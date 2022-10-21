ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

shefinds

Walmart Just Made A Huge Change To Its Return Policy–Shoppers, Take Note

Walmart is attempting to make holiday shopping easier for customers this year. The department store just announced that they are revamping their return policy. Beginning in October, Walmart+ members and other customers can start their shopping without return policies that have 30-day limits.The chain’s new “Holiday Guarantee” will allow shoppers to have a longer return window, so they can buy presents for example, after October 1st, and have until January 31, 2023 to send items back.
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
The Daily South

When To Buy Your Thanksgiving Turkey

Before you know it, Thanksgiving will be here, and friends and family will be expecting a traditional spread. That includes a grand turkey, right at the center of the table. But do you know when to purchase a turkey? Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Expert Tyler Loranger says turkeys should be available in stores beginning in early November, and the best time to buy your turkey will depend on what kind of turkey you want.
SPY

The 25 Top Christmas Gifts To Cross Off Your Holiday Shopping List During Prime Day – Last Chance!

The holidays are just around the corner and Amazon is starting the shopping season off stronger than ever this year with the best Prime Day deals for the second time this year. That’s right, welcome to Prime Day part two, folks. Amazon is calling this second Prime Day their Prime Early Access Sale, a brand-new two-day event that started yesterday October 11 and ends tonight, October 12. During this event, Prime users can purchase goods across the board at some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. This post-Prime Day pre-Black Friday event is taking the world of shopping by storm right...
Zacks.com

5 Retail Stocks to Buy Ahead of a Promising Holiday Season

E-commerce is once again projected to play a key role in driving holiday sales this year. The retail sector has been struggling in the face of inflation, which is at a 40-year high, but people have been spending on goods. And like every year, spending is expected to get a boost during the upcoming holiday season.
TheStreet

Checkout-Lane Charity Pitches Raise Millions But Stress Shoppers

A customer's visit to a store will frequently involve a request to round the charge for a customer's purchase up to the next highest even dollar amount. So a charge of $19.50 is rounded up to $20 and the $.50 difference goes to charity. The round-up charge is often set to repeat for that individual customer's every visit to the store by associating a "yes" or "no" for the purchaser's preference on whether or not to implement the donation.

