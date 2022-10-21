Read full article on original website
Related
Top economist David Rosenberg predicts US inflation will plummet below 3% next year - and warns the Fed's rate hikes are courting disaster
The Fed is fighting inflation too hard as price pressures are fading, David Rosenberg said. The central bank's rapid interest-rate hikes are paving the way for an economic disaster, he said. The Rosenberg Research chief expects inflation to drop from over 8% to below 3% in the next year. The...
Lumber prices have defied a cooling housing market to climb 26% in October, but surging mortgage rates will keep a lid on further upside
Lumber prices have rallied 26% so far in October, but further gains may be limited as the housing market slows down. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit 7% in amid the Fed's ongoing rate hike policy. "At 7% interest rates, I wouldn't expect lumber to do much for a...
US inflation could halve within 6 months thanks to falling prices for oil and used cars, Moody's economist says
Inflation will fall to 4% within six months, according to Moody's economist Mark Zandi. Zandi said that stagnant oil prices and progress in supply chains will pull the rate lower. That will let the Federal Reserve halt hikes when interest rates hit between 4.5% and 4.75%, he said. US inflation...
A 20% crash in the housing market is possible as mortgage rates continue to surge higher
Good morning, readers. I'm senior reporter Matt Fox. Phil Rosen will be back next week. There's a flashing red warning sign hitting one of the biggest segments of the US economy: the housing market. Existing home sales fell for the eighth straight month in September. That's the longest slump since...
Business Insider
Top economist David Rosenberg warns the bear market rally in stocks won't last - and says consumers are running short of cash
David Rosenberg dismissed the latest rebound in stocks as a bear-market rally that won't last. He noted there have been six similar rallies this year, yet the S&P 500 is still down about 22%. The Rosenberg Research founder flagged growing signs of financial strain among American consumers. "It's got all...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Global pork, chicken production forecast to rise in 2023
Global pork and chicken production is forecast to rise next year while beef production is expected to be lower. U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) recently released a report providing a glimpse into 2023’s animal protein production outlook. According to the report, global beef production is...
beefmagazine.com
Report: Beef industry growth to rest more and more on exports
A new trade report analyzing the effects of beef imports and exports highlights the strong economic value of the U.S. beef industry’s participation in a global marketplace. The report, “Assessing Economic Impact That Would Follow Loss of U.S. Beef Exports and Imports,” was authored by Derrell Peel, Oklahoma State University Extension livestock marketing specialist, and Glynn Tonsor, professor of agricultural economics at Kansas State University.
seafoodsource.com
North American grocery chains lower prices to beat inflation
As consumers become increasingly concerned about grocery inflation, select Canadian and United States grocery chains are lowering prices on hundreds of products. In the most notable example, Brampton, Ontario, Canada-based Loblaw Companies announced a price freeze on more than 1,500 No Name brand items “in an effort provide grocery-bill predictability to Canadians facing the highest food inflation in decades,” the retailer said in a press release. The price freeze will last until the end of January 2023.
Oil prices settle up; China demand hopes outweigh recession worry
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled up on Friday as hopes of stronger Chinese demand and a weakening U.S. dollar outweighed concern about a global economic downturn and the impact of interest rate rises on fuel use.
Housing Market Slump Forecast Continues Into Late 2023
High mortgage rates and elevated housing prices remain major roadblocks for home buying, pushing builder sentiment to fall again in October, the 10th consecutive month. The rapid slump in the housing market is likely to continue well into 2023 as the Federal Reserve continues tightening its monetary policy. The weakened...
kitco.com
Gold has strong gains as mixed signals emerge about future rate hikes
Gold futures basis the most active December 2022 contract as of 5:05 PM EDT is currently fixed at $1662.50 after factoring in today's net gain of $25.70 or 1.57%. This strong gain was based upon differences among voting Federal Reserve members as they debate whether or not to decrease the size of the interest rate hike at the December FOMC meeting. There is certainly not a unanimous consensus as to the future actions regarding the pace and size at which the Federal Reserve continues to raise its Fed funds rate.
zycrypto.com
Weekly Market Wrap: Bitcoin Remains Muted Amidst FED Rate Hike Rumors
Despite seemingly enjoying the air above $19,000, Bitcoin’s price hasn’t moved much as the stuttering global economy continues to spook investors. Since September 20th, the top cryptocurrency has remained between $18,250 and $20,370, with volatility being further sapped in the past two weeks. This weakness has been mirrored in Ethereum, trading mainly in the $1,340-$1,260 range, with other major altcoins staying largely flat.
Cathie Wood Picks Up $13M In Tesla Shares As Investors React Negatively To Q3 Earnings
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management has bought over 66,000 shares of Tesla Inc TSLA at a valuation of over $13 million, based on Thursday’s closing price, via the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shares of Tesla and Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM appear to be in a...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Tesla, WeWork, Alibaba and more
(TSLA) – Tesla fell 2.5% in the premarket after cutting Model 3 and Model Y prices in China by up to 9%. The price cuts come amid signs of softening demand in China. Chinese EV makers are also seeing their shares under pressure, with. (XPEV), losing 11.3% and. China...
US News and World Report
China's Q3 Pork Output Growth Slows as Farmers Reduce Breeding Herds
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's third-quarter pork output reached 12.11 million tonnes, up by less than 1% year-on-year, official data showed on Monday, highlighting the impact on production after farmers recorded huge losses earlier in the year. The growth rate of China's pork production has slowed recently since increasing every quarter...
BOJ makes emergency bond buys for second day but yields keep rising
TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan conducted emergency bond buying operations for a second straight day on Friday, as the 20-year government bond yield rose to a new high in a further challenge to the central bank’s resolve to defend its ultra-easy policy stance.
Dow surges 748 points as US stocks rally on hopes of less aggressive Fed rate hikes
US stocks rallied on Friday, boosted by hopes of less aggressive Fed rate hikes. All three indexes ended the day higher, with the Dow climbing over 700 points. The 10-year Treasury edged lower as investors began to slash expectations of a 75 point rate hike in December. Stocks rallied on...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Stocks See a Strong Finish to the Week
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 climbed 2.47%, 2.37%, and 2.39%, respectively. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 0.66%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 3.46%.
rigzone.com
Oil Buyers Being Crushed by Surging Dollar
'A stronger dollar is a headwind for oil consumer nations whose currencies are not linked to the greenback'. — Brent oil has dropped more than 30% from this year’s high, but you wouldn’t know it if you live in Paris, Mumbai or Accra. The decline in the...
Demand Concerns Dominating Cotton ‘Price Battle’: Cotton Inc. Exec
The cotton market has recently been on a “rocky road,” as numerous supply and demand impacts have intersected to create volatility, according to Cotton Incorporated’s senior economist Jon Devine. During a one-on-one conversation with Sourcing Journal founder and president Edward Hertzman at Sourcing Journal’s Fall Summit, Devine explained the recent history and outlook for cotton and other raw materials. Low prices during the early pandemic transitioned to climbing cotton values in 2021. Later that year, there was instability in pricing partly due to concerns about the cost of shipping. Then early in 2022, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had a two-pronged...
Comments / 0