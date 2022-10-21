ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

600 ESPN El Paso

UTEP Adds Northwestern to 2023 Football Schedule

With NMSU moving into Conference USA next summer, UTEP has to replace one football game each season. Director of Athletics Jim Senter took care of 2023 with the Miners scheduled to play Northwestern on Saturday, September 9th. FB Schedules reports that UTEP will make $1.2 million for the road game at Ryan Field.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 9, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week nine after one game took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Franklin 14 F Fort Stockton 62 F Pebble Hills 34 F Mountain View 21 F Fabens 0 F […]
EL PASO, TX
theprospectordaily.com

Miners stomp the Roadrunners in shutout

The UTEP volleyball team (12-9, 6-2 Conference USA) took the home win in a sweep over conference rival the University of San Antonio (7-13, 2-6 Conference USA) Friday. The win comes off a 3-1 loss in which the Miners suffered to the current leader of C-USA, Western Kentucky University (19-2, 7-0 Conference USA) Oct. 16.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

NMSU game vs San Jose State on hold after death of San Jose player

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The New Mexico State University game versus San Jose State University is on hold after a player for San Jose State was killed in a crash. The player who died was identified as 18-year-old Camdan McWright. Wright was a freshman at San Jose State...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Two El Paso area teachers recognized at Texas Teacher of the Year awards

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso area teachers were recognized at the Texas Teacher of the Year luncheon Friday in Round Rock, Texas. Joselyn Zuniga, a teacher at Lorenzo G. Alarcon Elementary School in the San Elizario Independent School District, was recognized at the banquet for being the Region 19 Elementary School Teacher […]
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso Paranormal Group Hosting Investigative Ghost Tour of Actively Haunted Austin High School

Paranormal experts are in agreement that there are 5 types of places known to experience more hauntings: cemeteries, churches, hospitals, theaters, and schools. On Saturday, October 29, a local paranormal group is hosting an investigative ghost tour of the second oldest high school in El Paso where some freaky stuff has been going on for many years.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Pickleball is rising in popularity and injuries

EL PASO, Texas - As the sport of pickleball grows so do the injuries for players. it's all fun and games till you strain your Achilles tendon, herniate a disc or even do a face-plant. It might seem to most that pickleball players are just standing around hitting a ball...
EL PASO, TX
Borderzine

Round up of Borderzine, alumni and student staff making headlines

As we celebrate homecoming season in Texas, here’s a look at some highlights for Borderzine alumni, students and supporters in the journalism industry. The work of Borderzine staff’s reporting on life on the U.S., Mexico border during the pandemic was highlighted at the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and National Association of Black Journalists conference in August in Las Vegas.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Rollover crash in west El Paso sends three to the hospital

EL PASO, Texas -- Fire dispatch officials confirm three people were sent to the hospital after they were involved in a serious crash in west El Paso. All three suffered minor injuries. The crash happened on I-10 East near the Redd exit at around 3:15 Saturday afternoon. This is a developing story. Check back for The post Rollover crash in west El Paso sends three to the hospital appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Ending the Streak of Traffic Deaths in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- 15 years ago before Deputy Sheriff Manuel Reyes joined the El Paso Sheriff's Office, he was riding on his motorcycle when he was t-boned and was saved after his motorcycle accident. The Help End the Streak of Traffic Deaths event held by TxDOT El Paso District an Harley Davidson meant a little more for him.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Weather Watcher of the day!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day is Terri Garcia, depicting a beautiful fall day!. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:. Facebook: MonicaCortezKTSM. For local and...
EL PASO, TX
