PUNE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 23, 2022-- The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers’ Network (DCVMN) and the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA) have been key players in the historic effort to scale up the manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines. Today, the three trade bodies representing vaccines innovators and manufacturers who have acquired unique expertise and have worked closely to bring solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic are contributing to the G7 and G20 discussions an offer of a practical solution to vaccine equity for future pandemics. The proposal intends to ensure that new vaccines developed for future pandemics would reach priority vulnerable populations wherever they live at the same time, and as rapidly as possible. At the close of the meeting “ Global Equity & Timely Access: COVID-19 and Beyond ” today, hosted by DCVMN in Pune, India, the trade bodies announced that they would join forces in support of the “ biopharmaceutical industry vision for equitable access in pandemics ” which was launched in July 2022 in Berlin.

16 HOURS AGO