Fetterman, in debate with Oz, vows to 'keep coming back up'. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman is acknowledging that health challenges knocked him down but vows to “keep coming back up.” The Senate candidate addressed what he called the “elephant in the room” in the opening moments of his debate against Republican Mehmet Oz on Tuesday. The clash could prove pivotal in the state’s high-stakes U.S. Senate contest. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s 53-year-old lieutenant governor, has acknowledged that he “almost died” after suffering a stroke in May. Oz ignored his opponent's health early in the debate, though he has hammered Fetterman on the issue repeatedly during the campaign. Instead, Oz on Tuesday attacked Fetterman’s policies on crime.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO