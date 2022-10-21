MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday. Today we are under a Level 2 out of 5, slight risk, for severe weather. Damaging winds up to 35+mph are possible. We also cannot rule out the threat for hail or tornadoes. Light rain shower are already over the area and that will be the case for most of the morning as of the cold front. Be sure to stay weather aware between 10am-5pm. Very heavy rain and high winds could possibly cause small tree limbs to break and maybe even a brief power outage. Download the free WTOK Weather App to stay up to date with Storm Team 11 on this stormy day.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 16 HOURS AGO