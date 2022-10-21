ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
scttx.com

Operation Blue Santa Storefront Decorating Contest

October 25, 2022 - (Operation Blue Santa: Flier, Entry Form) - Operation Blue Santa has a new Community event coming up! Everyone loves to decorate for Christmas, but lets make a contest out of it make it for a good cause. Join in the Holiday Festivities by decorating your storefront/windows...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

SFA Gardens to Host Annual Holiday Wreath-making Event

Stephen F. Austin State University’s SFA Gardens will host its annual Deck the Halls: Using Evergreens to Decorate for the Holidays seminar from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 3 at the Brundrett Conservation Education Building in the Pineywoods Native Plant Center, located at 2900 Raguet St. October 24, 2022...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
scttx.com

Tenaha Church of Christ Fall Festival Oct. 30

October 24, 2022 - Tenaha Church of Christ is hosting a Fall Festival from 5pm until 7pm on Sunday, October 30th. Enjoy hot dogs, popcorn, caramel apples, games, bounce house, and candy!. Tenaha Church of Christ is located at 102 FM 2669, Tenaha, Texas 75935.
TENAHA, TX
scttx.com

Halloween in Ramville on Joaquin Square

October 25, 2022 - Halloween in Ramville - Monday, October 31, 2022 on the Joaquin square. Hours will be 5pm - 7pm (or candy has run out). For more information contact Casey at 936-269-3021 or email casey.cityofjoaquin@gmail.com. A free, safe, and unique way to "Trick-or-Treat," in a fun and family...
JOAQUIN, TX
scttx.com

Sheriff Seeks Whereabouts of Goodman

October 25, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Terry Wayne Goodman, 53, of Rusk. Goodman is described as a white male, 5’6” tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and red hair. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Roughrider JV, Freshman Away Game Ticket Information (Online Sales Only)

October 24, 2022 - The Center Roughrider's JV and Freshman football team will travel to Bullard on Thursday, October 27. Bullard tickets are sold online only - no cash at the gate! Click the following link to purchase tickets - https://events.ticketspicket.com/agency/5b6f33c6-17c6-4afe-81c8-c9f9e79657aa.
CENTER, TX

