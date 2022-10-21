Read full article on original website
Related
abc12.com
47-year-old man badly injured in Saginaw shooting
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 47-year-old man was recovering from serious injuries sustained in a shooting early Monday in Saginaw. The shooting was reported around 3:50 a.m. in the 2600 block of Narloch Street. Michigan State Police say the 47-year-old victim from Saginaw was shot by another passenger...
abc12.com
15-year-old accused of accidentally shooting girl in Bay City
A 15-year-old boy is accused of negligent use of a firearm for the accidental shooting of a 15-year-old girl inside a residence in Bay City. Bay City teen in critical condition after accidental shooting. Police believe the victim was with a 15-year-old boy, who she knows, when the shooting happened....
abc12.com
15-Year-old Bay City teen shot by another teen
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - "We see a lot of things, but we don't often see a 15-year-old girl get shot in the head," Bay City Interim Public Safety Director Caleb Rowell said. We first told you over the weekend about a shooting on the 200 block of South Sherman Street on Bay City's east side Saturday involving two 15-year-olds -- one fighting for her life today.
abc12.com
Motorcyclist dies after alleged drunken driving crash in Burton
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A motorcyclist died after a crash with an alleged intoxicated driver in Burton on Sunday evening. The Burton Police Department says 41-year-old Donjerell Hughes of Flint was riding a Honda motorcycle west on Atherton Road around 7:20 p.m. when an eastbound Jeep made a left turn into his path toward Windy Wood Drive.
abc12.com
Hit-and-run crash near Clio leaves man badly injured
VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who left a man badly injured near Clio on Sunday night. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says the unidentified man was walking in the area of Clio and Frances roads in Vienna Township around 8:45 p.m. when a vehicle hit him.
abc12.com
Ethan Crumbley pleads guilty to all charges in Oxford High School shooting
PONTIAC, Mich. (WJRT) - 16-year-old Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including terrorism and first-degree murder, in an Oakland County courtroom Monday. "Originally we filed a notice of insanity, but based on the conversations we have had and a review o the discovery, we felt it was appropriate to withdraw that and have him plead guilty," said Crumbley's defense attorney Paulette Loftin.
abc12.com
New details about the parents charged in the death of their 1-year-old twin son
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - We are learning new details about the parents charged in the death of their 1-year-old twin boy. 46-year-old David Ross Bannister and 39-year-old Jennifer Fae Kincaid, were charged Friday with second-degree murder after investigators were called to a Shiawassee Township home February 5, 2020 for a report of an unresponsive child. An investigation revealed their twin son, David, died from an acute fentanyl overdose. Following his death, an investigation was launched and his twin sister, Christina, was removed from the home and placed into foster care.
abc12.com
William Putman released from jail again for medical care, son sentenced to ten days in jail
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A reality TV show star was back in jail for a brief time Monday after he was allowed to leave the Tuscola County Jail for medical treatment. One of his sons is now in the Tuscola County Jail, sentenced to serve time behind bars for contempt of court.
abc12.com
Bay City teen in critical condition after accidental shooting
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 15-year-old Bay City girl was in critical condition after a shooting inside a residence over the weekend. Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to the shooting inside a home in the 200 block of South Sherman Street around 10:20 a.m. Saturday. They found the teenage victim suffering from one gunshot wound.
abc12.com
Accused Oxford School shooter expected to plead guilty
PONTIAC, Mich. (WJRT) - The teenager accused of killing four of his classmates and wounding several others is expected to plead guilty to all 24 counts in a Pontiac court Monday. According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's office, attorneys for Ethan Crumbley have indicated the 16-year-old is expected to enter...
abc12.com
Genesee County clerk pleads guilty, resigns from office
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Clerk John Gleason has pleaded guilty to one count of violation of the marriage act. The plea deal was announced in a Livingston County courtroom on Tuesday, where Gleason’s preliminary hearing was set to begin. He admitted to performing a wedding where the couple did not have a license.
abc12.com
Bay City teen shot inside of home
A 15-year-old Bay City girl is in critical condition at last check after being shot. Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to what looks now to be an accidental shooting inside a home at the 200 block of South Sherman Street. The girl was shot once and knows the...
abc12.com
Angry parents sound off at Atherton school board meeting after teacher's arrest
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Parents made explosive allegations at the Atherton Community Schools board meeting on Monday evening, hours after a longtime teacher was accused of having a sexual relationship with teenage student. Jerry Cutting was a band and choir teacher at Atherton schools for 30 years. He also coached...
abc12.com
Flint water prosecutors appealing dismissal of charges against 7 suspects
Prosecutors working the Flint water crisis criminal cases plan to a ruling that dismissed charges against seven of the nine defendants. Flint water prosecutors appealing dismissal of charges against 7 suspects. The prosecution team from the Michigan Attorney General's Office, which is led by Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and...
abc12.com
Three simultaneous house fires in Pinconning keep firefighters busy
PINCONNING, Mich. (WJRT) - Firefighters across northern Bay County were busy overnight battling three house fires in Pinconning reported at the same time. The Pinconning-Fraser Township Fire Department was dispatched to the first fire around 10:45 p.m. Monday at 516 S. Mercer St. That house was engulfed and flames spread to a neighboring residence.
abc12.com
Agape church may face steep repair bill after vandals smash its windows
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - More than three dozen windows at a Flint house of worship- smashed to bits in a single weekend. And the pastor estimates the repairs could cost tens of thousands of dollars!. "It kinda hurt me pretty bad because you're trying to help. You're preaching and walking...
abc12.com
Flint assembles $17 million to help prepare Buick City for new project
Ashley Capital is receiving $17 million from public and private sources to cleanup contamination at the former Buick City site in Flint. Flint assembles $17 million to help prepare Buick City for new project. The development company plans to invest about $300 million to build seven to nine light industrial...
abc12.com
Food Bank of Eastern Michigan kicks off holiday fundraising campaign
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan's annual holiday campaign officially is underway and the nonprofit is asking for all the help it can get. The organization held a kickoff event Tuesday at its Hunger Solution Center in Flint. President and CEO Kara Ross said food banks are more important now than ever before.
Comments / 0