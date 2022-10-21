Center for Nonprofit Management honors leaders, organizations at annual awards ceremony

The Center for Nonprofit Management held its 29th annual Salute to Excellence Awards for nonprofit organizations and leaders on Thursday at Belmont University's Fisher Center for the Performing Arts.

The 35-year-old organization presented 13 awards at its first in-person presentation since 2019. CNM cancelled its 2020 event and held the 2021 ceremony virtually.

Below are the award recipients and finalists.

United Way of Greater Nashville Community Impact Award

Winner: UpRise House & Healing House

Finalist: Nashville Conflict Resolution Center

Amazon Social Justice Changemaker Award

Winner: The Equity Alliance

Finalists: Raphah Institute, Corner to Corner

Piedmont Natural Gas Sustainable Practices Award

Winner: The Nashville Food Project

Finalist: Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee, Inc.

Diversified Trust New Generations Award

Winner: Unscripted

Finalist: Advocates for Women’s and Kids’ Equality Tennessee (AWAKE), Big Brother and Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee

Truist CFO of the Year

Winner: Andrew Williams, Columbia Academy

Finalists: Barry Cunningham, Progress, Inc.; Karla Garig, First Steps

Erie Chapman Radical Loving Care Award

Winner: Linda Cherry, Center of Hope for Behavioral Health

Finalists: Adrienne Caldwell, Operation Stand Down; Janie Elkins, The Next Door

Kraft CPAs Board Member of the Year

Winner: Jeff Dobyns, Men of Valor

Finalists: Avi Poster, Our Place Nashville; Todd Friedenberg, Samaritan Recovery Community

TrustCore CEO of the Year

Winner: Gail Powell, High Hopes, Inc.

Finalists: Leah Sherry, Turnip Green Creative Reuse; Pamela Sessions, Renewal House, Inc.

The Lewis Lavine president’s award

Honoree: Susan Simons

The Memorial Foundation Leadership Award

Winner: Inspiritus, Inc.

Finalists: Insight Counseling Centers, Nashville Civic Design Center

The Frist Foundation Innovation in Action Award

Winner: Country Music Hall of Fame

Finalists: Persist Nashville, Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee

The Frist Foundation Team Building Award

Winner: Tennessee Justice for our Neighbors (TNJFON)

Finalists: Justice Industries, The Nashville Food Project

The Frist Foundation Development Award

Winner: TennGreen Land Conservancy

Finalists: Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition (TIRRC), Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Center for Nonprofit Management honors leaders, organizations at annual awards ceremony