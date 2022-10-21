Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Opens Streets Event Makes a Debut in the Santa Ynez Valley
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Buellton, California — A mile of the Avenue of Flags in the city of Buellton will be car-free on. April 30, 2023 as part of the first Open Streets event for the greater Santa Ynez Valley. The Santa...
pacbiztimes.com
Santa Barbara startup Expond raises $1.25M in seed round
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article was originally published in the Sept. 30, 2022 print edition of the Pacific Coast Business Times. In Santa Barbara, a mountain hike or a beach yoga session are only minutes away. What is harder to find on short notice are the fitness and wellness professionals who can help someone with those activities.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Santa Barbara News-Press’ Stops Carrier Delivery
In the latest twist of a story in its second decade, Santa Barbara’s daily newspaper dropped a notice along with the Thursday morning paper informing subscribers that the News-Press carrier would stop making deliveries as of Monday, October 24. First reported by KEYT, the notice stated the change was due to “labor shortages, higher gas prices, and other current economic challenges.”
Could accessory dwelling units ease the tight rental market?
Why some neighbors are resisting the rise in popularity of accessory dwelling units on the Central Coast
palisadesnews.com
Cher Lists Longtime Malibu Home For $85M: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 24th 2022
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside. * Co-Creator ‘Grand Theft Auto” Buys Half Developed Mansion For $31M. * Local Properties for Sale and Rent in Your Neighborhood!. Host – @juliet.lemar. To sponsor this episode contact ads@mirrormediagroupla.com.
Noozhawk
Judy Foreman: Modern General Store MACHER Feels Right at Home in Goleta
Working from the concept of “a modern general store,” they decided on an easy-to-navigate shop with a little bit of everything, from housewares to accessories for body and home, from kids’ toys to books. Particular attention was paid to sustainable products that are ethically made and eco...
Santa Maria Marian Regional Medical Center receives $1 million donation to invest in latest medical technology
Santa Maria Marian Regional Medical Center recent $1 million donation allows the center to invest in latest medical equipment including the center's newest ultrasound system. The post Santa Maria Marian Regional Medical Center receives $1 million donation to invest in latest medical technology appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara approves new funding for homeless services
Santa Barbara approves new funding for homeless services The post Santa Barbara approves new funding for homeless services appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New Montecito debris basin opens where the 2018 mudflow catastrophe hit
The Randall Road debris basin has opened in Montecito where a deadly mudflow hit in 2018. The site is in an area where 23 lives were lost. The post New Montecito debris basin opens where the 2018 mudflow catastrophe hit appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
onscene.tv
Crews Battle Wind-Driven Mulch Fire | Moorpark
10.24.2022 | 4:22 AM | MOORPARK – Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a brush fire at 10951 block of W Los Angeles Ave. When crews arrived on scene, the found two large mulch piles on fire. The fire was being driven by ember casts due to...
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County supervisors approve plan to address sheriff’s overtime
A plan to reduce overtime costs incurred by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and enhance recruitment and retention of new employees was unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors after hearing a report on the issue from the County Executive Office. But not all supervisors were convinced the...
syvnews.com
Photos: Ice Cube takes over Santa Maria during Saturday's "Welcome to the 805" music festival
Thousands of hip-hop fans from all over California gathered in Santa Maria for the “Welcome to the 805” concert event headlined by West Coast rap pioneer Ice Cube.
Bank checking account receives national certification
Bank is now one of only 200 financial institutions across the country that offers ‘Bank On’ certified accounts. – American Riviera Bank (ARB), which has a location in Paso Robles at 1601 Spring Street, announced that its Simply Checking Account was officially certified by the national Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund) as meeting the bank On National Account Standards. ARB is now one of only 200 financial institutions across the country that offers Bank On certified accounts.
Wildlife crossing project on 101 Freeway gets $5 million donation from OC couple
Philanthropists Joann and Frank Randall of Newport Beach have made a $5 million donation to the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing project.
sitelinesb.com
Conan O’Brien Sold His Padaro Lane Compound
Conan and Liza Powel O’Brien bought the property in 2015 for $7.9 million; they’re not moving far, having recently bought on Sand Point Road. 2010 LAS TUNAS ROAD (ABOVE) Remodeled 1957 four-bedroom on 1.9 acres. Listed: $4.585 million in February 2022, raised to $4.875 million, then cut twice...
One taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after falling 50 feet from a cliff in Isla Vista Friday night
A man in his twenties sustained major injury after falling 50 feet from a cliff to land on the beach below near 6741 Del Playa Dr. in Isla Vista Friday night. The post One taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after falling 50 feet from a cliff in Isla Vista Friday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara News-Press to Stop Delivering Papers
The Santa Barbara News-Press has issued letters to their subscribers stating they will stop delivering papers directly to their doors. An edhat reader forwarded a copy of the statment that said this change will begin on Monday, October 24 and is due to labor shortages, higher gas prices, and "other current economic challenges that have necessitated this change."
kclu.org
A Ventura County based non-profit needs more help packing lunches to give to those in need
180 slices of bread are being laid out and filled with ham and cheese, and made into sandwiches, as part of 90 sack lunches being put together by volunteers. Yara Raymond, one of the volunteers, told KCLU that the lunches are very much needed in the community. "We all felt...
Santa Barbara Police Department arrest 32-year-old for Tuesday morning robbery of a CVS on State Street
Santa Barbara Police officers arrested a 32-year-old suspect in the 500 block of East Arrellaga St. around 11:30 a.m. for the Tuesday morning robbery of a CVS store on State Street. The post Santa Barbara Police Department arrest 32-year-old for Tuesday morning robbery of a CVS on State Street appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
La Purisomnia Mule Trail
The most beautiful visual from the overcast day were the stands of opuntia cactus, with their fruit still golden and not yet ripened to crimson. We had a simple goal to reverse a recent route, and circumnavigate the upper Western Mesa of the Mission La Purisima property. Usually we strike...
