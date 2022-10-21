Bank is now one of only 200 financial institutions across the country that offers ‘Bank On’ certified accounts. – American Riviera Bank (ARB), which has a location in Paso Robles at 1601 Spring Street, announced that its Simply Checking Account was officially certified by the national Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund) as meeting the bank On National Account Standards. ARB is now one of only 200 financial institutions across the country that offers Bank On certified accounts.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO