Taylor Swift’s Easter Eggs on ‘Midnights’ Album

Taylor Swift’s new album “Midnights” has just been released, and now all her fans are looking for the Easter eggs in her songs!

Swift’s first song “Lavender Haze” was inspired by her watching “Mad Men.” She told her Instagram followers earlier this month, “It's a common phrase used in the ‘50s where they would just describe being in love."

She went on, “Like, if you were in the lavender haze, then that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow. And I thought that was really beautiful." Swift added, "I guess, theoretically, when you're in the lavender haze, you'll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off that cloud."

She also addressed rumors she’s engaged to longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. She sings, “I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say / The 1950s sh*t they want from me / I just wanna stay in that lavender haze.”

“All they keep asking me is if I’m gonna be your bride / The only kinda girl they see is a one-night or a wife,” she added of the track, which was co-written by Zoë Kravitz.

In her second song “Maroon,” Swift is reflecting on a past relationship, which many are speculating is about Tom Hiddleston. She sings, “And I lost you / The one I was dancing with / In New York, no shoes.” In 2016, the two were seen dancing at the Met Gala.

Her third song, “Anti-Hero,” inspired the first music video from the album. Dressed in lingerie, dancing in her underwear, dazzling in diamonds, it’s just a glimpse of what’s ahead for Taylor’s other music videos.

She also appeared to take a look at her past battles with an eating disorder in “Anti-Hero.” She sings, “I stared directly at the sun, but never in the mirror.”

Of the track, she said in an Instagram video weeks ago, “This song is real guided tour throughout all the things I tend to hate about myself. We all hate things about ourselves and it's all of those aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we have to come to terms with if we're gonna be this person."

The music video even has family members attending her funeral… where she appears to poke fun at Swifties’ obsession with looking for hidden clues in her songs!

Swift’s fourth song, “Snow on the Beach,” is a collaboration with Lana Del Rey. She recently shared, “The song, is about falling in love with someone at the same time they are falling in love with you. It's in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment."

“You’re on Your Own, Kid” also seems to reference her past struggle with an eating disorder. She sings, “I hosted parties and starved my body / Like I'd be saved by a perfect kiss / The jokes weren't funny, I took the money / My friends from home don't know what to say / I looked around in a blood-soaked gown / And I saw something they can't take away."

Many also speculate that Swift may have revealed the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' fourth child in this lyric: "I see the great escape, so long, Daisy May / I picked the petals, he loves me not. Something different bloomed, writing in my room / I play my songs in the parking lot.”

Swift has named dropped Blake and Ryan's kids before in her past songs like "Betty" on her "Folklore" album.

“Midnight Rain” is a track that many are speculating is also about her failed relationship with Tom Hiddleston. She seemingly hints that they wanted different things, singing, “He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain.”

She adds, “He wanted a bride, I was making my own name / Chasing that fame, he stayed the same / All of me changed like midnight."

“Question…?” sounds familiar since it samples her 1989 song “Out of the Woods,” which many speculated was about Harry Styles.

“Vigilante Sh*t” is Taylor’s take on revenge after being scorned. Many take it as her song about Scooter Braun, who owned her song catalogue briefly. She sings, “You did some bad things, but I'm the worst of them / Sometimes I wonder which one will be your last lie."

Another big hint that it’s about Braun is that she mentions a breakup. She sings, “Now she gets the house, gets the kids, gets the pride / Picture me thick as thieves with your ex-wife.”

Scooter and his wife, Yael Cohen, split last year.

In “Bejeweled,” Taylor sings about a relationship in which a partner tried to dim her light, but she’s able to rise above it. She sings, “Baby love, I think I've been a little too kind / Didn't notice you walkin' all over my peace of mind / In the shoes I gave you as a present / Puttin' someone first only works when you're in their top five / And by the way, I'm goin' out tonight."

She went on, “Best believe I'm still bejeweled. When I walk in the room / I can still make the whole place shimmer / And when I meet the band, they ask, 'Do you have a man?' / I could still say, 'I don't remember.'"

“Labyrinth” is a song about moving on from a past relationship. She sings, “Breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep, breathe out / I'll be gettin' over you my whole life.”

Swift first mentioned the “breathe” lyric during her commencement speech at NYU. At the time, she told graduates before joking, “Breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep, breathe out. And I am a doctor now, so I know how breathing works.”

Swift’s 11th track, “Karma,” has everyone wondering if she’s talking about Kanye West, Braun, or Scott Borchetta, the head of Big Machine Records.

Swift and Borchetta were at odds over her masters, which were then sold to Braun. She sings, “Spider boy, king of thieves / Weave your little webs of opacity / My pennies made your crown / Trick me once, trick me twice / Don't you know that cash ain't the only price? / It's coming back around."

“Sweet Nothing” is a collaboration with her beau Alwyn, who is credited under the pseudonym William Bowery.

Many think the song is about her ex, Calvin Harris, who had a song of the same name, which was released 10 years ago. She sings, “They said the end is coming / Everyone's up to something / I found myself a’ running home to your sweet nothings / Outside, they're push and shoving / You're in the kitchen humming / All that you ever wanted from me was sweet nothing."

Swift could be singing about the beginnings of her romance with Alwyn in “Mastermind”: “What if I told you none of it was accidental? / And the first night that you saw me / Nothing was gonna stop me / I laid the groundwork, and then / Just like clockwork / The dominoes cascaded in the line / What if I told you I'm a mastermind? / And now you're minе / It was all by design / 'Cause I'm a mastermind."

Taylor’s final track “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” could be a swipe at John Mayer, who she reportedly dated over 10 years ago. She sings, “I damn sure would’ve never danced with the devil at 19."

She emphasizes, “Give me back my girlhood — it was mine first."

They were linked when she was 19 and he was 32.