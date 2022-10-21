ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Opens Streets Event Makes a Debut in the Santa Ynez Valley

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Buellton, California — A mile of the Avenue of Flags in the city of Buellton will be car-free on. April 30, 2023 as part of the first Open Streets event for the greater Santa Ynez Valley. The Santa...
BUELLTON, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Santa Barbara startup Expond raises $1.25M in seed round

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article was originally published in the Sept. 30, 2022 print edition of the Pacific Coast Business Times. In Santa Barbara, a mountain hike or a beach yoga session are only minutes away. What is harder to find on short notice are the fitness and wellness professionals who can help someone with those activities.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

‘Santa Barbara News-Press’ Stops Carrier Delivery

In the latest twist of a story in its second decade, Santa Barbara’s daily newspaper dropped a notice along with the Thursday morning paper informing subscribers that the News-Press carrier would stop making deliveries as of Monday, October 24. First reported by KEYT, the notice stated the change was due to “labor shortages, higher gas prices, and other current economic challenges.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Judy Foreman: Modern General Store MACHER Feels Right at Home in Goleta

Working from the concept of “a modern general store,” they decided on an easy-to-navigate shop with a little bit of everything, from housewares to accessories for body and home, from kids’ toys to books. Particular attention was paid to sustainable products that are ethically made and eco...
GOLETA, CA
onscene.tv

Crews Battle Wind-Driven Mulch Fire | Moorpark

10.24.2022 | 4:22 AM | MOORPARK – Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a brush fire at 10951 block of W Los Angeles Ave. When crews arrived on scene, the found two large mulch piles on fire. The fire was being driven by ember casts due to...
MOORPARK, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Bank checking account receives national certification

Bank is now one of only 200 financial institutions across the country that offers ‘Bank On’ certified accounts. – American Riviera Bank (ARB), which has a location in Paso Robles at 1601 Spring Street, announced that its Simply Checking Account was officially certified by the national Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund) as meeting the bank On National Account Standards. ARB is now one of only 200 financial institutions across the country that offers Bank On certified accounts.
PASO ROBLES, CA
sitelinesb.com

Conan O’Brien Sold His Padaro Lane Compound

Conan and Liza Powel O’Brien bought the property in 2015 for $7.9 million; they’re not moving far, having recently bought on Sand Point Road. 2010 LAS TUNAS ROAD (ABOVE) Remodeled 1957 four-bedroom on 1.9 acres. Listed: $4.585 million in February 2022, raised to $4.875 million, then cut twice...
SUMMERLAND, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara News-Press to Stop Delivering Papers

The Santa Barbara News-Press has issued letters to their subscribers stating they will stop delivering papers directly to their doors. An edhat reader forwarded a copy of the statment that said this change will begin on Monday, October 24 and is due to labor shortages, higher gas prices, and "other current economic challenges that have necessitated this change."
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

La Purisomnia Mule Trail

The most beautiful visual from the overcast day were the stands of opuntia cactus, with their fruit still golden and not yet ripened to crimson. We had a simple goal to reverse a recent route, and circumnavigate the upper Western Mesa of the Mission La Purisima property. Usually we strike...
LOMPOC, CA

