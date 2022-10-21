We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If there’s one thing I love, it’s an affordable DIY transformation. My Pinterest board is filled with amazing furniture flips and hacks, and after months of browsing and ogling, I decided to finally take a project on myself. Open to trying anything, affordability was my only requirement, so I set a total budget of $100 for the whole project. After a little bit of searching, I eventually found this adorable three-drawer wooden dresser with potential on Facebook for free (score!). Within a few hours of finding it, the piece was sitting in my garage, eagerly awaiting its makeover.

