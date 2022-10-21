Read full article on original website
Wild continue trip as Canadiens try to finish homestand strong
The Minnesota Wild continue a five-game road trip Tuesday night as they head north of the border to visit the
How to watch Stars vs. Senators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Ottawa on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Monday's game between the Dallas Stars and Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre:. Game 6: Dallas Stars (4-0-1, 9 points) vs. Ottawa Senators (3-2-0, 6 points) When:...
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 3, Islanders 2
The Florida Panthers tacked on two goals early and then clamped down on defense in order to grind out an impressive 3-2 win against the New York Islanders at FLA Live Arena on Sunday. "It's a tired team, but a veteran team," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said of the Islanders,...
Sharpen Up: October 24, 2022 | Dahlin's goal streak makes NHL history
The Buffalo Sabres are riding a three-game win streak and will look to sweep their road trip tomorrow night in Seattle. Faceoff against the Kraken is 10 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the call. Pregame coverage starts at 9:30 on MSG. Here's...
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Blues
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets close out a two-game home stand tonight with the St. Louis Blues in town. Check back later today for all the line-up updates from the morning skate, and tonight's Three Storylines. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes. Winnipeg's five-game home winning streak dating back to...
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (2-2-2) at Blackhawks (2-2-0)
Burakovsky-Wennberg-Bjorkstrand is creating and preventing scoring chances in all zones, will likely face Chicago's top line. Plus, updates on Kraken goalies. Time: 11 a.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Alex Wennberg's Two-Way Game. When asked post-game Friday night after the thrilling road 3-2 win over...
Dahlin leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK -- Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk and New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Oct. 23. FIRST STAR - RASMUS DAHLIN, D, BUFFALO SABRES. Dahlin (3-2--5 in 3 games) topped the scoring...
FUTURE WATCH UPDATE - 24.10.22
A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues. Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame. Brendan Parker and Ryan Dittrick break down a 3-2 overtime win over the Hurricanes. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. October 23, 2022. Brendan Parker and Ryan Dittrick...
Ex-Preds Captain to Host Catchin' Deers Mike Fisher Celebrity Clay Shoot
Proceeds of the Tournament Will Benefit the Nashville Predators Foundation. Nashville, Tenn. (Oct. 24, 2022) - The Nashville Predators Foundation and former Preds Captain Mike Fisher will host the Fourth Annual CATCHIN' DEERS Mike Fisher Celebrity Clay Shoot presented by TETRA Hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 12 to 5 p.m. CT at the Nashville Gun Club. Proceeds from the event will benefit local organizations jointly selected by Fisher and the Preds Foundation.
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Sharks
Coming off a three-game road trip that concluded on Saturday in Nashville, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (4-1-0) are right back in action on Sunday to host David Quinn's San Jose Sharks (1-6-0). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP....
Nichushkin stays hot in Avalanche win against Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS -- Valeri Nichushkin scored to extend his season-opening point streak to six games, and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. Nathan MacKinnon and Evan Rodrigues also scored for Colorado (3-2-1), which was coming off a 3-2 loss to the Seattle...
Official Podcast: Planes, Trains, and Podcasts from north of the border
This week, Razor and Heika discuss Pavelski's productivity, arena music, Reverse Retro jerseys and much more. Razor and Mike provide a mid-road trip update from Ottawa, sharing their thoughts on Joe Pavelski's productivity, arena music, the life of an NHL head coach in Canada, and Reverse Retro jerseys. Podman Rush,...
NHL, Jagermeister extend U.S. partnership
NEW YORK -- Today, Jägermeister and the National Hockey League (NHL®) announced a multiyear renewal to their U.S. partnership, which will continue to name Jägermeister as the "Official Shot of the NHL." The new agreement arrives as the 2022-2023 season kicks off, allowing Jägermeister to continue bringing...
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. HURRICANES
FLAMES (3-1-0) vs. HURRICANES (3-1-0) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Goals - Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli, Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane (2) Hurricanes:. Points - Andrei Svechnikov (6) Goals - Svechnikov...
Golden Knights host the Avalanche after Eichel's 2-goal game
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (4-1-0, first in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -111, Avalanche -109; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Colorado Avalanche after Jack Eichel scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 5-2...
Kaut Looking to Make the Most of Opportunity with Avs
Martin Kaut is looking to make the most of his opportunity. For the 23-year-old winger, who was drafted in the first round by the Colorado Avalanche (16th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, his mindset after being called up by the club on Tuesday is simple. "I need to...
Lawless: Observations on Season's Start for Golden Knights
Four and two after six games and second spot in the Pacific Division makes for a successful first two weeks of Bruce Cassidy's reign in Vegas. The Golden Knights have lost games to the division-leading Calgary Flames and defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. Vegas is winning the games it should and while the loss to Calgary was clearcut the VGKers came very close to getting the Colorado game to OT.
Point scores twice for Lightning in OT victory against Panthers
Forward wins it on power play at 2:08; Stamkos extends goal streak to five. Steven Stamkos extended his goal streak to five games while Brayden Point tallied twice, including the winner in overtime, in the Lightning win. 05:04 •. Brayden Point scored his second goal of the game at 2:08...
Los Angeles hosts Tampa Bay in a non-conference matchup
Tampa Bay Lightning (3-3-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (3-4-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings play the Tampa Bay Lightning in a non-conference matchup. Los Angeles went 44-27-11 overall and 22-18-4 in home games last season. The Kings scored 235...
Projected Lineup: October 22 at Calgary
CALGARY, AB. - The Carolina Hurricanes may turn to Antti Raanta in net Saturday as they take on the Calgary Flames. Through four games this season Rod Brind'Amour and staff have gone with Frederik Andersen in three of the outings, but Raanta was the first goalie off the ice at today's morning skate. The 33-year-old stopped 18 out of 19 to earn a win over the San Jose Sharks last Friday, his lone outing of the season thus far.
