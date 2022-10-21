ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Apartment Therapy

Here’s a Brilliant Chic-but-Cheap (Under-$100!) Backsplash Hack

Freelance writer Dana McMahan is a chronic adventurer, serial learner, and whiskey enthusiast based in Louisville, Kentucky. Renovating a kitchen comes with a million decisions, and an endless loop of Well, if we spend on this, we have to cut back on that. The trouble is you can quickly run out of things to cut back on.
KENTUCKY STATE
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Bare Living Room is Transformed with a Totally Unique IKEA BILLY Bookcase Hack

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Sometimes, older apartments and houses have good bones (moulding, fireplaces, light fixtures, banisters, you name it), but those features fall flat due to poor past design choices. That was the case for Selma Chatto’s house (aka @chateauchatto), especially in the living room. Although one of the walls had a nice marble fireplace with an ornate surround, it felt a bit lackluster in the space — like it needed more oomph.
Apartment Therapy

This Genius IKEA Hack Can Turn a Laminate Tabletop into a Wood Stunner

Kelly Dawson is a media consultant based in Los Angeles. She is a prolific writer for notable publications including Cup of Jo, Vox, AFAR, Dwell, Martha Stewart Living, McSweeney's and Architectural Digest. Kelly is the three-time guest editor for Refinery29's "Voices of Disability" series, two-time guest host of "Call Your Girlfriend," and deputy editor at Apartment Therapy.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This Free Dresser Found a Fancy Second Life for Just $45

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If there’s one thing I love, it’s an affordable DIY transformation. My Pinterest board is filled with amazing furniture flips and hacks, and after months of browsing and ogling, I decided to finally take a project on myself. Open to trying anything, affordability was my only requirement, so I set a total budget of $100 for the whole project. After a little bit of searching, I eventually found this adorable three-drawer wooden dresser with potential on Facebook for free (score!). Within a few hours of finding it, the piece was sitting in my garage, eagerly awaiting its makeover.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Bath & Body Works Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers

By Mr. Satterly - Own work, WTFPL, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71884175. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
shefinds

Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”

