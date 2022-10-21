Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants Crossing the Texas Border is DecreasingTom HandyEl Paso, TX
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Related
UTEP Adds Northwestern to 2023 Football Schedule
With NMSU moving into Conference USA next summer, UTEP has to replace one football game each season. Director of Athletics Jim Senter took care of 2023 with the Miners scheduled to play Northwestern on Saturday, September 9th. FB Schedules reports that UTEP will make $1.2 million for the road game at Ryan Field.
#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 9, 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week nine after one game took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Franklin 14 F Fort Stockton 62 F Pebble Hills 34 F Mountain View 21 F Fabens 0 F […]
CBS Sports
How to watch UTEP vs. Florida Atlantic: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
After two games on the road, the UTEP Miners are heading back home. They will take on the Florida Atlantic Owls at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sun Bowl after a week off. Florida Atlantic should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Miners will be looking to right the ship.
theprospectordaily.com
Miners stomp the Roadrunners in shutout
The UTEP volleyball team (12-9, 6-2 Conference USA) took the home win in a sweep over conference rival the University of San Antonio (7-13, 2-6 Conference USA) Friday. The win comes off a 3-1 loss in which the Miners suffered to the current leader of C-USA, Western Kentucky University (19-2, 7-0 Conference USA) Oct. 16.
CBS Sports
UTEP vs. Florida Atlantic: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
After two games on the road, the UTEP Miners are heading back home. They will take on the Florida Atlantic Owls at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Sun Bowl after a week off. Florida Atlantic should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Miners will be looking to right the ship.
KVIA
Game postponed: Tragedy strikes San Jose State ahead of previously scheduled game against New Mexico State
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- San Jose State RB Camdan McWright, 18, died Friday morning after being struck by a school bus. The tragedy happened just one day before his team was set to take on the New Mexico State Aggies. According to reports, McWright was riding a scooter at...
KVIA
Tragedy strikes San Jose State ahead of game against New Mexico State; status of Saturday’s game “pending”
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- San Jose State RB Camdan McWright, 18, died Friday morning after being struck by a school bus. The tragedy happened just one day before his team was set to take on the New Mexico State Aggies. According to reports, McWright was riding a shooter at...
cbs4local.com
NMSU game vs San Jose State on hold after death of San Jose player
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The New Mexico State University game versus San Jose State University is on hold after a player for San Jose State was killed in a crash. The player who died was identified as 18-year-old Camdan McWright. Wright was a freshman at San Jose State...
Cowboy great Aikman’s Eight beer is now being served at Cinemark theaters in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former Dallas Cowboys great Troy Aikman’s beer brand is now available at Cinemark theaters in the El Paso area, the company announced. Founded by the former Cowboys great, Eight beer will now be available at Cinemark theaters for moviegoers to enjoy. The beer is described as a “clean, refreshing lager […]
Two El Paso area teachers recognized at Texas Teacher of the Year awards
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso area teachers were recognized at the Texas Teacher of the Year luncheon Friday in Round Rock, Texas. Joselyn Zuniga, a teacher at Lorenzo G. Alarcon Elementary School in the San Elizario Independent School District, was recognized at the banquet for being the Region 19 Elementary School Teacher […]
El Paso News
West Texas gets new historic site with designation of former segregated school
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – West Texas has a new national historic site in Marfa. The Blackwell School has been designated as a national historic site that will be part of the National Parks System. President Biden signed legislation last week giving the school that special designation. Blackwell School,...
El Paso Paranormal Group Hosting Investigative Ghost Tour of Actively Haunted Austin High School
Paranormal experts are in agreement that there are 5 types of places known to experience more hauntings: cemeteries, churches, hospitals, theaters, and schools. On Saturday, October 29, a local paranormal group is hosting an investigative ghost tour of the second oldest high school in El Paso where some freaky stuff has been going on for many years.
cbs4local.com
5 vehicles including 2 semitrucks causes closure of all lanes on I-10 east at Brown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on I-10 east at Brown are closed due to a crash Friday night. The crash involves five vehicles including two semitrucks. Officials said two people are being treated at the scene, and one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
KVIA
Pickleball is rising in popularity and injuries
EL PASO, Texas - As the sport of pickleball grows so do the injuries for players. it's all fun and games till you strain your Achilles tendon, herniate a disc or even do a face-plant. It might seem to most that pickleball players are just standing around hitting a ball...
Round up of Borderzine, alumni and student staff making headlines
As we celebrate homecoming season in Texas, here’s a look at some highlights for Borderzine alumni, students and supporters in the journalism industry. The work of Borderzine staff’s reporting on life on the U.S., Mexico border during the pandemic was highlighted at the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and National Association of Black Journalists conference in August in Las Vegas.
Rollover crash in west El Paso sends three to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas -- Fire dispatch officials confirm three people were sent to the hospital after they were involved in a serious crash in west El Paso. All three suffered minor injuries. The crash happened on I-10 East near the Redd exit at around 3:15 Saturday afternoon. This is a developing story. Check back for The post Rollover crash in west El Paso sends three to the hospital appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Ending the Streak of Traffic Deaths in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- 15 years ago before Deputy Sheriff Manuel Reyes joined the El Paso Sheriff's Office, he was riding on his motorcycle when he was t-boned and was saved after his motorcycle accident. The Help End the Streak of Traffic Deaths event held by TxDOT El Paso District an Harley Davidson meant a little more for him.
Texas Monthly Names 2 El Paso Taquerias Best in State
Let's taco 'bout tacos and the taquerias that make them best. Texas Monthly recently published a list of what its "taco editor" has deemed The Top 25 New(ish) Taquerias in Texas, and two spots in El Paso are on it. The List. The list features taco places that have opened...
El Paso Boy Scouts Learn the Hard Way, The Value of Scouting
The Boy Scout's motto is "be prepared," but a group of unfortunate scouts from El Paso learned the rest of the slogan is "or die!" According to a new report from ABC 7 News, 16 Boy Scouts and nine adults set out for the Gila National Forest in New Mexico for a week-long camping trip as a part of the Boy Scouts program.
El Paso News
Weather Watcher of the day!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day is Terri Garcia, depicting a beautiful fall day!. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:. Facebook: MonicaCortezKTSM. For local and...
600 ESPN El Paso
El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0