Center for Nonprofit Management honors leaders, organizations at annual awards ceremony
The Center for Nonprofit Management held its 29th annual Salute to Excellence Awards for nonprofit organizations and leaders on Thursday at Belmont University's Fisher Center for the Performing Arts.
The 35-year-old organization presented 13 awards at its first in-person presentation since 2019. CNM cancelled its 2020 event and held the 2021 ceremony virtually.
Below are the award recipients and finalists.
United Way of Greater Nashville Community Impact Award
Winner: UpRise House & Healing House
Finalist: Nashville Conflict Resolution Center
Amazon Social Justice Changemaker Award
Winner: The Equity Alliance
Finalists: Raphah Institute, Corner to Corner
Piedmont Natural Gas Sustainable Practices Award
Winner: The Nashville Food Project
Finalist: Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee, Inc.
Diversified Trust New Generations Award
Winner: Unscripted
Finalist: Advocates for Women’s and Kids’ Equality Tennessee (AWAKE), Big Brother and Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee
Truist CFO of the Year
Winner: Andrew Williams, Columbia Academy
Finalists: Barry Cunningham, Progress, Inc.; Karla Garig, First Steps
Erie Chapman Radical Loving Care Award
Winner: Linda Cherry, Center of Hope for Behavioral Health
Finalists: Adrienne Caldwell, Operation Stand Down; Janie Elkins, The Next Door
Kraft CPAs Board Member of the Year
Winner: Jeff Dobyns, Men of Valor
Finalists: Avi Poster, Our Place Nashville; Todd Friedenberg, Samaritan Recovery Community
TrustCore CEO of the Year
Winner: Gail Powell, High Hopes, Inc.
Finalists: Leah Sherry, Turnip Green Creative Reuse; Pamela Sessions, Renewal House, Inc.
The Lewis Lavine president’s award
Honoree: Susan Simons
The Memorial Foundation Leadership Award
Winner: Inspiritus, Inc.
Finalists: Insight Counseling Centers, Nashville Civic Design Center
The Frist Foundation Innovation in Action Award
Winner: Country Music Hall of Fame
Finalists: Persist Nashville, Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee
The Frist Foundation Team Building Award
Winner: Tennessee Justice for our Neighbors (TNJFON)
Finalists: Justice Industries, The Nashville Food Project
The Frist Foundation Development Award
Winner: TennGreen Land Conservancy
Finalists: Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition (TIRRC), Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands
