Bronson Healthcare to close drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations this week
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – With the public health emergency waning and COVID-19 testing and vaccines now widely available in the region, officials with Bronson Healthcare say they will be closing their COVID-19 drive-thru testing locations effective Wednesday, October 26, 2022. In March 2020, the Bronson Healthcare system redirected...
AG Nessel and MVAA Director Adams warn military members about potential scams connected with contaminated drinking water settlement
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) Director Zaneta Adams have partnered for a video to share information about resources available to military members and their families who may have been exposed to toxic chemicals during their service, and to warn of scammers who may try to exploit them for financial gain.
Kalamazoo man arraigned after teens in stolen cars lead police on multi county chase
BATTLE CREEK, MI – A Kalamazoo man has been charged after a group of five teens led law enforcement in a high-speed chase through Calhoun and Kalamazoo counties early Saturday. 18-year-old James Jackson of Kalamazoo was arraigned in Calhoun County District Court Monday on two counts of resisting and...
Whitmer and Dixon square off in final debate tonight
ROCHESTER, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will debate Tuesday for the final time before the November election tonight. According to Crain’s Detroit Business, Dixon, a former businesswoman and conservative commentator who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is hoping a...
Car crashes into house in Battle Creek; No injuries reported
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Nobody was hurt after a car crashed into a house in Battle Creek. It happened on Tuesday, October 25 at 125 North 20th Street around 2:27 p.m. Battle Creek firefighters responded to the address and found that a car had crashed into the...
Husband and wife found dead at Cass County home, MSP investigating
NILES, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan State Police Niles post is investigating the suspicious death of a man and a woman found at a residence on Sunday, October 23. Officers made the discovery around 10:30 a.m. at a residence in the 1100 block of Shady Shores Drive, in Cass County’s Howard Township.
Coldwater man charged with shooting woman with air rifle
COLDWATER, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Coldwater man has been charged with assault after allegedly shooting and injuring a woman with and air rifle. According to the Branch County Prosecutor’s Office, Richard Stolte was arraigned Tuesday, October 25 on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, felony firearm and third-offense domestic violence.
Noise complaint leads to arrests and recovery of three stolen vehicles
SPRINGFIELD, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A noise complaint early Saturday morning led to the recovery of three stolen vehicles and five suspects including three juveniles being placed into custody. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were dispatched at about 5:30 a.m. to the noise complaint in the 4000 Block...
Oxford High School shooting suspect pleads guilty on all charges
OXFORD, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The suspect in the Oxford High School shooting pleaded guilty on all charges in court on Monday, October 24. 16-year-old Ethan Crumbley was charged with four counts of first-degree murder, one count of terrorism causing death, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
