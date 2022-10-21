ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nationalhogfarmer.com

Global pork, chicken production forecast to rise in 2023

Global pork and chicken production is forecast to rise next year while beef production is expected to be lower. U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) recently released a report providing a glimpse into 2023’s animal protein production outlook. According to the report, global beef production is...
beefmagazine.com

Report: Beef industry growth to rest more and more on exports

A new trade report analyzing the effects of beef imports and exports highlights the strong economic value of the U.S. beef industry’s participation in a global marketplace. The report, “Assessing Economic Impact That Would Follow Loss of U.S. Beef Exports and Imports,” was authored by Derrell Peel, Oklahoma State University Extension livestock marketing specialist, and Glynn Tonsor, professor of agricultural economics at Kansas State University.
seafoodsource.com

North American grocery chains lower prices to beat inflation

As consumers become increasingly concerned about grocery inflation, select Canadian and United States grocery chains are lowering prices on hundreds of products. In the most notable example, Brampton, Ontario, Canada-based Loblaw Companies announced a price freeze on more than 1,500 No Name brand items “in an effort provide grocery-bill predictability to Canadians facing the highest food inflation in decades,” the retailer said in a press release. The price freeze will last until the end of January 2023.
VIRGINIA STATE
TheStreet

Housing Market Slump Forecast Continues Into Late 2023

High mortgage rates and elevated housing prices remain major roadblocks for home buying, pushing builder sentiment to fall again in October, the 10th consecutive month. The rapid slump in the housing market is likely to continue well into 2023 as the Federal Reserve continues tightening its monetary policy. The weakened...
kitco.com

Gold has strong gains as mixed signals emerge about future rate hikes

Gold futures basis the most active December 2022 contract as of 5:05 PM EDT is currently fixed at $1662.50 after factoring in today's net gain of $25.70 or 1.57%. This strong gain was based upon differences among voting Federal Reserve members as they debate whether or not to decrease the size of the interest rate hike at the December FOMC meeting. There is certainly not a unanimous consensus as to the future actions regarding the pace and size at which the Federal Reserve continues to raise its Fed funds rate.
zycrypto.com

Weekly Market Wrap: Bitcoin Remains Muted Amidst FED Rate Hike Rumors

Despite seemingly enjoying the air above $19,000, Bitcoin’s price hasn’t moved much as the stuttering global economy continues to spook investors. Since September 20th, the top cryptocurrency has remained between $18,250 and $20,370, with volatility being further sapped in the past two weeks. This weakness has been mirrored in Ethereum, trading mainly in the $1,340-$1,260 range, with other major altcoins staying largely flat.
US News and World Report

China's Q3 Pork Output Growth Slows as Farmers Reduce Breeding Herds

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's third-quarter pork output reached 12.11 million tonnes, up by less than 1% year-on-year, official data showed on Monday, highlighting the impact on production after farmers recorded huge losses earlier in the year. The growth rate of China's pork production has slowed recently since increasing every quarter...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Stocks See a Strong Finish to the Week

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 climbed 2.47%, 2.37%, and 2.39%, respectively. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 0.66%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 3.46%.
GEORGIA STATE
rigzone.com

Oil Buyers Being Crushed by Surging Dollar

'A stronger dollar is a headwind for oil consumer nations whose currencies are not linked to the greenback'. — Brent oil has dropped more than 30% from this year’s high, but you wouldn’t know it if you live in Paris, Mumbai or Accra. The decline in the...
Sourcing Journal

Demand Concerns Dominating Cotton ‘Price Battle’: Cotton Inc. Exec

The cotton market has recently been on a “rocky road,” as numerous supply and demand impacts have intersected to create volatility, according to Cotton Incorporated’s senior economist Jon Devine. During a one-on-one conversation with Sourcing Journal founder and president Edward Hertzman at Sourcing Journal’s Fall Summit, Devine explained the recent history and outlook for cotton and other raw materials.   Low prices during the early pandemic transitioned to climbing cotton values in 2021. Later that year, there was instability in pricing partly due to concerns about the cost of shipping. Then early in 2022, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had a two-pronged...

