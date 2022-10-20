Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Body in NYC Driveway Dump Case Identified
The woman whose body was found in a large bin in the driveway of a multi-family home on Staten Island last week has been identified -- and a 56-year-old man who lives at the address where she was found now faces charges. The NYPD identified the victim Monday as 26-year-old...
fox5ny.com
Brave barber chases, scuffles with catalytic converter thief
ROCKY POINT, N.Y. - A barber went from giving haircuts to helping cut down on crime over the weekend. Johnny Can said he knew right away something was suspicious as soon as a man, now identified by Suffolk County police as 42-year-old Daniel Labbe, stepped foot into his barber shop in Rocky Point.
Unlicensed driver charged with manslaughter for mowing down panhandler on Brooklyn median
An unlicensed pickup truck driver has been charged with manslaughter for mowing down a panhandler standing on a Brooklyn median, police said Monday. Jefferson Springer is accused of crossing a double yellow line while speeding when he crashed into 56-year-old Walter Gonzalez in Crown Heights around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. “Walter was such a good guy,” Ana Mercado, the victim’s wife, said Monday as ...
Police: 8-month pregnant woman shot in Manhattan
A woman who is eight months pregnant was shot while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle in Manhattan, according to the NYPD.
Off-duty NY police officer robbed of badge, wallet in the Bronx
An off-duty upstate New York police officer was robbed of his badge and wallet while in the Bronx early Sunday, the Daily News reported.
Cops: Woman wanted on grand larceny charge after using stolen credit card at Riverhead store
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who used a stolen credit card at a Riverhead store last month. Suffolk Police said a woman reported her purse containing a wallet and credit cards was...
BK man arrested for shoving commuter onto subway tracks in unprovoked attack
A Brooklyn man was arrested Monday morning for pushing a person onto the subway tracks Friday afternoon, police said.
longisland.com
NY Environmental Conservation K9 Police Patrol for Illegal Fishing in Nassau County
Recently, K9 Cramer joined New York Environmental Conservation Officers (ECOs) investigating an illegal fishing case in Nassau County. ECOs Kochanowski and Macropoulos observed a fisherman catch an out-of-season blackfish under one of the bridges on the Wantagh Parkway, put it in a bag, and toss the bag down into the rocks. When the Officers approached, the angler appeared to be all packed up and leaving the area.
Nearly 300 Animals Rescued From Disgusting New York Home
According to a report by Jodi Goldberg of Fox 5 NY, nearly 300 animals living in deplorable conditions were rescued from a New York home that was infested with cockroaches, mites and lice. According to the report, 51-year-old Karin Keyes was arrested and charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty...
Man arrested for stabbing girlfriend with scissors, punching her mom on LI
Officials arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend with scissors, then punching her mother in the eye during a domestic dispute inside his Long Island home on Sunday, authorities said.
15-year-old beaten, robbed at Manhattan Upper East Side subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was punched in the face and robbed by an unknown male victim inside an Upper East Side subway station in Manhattan on October 6th. Today, police released a photo of the suspect in that incident, asking possible witnesses to come forward. According to the NYPD, at around 3:10 pm, the 15-year-old male victim was standing on the northbound platform at the West 72nd Street and Broadway station when he was approached by the unknown suspect in an unprovoked attack. The victim fell to the ground and the individual began punching The post 15-year-old beaten, robbed at Manhattan Upper East Side subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
VIDEO: Woman with child sprays Bronx MTA bus driver in face with unknown substance
Police are searching for a woman accused of assaulting an MTA bus driver in the Bronx following a verbal dispute last month, authorities said.
Teen caught with loaded gun at Long Island City High School, police say
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was allegedly caught with a loaded gun and a knife at a Queens high school Monday morning, authorities said. The staff at Long Island City High School found the weapon in the teen’s backpack at around 8:17 a.m., police said. The school’s dean was talking to […]
longisland.com
Man Caught by Officer & Canine, Arrested for Stealing Two Catalytic Converters
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Medford man for stealing two catalytic converters from a vehicle in a parking lot in Rocky Point this morning. A man with a saw and a catalytic converter was walking in the parking lot of 576 Route 25A at 9 a.m. when the owner of a nearby business observed the man. The witness chased the suspect until he entered the Rocky Point State Pine Barrens Preserve.
NBC New York
13-Year-Old Arrested for Making Online Threats Against Middle School on Long Island
Suffolk County police arrested a 13-year-old student in Copiague on Monday for making threats on social media claiming he would shoot teachers and students at the middle school. Parents took their kids out of school after two threats of violence in the Copiague School District, with the first threat, a...
Wanted for Islandia petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who allegedly stole from an Islandia store in September. A woman allegedly stole four pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear, located at 1770 Veteran’s Memorial...
Teenage girl stabbed on train near Manhattan subway station: NYPD
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 14-year-old girl was stabbed during a fight on a train in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon, police said. She was attacked on a southbound no. 1 train near the 191st Street subway station around 4:10 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. The teen had been involved in a dispute with two […]
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Carlos Diaz, 36, Arrested
On Friday, October 21, 2022, at 2245 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 49th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Carlos Diaz. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. sexual abuse;. forcible touching. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
danspapers.com
Suffolk Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. Joins Fighting Chance Board
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. was appointed to the board of directors of Fighting Chance, a Sag Harbor-based nonprofit that provides free professional counseling services to cancer patients and caregivers on the East End. He will be able to share...
californiaexaminer.net
Family of Queens Fatal Subway Victim Furious
The bereaved family of a Queens straphanger fatally crushed by a train are upset his alleged attacker was a no-show in court Friday — and are demanding justice for his slaying. The family of Heriberto Quintana, who was killed during Monday evening’s rush hour, went to Queens Criminal Court...
