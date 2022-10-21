Read full article on original website
scttx.com
City of Tenaha Issues Declaration of Disaster, Order Prohibiting Outdoor Burning
October 25, 2022 - The City of Tenaha has issued a declaration of disaster and order prohibiting outdoor burning. The declaration and order read as follows: (Click here for original) WHEREAS the City of Tenaha is under imminent threat of sever damage, injury of loss of life or property resulting...
Operation Blue Santa Storefront Decorating Contest
October 25, 2022 - (Operation Blue Santa: Flier, Entry Form) - Operation Blue Santa has a new Community event coming up! Everyone loves to decorate for Christmas, but lets make a contest out of it make it for a good cause. Join in the Holiday Festivities by decorating your storefront/windows...
SFA Gardens to Host Annual Holiday Wreath-making Event
Stephen F. Austin State University’s SFA Gardens will host its annual Deck the Halls: Using Evergreens to Decorate for the Holidays seminar from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 3 at the Brundrett Conservation Education Building in the Pineywoods Native Plant Center, located at 2900 Raguet St. October 24, 2022...
Tenaha Church of Christ Fall Festival Oct. 30
October 24, 2022 - Tenaha Church of Christ is hosting a Fall Festival from 5pm until 7pm on Sunday, October 30th. Enjoy hot dogs, popcorn, caramel apples, games, bounce house, and candy!. Tenaha Church of Christ is located at 102 FM 2669, Tenaha, Texas 75935.
Halloween in Ramville on Joaquin Square
October 25, 2022 - Halloween in Ramville - Monday, October 31, 2022 on the Joaquin square. Hours will be 5pm - 7pm (or candy has run out). For more information contact Casey at 936-269-3021 or email casey.cityofjoaquin@gmail.com. A free, safe, and unique way to "Trick-or-Treat," in a fun and family...
Sheriff Seeks Whereabouts of Goodman
October 25, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Terry Wayne Goodman, 53, of Rusk. Goodman is described as a white male, 5’6” tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and red hair. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking...
Roughrider JV, Freshman Away Game Ticket Information (Online Sales Only)
October 24, 2022 - The Center Roughrider's JV and Freshman football team will travel to Bullard on Thursday, October 27. Bullard tickets are sold online only - no cash at the gate! Click the following link to purchase tickets - https://events.ticketspicket.com/agency/5b6f33c6-17c6-4afe-81c8-c9f9e79657aa.
Shelbyville Versus Timpson Football Games Update (Varsity, 7th, 8th)
October 24, 2022 - The Shelbyville Dragon’s football games versus Timpson for middle school have been moved to Wednesday, October 26 at 5pm for 7th and 8th grade only at Shelbyville. The High School football game against Timpson has been moved to Thursday, October 27 at 7pm at Timpson.
