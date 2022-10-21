ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, NC

Principal says instilling purpose, value in lives of students is important

By Jessica Horne Chief Communications Officer
 4 days ago
PEMBROKE — Pembroke Middle School Principal Jeremiah Moore says knowing students leave his school with a great education and the knowledge of their value means everything.

Moore is working in his eighth year in the field of Education and recognizes the impact that he and his staff have on students. During his career in the district, he has served as a Title I Lead Teacher at Purnell Swett High School and as an assistant principal at Pembroke Middle School before taking on his new role as principal of the school this year.

“The most important part of my job is making sure my students know they are worthy of everything life entails,” Moore said. “If my students leave Pembroke Middle knowing they are loved and valued, I consider that a job well done.”

The principal said he reminds his staff of a Bible verse found in Jeremiah 29:11 that says God has a purpose and a plan. He also reminds them “to make sure our students feel as if we are inspiring them for their life plan/purpose.”

Moore said he was inspired to take on the principal role to inspire students and make a difference in their lives.

“I wanted to become an administrator to increase ‘access’ to quality educational experiences for students who are disadvantaged,” he said. “I wanted to be a representation of how education and hard work can liberate you from your struggles.”

Moore has multiple goals for the school year.

Among his goals this year is to “create a culturally responsive environment for our staff, students, and community stakeholders; implement an instructional framework that promotes student success through the use of human capital, research-based strategies, and the utilization of leadership density; and to make Pembroke Middle School the premier educational middle school within this region.”

He also shared a message for parents.

“I look forward to working with the town of Pembroke and the various communities within our school district to ensure that each and every student at Pembroke Middle School has the opportunity to receive an equitable, rigorous education designed to give them the resources necessary to actualize their full potential,” Moore said.

“I am fully committed to ensuring the students and staff of this school are respected and supported. My heart and soul is connected to this institution and I promise to be a fierce advocate for our school at all times! Lastly, always remember: it’s a great day to be a warrior!” he added.

Debra Jones
3d ago

I am glad he instilling this in our children. Each and every child should feel loved and know they have a purpose in this life. I also love that he shares that bible scripture with his faculty/staff. God needs to be brought back into our schools desperately. Good job Jeremiah Moore.

