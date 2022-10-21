Read full article on original website
Related
racer.com
Alonso loses USGP points finish after Haas protest
Fernando Alonso was handed a heavy time penalty following a Haas protest into the state of his Alpine during the United States Grand Prix. Haas lodged protests against both Alpine and Red Bull for Alonso and Sergio Perez respectively as both cars carried damage at various points of the race that saw debris fall off on the long straight before Turn 12. Perez’s damage was sustained in opening-lap contact with Valtteri Bottas and led to his front wing endplate flapping for five laps until it flew off when he was overtaking Lance Stroll.
racer.com
McLaren impressed with Palou's approach on F1 practice debut
Alex Palou impressed the McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl with his approach to his FP1 debut at the United States Grand Prix, despite not getting to set a headline lap time. The 2021 IndyCar champion carried out one of McLaren’s two mandatory rookie outings during FP1 sessions this season in...
racer.com
Vettel battle "some of the best racing I've been involved in" – Magnussen
Kevin Magnussen says his thrilling final lap battle with Sebastian Vettel in the United States Grand Prix was some of the best racing he’s ever experienced. Vettel had to fight back through the field in the closing stages after a slow pit stop dropped him from what looked set to be a top-six finish to 13th place. After gaining numerous positions, Vettel caught Magnussen – who was one-stopping – on the final lap and the pair had a brilliant fight through the entire final sector, with Vettel making the move stick into the final corner to win a battle that the Dane says he relished.
racer.com
Doohan to run FP1s for Alpine in Mexico, Abu Dhabi
Formula 2 rookie Jack Doohan will carry out FP1 duties for Alpine at the Mexico City Grand Prix this weekend, as well as in Abu Dhabi. Doohan is part of the Alpine academy and has been impressive in F2 this year, currently sitting fourth in the championship with three wins, nine points behind Logan Sargeant in third in the battle for rookie honors. The Australian – who is the son of legendary motorcycle racer Mick – has already completed a filming day in the 2022 car but will make is debut during a Formula 1 weekend on Friday.
racer.com
Red Bull cost cap talks on hold after Mateschitz death
Discussions between Red Bull and the FIA regarding the cost cap breach have been put on hold due to the death of Dietrich Mateschitz. The team has been discussing an Accepted Breach Agreement (ABA) with the governing body after being found to be in minor overspend breach of the 2021 Financial Regulations. Red Bull insists its submission was below the cap and therefore has yet to reach an agreement on the matter, with talks dragging on into the United States Grand Prix weekend.
racer.com
Stroll hit with Mexico grid penalty for USGP crash with Alonso
Lance Stroll has been hit with a three-place grid penalty for causing a high-speed collision with Fernando Alonso in the United States Grand Prix. Alonso was attempting to overtake Stroll on the back straight towards Turn 12 and pulled out from the slipstream at close to 200mph but the Aston Martin moved left just afterwards, with the Spaniard being launched into the air as he hit the back of Stroll’s car. While Stroll crashed heavily and retired, Alonso landed after an airborne spell and was able to continue despite a damaged car.
racer.com
Haas protests USGP results over car damage
Haas has lodged a protest against the United States Grand Prix result on the grounds of technical infringements against damaged cars for Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez. Perez damaged his front wing on the opening lap by hitting Valtteri Bottas, but continued and saw the endplate fly off on the back straight towards Turn 12 when he was overtaking an Aston Martin a number of laps later. That was a direct comparison to races where Haas has been penalized for Kevin Magnussen having the same damage at races in Canada, Hungary and Singapore, having been given a black and orange flag demanding he pitted to address the damage.
Comments / 0