVMN) and the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA) have been key players in the historic effort to scale up the manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines. Today, the three trade bodies representing vaccines innovators and manufacturers who have acquired unique expertise and have worked closely to bring solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic are contributing to the G7 and G20 discussions an offer of a practical solution to vaccine equity for future pandemics. The proposal intends to ensure that new vaccines developed for future pandemics would reach priority vulnerable populations wherever they live at the same time, and as rapidly as possible. At the close of the meeting “ Global Equity & Timely Access: COVID-19 and Beyond ” today, hosted by DCVMN in Pune, India, the trade bodies announced that they would join forces in support of the “ biopharmaceutical industry vision for equitable access in pandemics ” which was launched in July 2022 in Berlin.
healthpodcastnetwork.com

77: Fostering a Culture of Inquiry

When COVID-19 first hit the US, the crisis response centered on equipment and hospital capacity. State, federal, and tribal leaders focused on setting up field hospitals, sourcing supplies, and mobilizing equipment. But the capacity shortfalls that most hampered our response were ultimately the country’s nursing workforce. There were not enough nurses with the skills needed, in all the places they were needed. There still aren’t enough.
The Associated Press

Granite Wins Eight Excellence Awards from NSSGA

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced it has been awarded eight Awards of Excellence from the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA) in 2022. NSSGA is the leading association for aggregate producers, equipment manufacturers, and service providers who support the industry. Its members produce more than 90% of the crushed stone and 70% of the sand and gravel used in the United States each year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005887/en/ Granite’s Handley Ranch Quarry in Gonzales, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)
PYMNTS

Health-Tracking Wearables Are a Fit for 43% of US Consumers

The stylish side of preventive healthcare comes in the form of digital wearables like Apple Watch, Fitbit and smart rings, the use of which has seen astronomical growth since 2021. We examined this in the study “Connected Wellness: What’s Next In The Connected Economy,” a PYMNTS report with research sponsored...

