Read full article on original website
Related
constructiontechnology.media
Zapi Group launches new charger platform
Zapi Group has announced a new comprehensive charging platform with the launch of Italy-based electronics company Zivan’s new charger, CT3.3 Compact Titan. The group says that the first model of Zivan’s charger is a 3.3 kilowatt (kW) solution that builds on the success of the first generation of the charger and is also the result of a design partnership with Delta-Q Technologies Corp (Delta-Q).
AstroNova Expands Market Opportunity with Launch of Breakthrough Entry-Level QuickLabel E100 Color Label Printer
WEST WARWICK, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- AstroNova, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced the production release of the QL-E100, an entry-level addition to its successful QuickLabel product line-up. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005445/en/ On October 24, 2022, AstroNova announced the launch of the QuickLabel E100 Color Label Printer. The QL-E100 is a user-friendly, compact, full-color tabletop label printer. (Photo: Business Wire)
wastetodaymagazine.com
Amp Robotics developing AI solution to improve film, flexible packaging recovery
Amp Robotics Corp., Denver, is developing an automated system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that it says will help material recovery facilities (MRFs) avoid film contamination as they sort film and flexible packaging. Named Amp Vortex, the company says it has started its pre-release to the market, working with initial...
The world's biggest automaker said it will make fewer cars than expected this year due to the global semiconductor shortage
Toyota said Friday that it is suspending production lines at some of its plants this November amid longstanding materials shortages.
daystech.org
A-B-C Packaging Machine’s Smart, Connected Packaging Equipment
When it involves making use of sensible applied sciences for Industry 4.0 or industrial Internet of Things purposes, the main focus typically revolves round analytic insights to enhance administration decision-making. And whereas that is true, it typically overlooks the advantages these superior applied sciences present to core operations resembling packaging.
alpenhornnews.com
APAC, Europe, America region to generate massive revenues for Digital Government Service market by 2026
The research study on the Digital Government Service market elaborates on growth catalysts, opportunities, and other critical factors that affect the industry's growth trajectory over the years 2021–2026. Additionally, it informs readers of present and forthcoming difficulties that might seriously impair the industry's profitability graph during the projected period and offers specific solutions to lessen the effects.
Plastonix Inc. developed a way to recycle all types of plastic
Plastonix Inc. a company in Canada, that repurposes plastics, launched a new technology that addresses the world’s massive plastic waste crisis. The technology is built on methods, systems, apparatuses, and proprietary chemical agents that address many of the systemic barriers that have traditionally inhibited the recovery of discarded plastic. That includes the hard-to-recycle varieties of plastic.
insideevs.com
Report: CATL Slows Its Battery Investment Plans In US/Mexico
CATL, the world's largest EV battery manufacturer, might slow down its investment plans related to the first lithium-ion cell gigafactory in North America. According to earlier reports, the Chinese company was planning a large battery plant in Mexico and/or the US, but US-China tensions and the new Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) might impact the plans.
alpenhornnews.com
APAC, Europe, America region to become a profit hub for Cordless Endodontic Electric Motor System market partakers over 2022-2028
Cordless Endodontic Electric Motor System Market Report offers a Comprehensive view about the competitive landscape of the Cordless Endodontic Electric Motor System market and includes a deep description of performance by some of the key global players completing in the market. Moreover, the report offers a full information about the position, scope of growth, and prospects of new participants or players in the market.
agequipmentintelligence.com
JCB Announces Mobile Hydrogen Refueller
JCB, developer of the world’s first working construction machines powered by hydrogen, today unveiled another world first for the industry—a mobile hydrogen refueller. JCB is investing £100 million ($113.1 million) in a project to produce super-efficient hydrogen engines and has already showcased working prototypes of a backhoe loader and Loadall telescopic handler powered by hydrogen.
itechpost.com
German Optical Company Bucks Trend, Breaks Ground on US$25 Million Plant in Suzhou, China
While other multinational companies reduced their dependence on China, considered "The World's Factory," the German optical company bucked the trend when it broke ground for its US$25 million plant in the eastern city of Suzhou, China. Germany's optical systems giant, Carl Zeiss AG, said the work on the new plant...
Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. looks to develop markets in 2023 for its XStorra-II regenerative green hydrogen mobile microgrid
WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. announces its pursuit of new markets for its XStorra-II ® green hydrogen regenerative fuel cell mobile microgrid in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005207/en/ Diagram of the operation of the XStorra-II® regenerative green hydrogen mobile microgrid. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Science Friday
Engineered Bacteria Might Help The Dream Of Mixed Plastic Recycling
We’ve all been there—standing by the recycling bin, holding some sort of plastic object, and trying to figure out if it can go in the bin. There are many different types of plastic out there, from the film that wraps the meat at the grocery store, to the plastic in your milk jug. But they all differ in their ability to be recycled, and in the specific procedures and recipes that it takes to process them. Writing in the journal Science, a team of researchers describes a demonstration process that can break down a mixed bag of plastics, even dirty ones, and produce a single chemical output that could be used in industry.
electrek.co
NanoGraf’s Li-ion 18650 battery achieves a new energy-density milestone
Chicago-headquartered NanoGraf Technologies, which claims it has enabled the highest energy-density cylindrical 18650 Lithium-ion cell in the world, today announced that its battery has achieved a new industry energy-density milestone of 810 Wh/L (4.0Ah capacity). Ampere hours (Ah) is the amount of energy charge in a battery that enables 1...
Italian Sustainable Label Flavialarocca Launches E-Commerce
NEW REACH: Flavialarocca, the Italian sustainable womenswear brand, has launched an e-commerce site that also aims to inform customers about its practices and manufacturing. The website will offer only made-to-order pieces to highlight the brand’s sustainable objectives and and reduce waste. More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionMade in Germany All garments are dyed in collaboration with Phillacolor, a sustainable textile company that uses natural colors and the cold dyeing method to produce its fabrics. Online customers will also be able to find the “re-dyeing” service, which revives garments that have faded...
Phys.org
Reviving the UK's textile industry could help replace fast fashion with homegrown clothes, but there are barriers
The world has experienced massive disruption to supply chains in recent years as a result of the COVID pandemic and the war in Ukraine. This has restricted the availability of a wide array of goods, including essential items such as food, medicines and fuels. In the UK, the challenges of...
alpenhornnews.com
Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2021-2026
The Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) market research focuses on the major economic changes that are projected to occur between 2022 and 2028. The primary focus of analysis is on factors that may influence how the firm sector progresses, such as growth boosters, inhibitors, and other potential opportunities. According to the report,...
Kinaxis Expands Operations in India
CHENNAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022-- Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, today announced the inauguration of a new office at World Trade Centre in Chennai, India, as part of an expansion plan for its India operations. In addition to serving the Indian market, this office will also be one of the company’s strategic global hubs supporting multiple aspects of Kinaxis growth, including engineering, customer support, professional services, and other business operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005043/en/ New Kinaxis office opens in World Trade Centre in Chennai. (Photo: Business Wire)
scitechdaily.com
Battery Tech Breakthrough: 10-Minute Charge Time Paves Way for Mass Adoption of Affordable Electric Car
Scientists develop a new technique that charges EV batteries in just 10 minutes. A design breakthrough has enabled a 10-minute charge time for a typical electric vehicle battery. A paper detailing the record-breaking combination of a shorter charge time and more energy acquired for a longer travel range was published on October 12 in the journal Nature.
Phys.org
Plastic recycling remains a 'myth': Greenpeace study
Plastic recycling rates are declining even as production shoots up, according to a Greenpeace U.S. report out Monday that blasted industry claims of creating an efficient, circular economy as "fiction." Titled "Circular Claims Fall Flat Again," the study found that of 51 million tons of plastic waste generated by US...
Comments / 0