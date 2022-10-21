ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiawassee County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
abc12.com

47-year-old man badly injured in Saginaw shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 47-year-old man was recovering from serious injuries sustained in a shooting early Monday in Saginaw. The shooting was reported around 3:50 a.m. in the 2600 block of Narloch Street. Michigan State Police say the 47-year-old victim from Saginaw was shot by another passenger...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

15-year-old accused of accidentally shooting girl in Bay City

A 15-year-old boy is accused of negligent use of a firearm for the accidental shooting of a 15-year-old girl inside a residence in Bay City. Bay City teen in critical condition after accidental shooting. Police believe the victim was with a 15-year-old boy, who she knows, when the shooting happened....
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

15-Year-old Bay City teen shot by another teen

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - "We see a lot of things, but we don't often see a 15-year-old girl get shot in the head," Bay City Interim Public Safety Director Caleb Rowell said. We first told you over the weekend about a shooting on the 200 block of South Sherman Street on Bay City's east side Saturday involving two 15-year-olds -- one fighting for her life today.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Motorcyclist dies after alleged drunken driving crash in Burton

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A motorcyclist died after a crash with an alleged intoxicated driver in Burton on Sunday evening. The Burton Police Department says 41-year-old Donjerell Hughes of Flint was riding a Honda motorcycle west on Atherton Road around 7:20 p.m. when an eastbound Jeep made a left turn into his path toward Windy Wood Drive.
BURTON, MI
abc12.com

Hit-and-run crash near Clio leaves man badly injured

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who left a man badly injured near Clio on Sunday night. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says the unidentified man was walking in the area of Clio and Frances roads in Vienna Township around 8:45 p.m. when a vehicle hit him.
CLIO, MI
abc12.com

Ethan Crumbley pleads guilty to all charges in Oxford High School shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (WJRT) - 16-year-old Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including terrorism and first-degree murder, in an Oakland County courtroom Monday. "Originally we filed a notice of insanity, but based on the conversations we have had and a review o the discovery, we felt it was appropriate to withdraw that and have him plead guilty," said Crumbley's defense attorney Paulette Loftin.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

New details about the parents charged in the death of their 1-year-old twin son

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - We are learning new details about the parents charged in the death of their 1-year-old twin boy. 46-year-old David Ross Bannister and 39-year-old Jennifer Fae Kincaid, were charged Friday with second-degree murder after investigators were called to a Shiawassee Township home February 5, 2020 for a report of an unresponsive child. An investigation revealed their twin son, David, died from an acute fentanyl overdose. Following his death, an investigation was launched and his twin sister, Christina, was removed from the home and placed into foster care.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Bay City teen in critical condition after accidental shooting

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 15-year-old Bay City girl was in critical condition after a shooting inside a residence over the weekend. Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to the shooting inside a home in the 200 block of South Sherman Street around 10:20 a.m. Saturday. They found the teenage victim suffering from one gunshot wound.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Accused Oxford School shooter expected to plead guilty

PONTIAC, Mich. (WJRT) - The teenager accused of killing four of his classmates and wounding several others is expected to plead guilty to all 24 counts in a Pontiac court Monday. According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's office, attorneys for Ethan Crumbley have indicated the 16-year-old is expected to enter...
PONTIAC, MI
abc12.com

Genesee County clerk pleads guilty, resigns from office

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Clerk John Gleason has pleaded guilty to one count of violation of the marriage act. The plea deal was announced in a Livingston County courtroom on Tuesday, where Gleason’s preliminary hearing was set to begin. He admitted to performing a wedding where the couple did not have a license.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Bay City teen shot inside of home

A 15-year-old Bay City girl is in critical condition at last check after being shot. Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to what looks now to be an accidental shooting inside a home at the 200 block of South Sherman Street. The girl was shot once and knows the...
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Flint water prosecutors appealing dismissal of charges against 7 suspects

Prosecutors working the Flint water crisis criminal cases plan to a ruling that dismissed charges against seven of the nine defendants. Flint water prosecutors appealing dismissal of charges against 7 suspects. The prosecution team from the Michigan Attorney General's Office, which is led by Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Three simultaneous house fires in Pinconning keep firefighters busy

PINCONNING, Mich. (WJRT) - Firefighters across northern Bay County were busy overnight battling three house fires in Pinconning reported at the same time. The Pinconning-Fraser Township Fire Department was dispatched to the first fire around 10:45 p.m. Monday at 516 S. Mercer St. That house was engulfed and flames spread to a neighboring residence.
PINCONNING, MI
abc12.com

Agape church may face steep repair bill after vandals smash its windows

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - More than three dozen windows at a Flint house of worship- smashed to bits in a single weekend. And the pastor estimates the repairs could cost tens of thousands of dollars!. "It kinda hurt me pretty bad because you're trying to help. You're preaching and walking...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint assembles $17 million to help prepare Buick City for new project

Ashley Capital is receiving $17 million from public and private sources to cleanup contamination at the former Buick City site in Flint. Flint assembles $17 million to help prepare Buick City for new project. The development company plans to invest about $300 million to build seven to nine light industrial...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Food Bank of Eastern Michigan kicks off holiday fundraising campaign

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan's annual holiday campaign officially is underway and the nonprofit is asking for all the help it can get. The organization held a kickoff event Tuesday at its Hunger Solution Center in Flint. President and CEO Kara Ross said food banks are more important now than ever before.
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy