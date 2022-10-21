Read full article on original website
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
AP News Summary at 8:33 p.m. EDT
Fetterman, in debate with Oz, vows to 'keep coming back up'. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman is acknowledging that health challenges knocked him down but vows to “keep coming back up.” The Senate candidate addressed what he called the “elephant in the room” in the opening moments of his debate against Republican Mehmet Oz on Tuesday. The clash could prove pivotal in the state’s high-stakes U.S. Senate contest. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s 53-year-old lieutenant governor, has acknowledged that he “almost died” after suffering a stroke in May. Oz ignored his opponent's health early in the debate, though he has hammered Fetterman on the issue repeatedly during the campaign. Instead, Oz on Tuesday attacked Fetterman’s policies on crime.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping is named to a new term as head of Communist Party, increasing his political dominance
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping is named to a new term as head of Communist Party, increasing his political dominance.
AP: The US ratchets up pressure on Ortega's rule in Nicaragua, targeting gold industry with new sanctions
MIAMI (AP) — AP: The US ratchets up pressure on Ortega's rule in Nicaragua, targeting gold industry with new sanctions.
Italian far-right Premier Giorgia Meloni's new coalition government wins required confidence vote by wide margin.
ROME (AP) — Italian far-right Premier Giorgia Meloni's new coalition government wins required confidence vote by wide margin.
Ethnic Kachin groups in Myanmar say government air strikes have killed dozens of people attending a celebration
BANGKOK (AP) — Ethnic Kachin groups in Myanmar say government air strikes have killed dozens of people attending a celebration.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says 'mistakes were made' by previous government, pledges economic stability, confidence
LONDON (AP) — UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says 'mistakes were made' by previous government, pledges economic stability, confidence.
