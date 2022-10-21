Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 25, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 8:00 AM on October 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders - Bailey Haunted Firehouse
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Each year, the Bailey Volunteer Fire Department hosts its annual haunted house offering the community the chance to have their socks scared right off. But every year, this haunted house does something a little different to keep its visitors on their toes. “So, the trail is definitely...
WTOK-TV
2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday in Laurel. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Loper’s Laundry on a shooting complaint at around 12:05 p.m. On the scene, officers located two...
WTOK-TV
Suspect, victims identified in Laurel shooting investigation
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel Police Department needs your help locating a suspect in the shooting that left two people dead and one injured at noon Monday. According to LPD, 19-year-old Ronald Buckley, of Laurel, has been identified as a suspect in this investigation. He is being sought on two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.
WTOK-TV
3 men arrested with guns at MHS football game
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are facing charges after they allegedly brought guns to Meridian High School last Friday. Kelik Mauriscey, 19, Kelvin Mauriscey, 24, and Wilson Gates, 21, are all charged with possession of a weapon on educational property. They were arrested by the school district’s police force. Each were given a $50,000 bond and they have all bonded out.
WTOK-TV
Candy Crawl rescheduled
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Candy Crawl has been rescheduled for Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. because of Tuesday’s weather conditions. The annual downtown festival will take place at Dumont Plaza and over 40 participating businesses. The Candy Crawl allows children up to age 12, accompanied by...
WTOK-TV
Winners from the Meridian Fall Festival contests
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With all the events happening Saturday at the Meridian Fall Festival, there are some winners to announce. Contestants were competing for a $1,000 at the Back Porch Meridian’s Cornhole Tournament. First place winners Josh Glover and Carson Barrett took that prize home. At Bud and...
WTOK-TV
Newton leaders make appeal for information about shootings
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Newton and the Newton Police Department made an appeal Tuesday for information to solve a recent rash of shootings. The city said the Newton Police Department is working in conjunction with the Newton County Sheriff’s Department to bring the people responsible to justice.
WTOK-TV
The rain is gone, but temps will take a nosedive
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clouds and showers dominated on Tuesday, and Meridian picked up nearly .25″ of rain. We are now behind a cold front, and the temps will take a nosedive. Instead of lows in the 60s, get ready for lows in the mid-upper 40s by Wednesday morning. So, you may want to have on a jacket or thick sweater as you kick-off your Hump Day.
WTOK-TV
Bentley’s 5th Annual Trail Ride has another successful year
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Jamie Johnson hosted Bentley’s 5th annual Ride/Auction for the Children’s of Mississippi Hospital. Bentley Strickland is a seven year old boy who was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Hurler Syndrome. He has undergone enzyme transfusions, a bone marrow transplant and 13 surgeries. Batson Children’s Hospital is where he has had all of his treatments.
WTOK-TV
New transportation service ‘Just 4 kids’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - You heard of taxis and Lyfts transporting adults from point A to point B. A local group of mothers has created a transportation service that’s meant just for kids. The idea came about when a mother had to juggle her job, home, and mainly her...
WTOK-TV
Stolen catalytic converters on the rise
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Once again, thieves are beginning to target car parts, catalytic converters to be specific. It takes criminals only a few minutes to cut off the converter, which is part of a vehicle’s exhaust system. They contain metals like platinum and palladium. Palladium is currently worth more than its weight in gold. Local law enforcement says it’s a tricky crime to solve.
WTOK-TV
Mississippi schools consider option of adding electric school buses to their fleet
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Mississippi school districts may soon shift from gas to battery-powered buses. However, it likely won’t be for their full fleet for now. An all-electric ride also comes with a bigger price tag. So, you may be wondering how cash-strapped school districts could even consider a switch like this.
WTOK-TV
Enterprise School District deals with ‘flu outbreak’
ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise students are learning from home Tuesday and Wednesday due to a virus outbreak. The district released a notice saying “due to an outbreak of the flu virus that has greatly impacted our students (nearly 30%) and teachers, the Enterprise School District will conduct virtual learning.”
WTOK-TV
Marion town hall meeting to discuss recent increases
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - A special town hall meeting is coming up this week in the town of Marion. Marion Mayor Larry Gill said city leaders will address concerns surrounding a rise in water and garbage fees. “Basically, we are going up about $1.68 on the water rates to help...
WTOK-TV
First Alert: Weather Alert Day!
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday. Today we are under a Level 2 out of 5, slight risk, for severe weather. Damaging winds up to 35+mph are possible. We also cannot rule out the threat for hail or tornadoes. Light rain shower are already over the area and that will be the case for most of the morning as of the cold front. Be sure to stay weather aware between 10am-5pm. Very heavy rain and high winds could possibly cause small tree limbs to break and maybe even a brief power outage. Download the free WTOK Weather App to stay up to date with Storm Team 11 on this stormy day.
WTOK-TV
Meridian Fall Festival brings big crowds to downtown
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The streets in downtown Meridian was bustling with events on Saturday the entire family could enjoy ranging from live music musical performances, a cornhole tournaments, and the Bud and Burgers event. Kicking off the jammed pack day was the Back Porch Meridian’s cornhole tournament. “It’s...
WTOK-TV
Chance for severe storms on Tuesday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - You really can’t get much better weather than we had over the weekend and that will continue to start our week. Monday will be another copy-and-paste sort of day as we will see temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s across our area. Tuesday...
WTOK-TV
Philadelphia man sentenced to over 18 years for gun charge
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Philadelphia, Miss., man was sentenced to 222 months in prison for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. James...
WTOK-TV
First Alert: Severe storms are on the way tomorrow
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We start off another week with nice weather today. Highs are in the lower 80 with overnight lows in the mid to lower 60s. Clouds will continue to build in as we go throughout the day. A very small chance of rain is possible this afternoon. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.
Comments / 0