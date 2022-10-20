ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, NY

NBC New York

Body in NYC Driveway Dump Case Identified

The woman whose body was found in a large bin in the driveway of a multi-family home on Staten Island last week has been identified -- and a 56-year-old man who lives at the address where she was found now faces charges. The NYPD identified the victim Monday as 26-year-old...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fox5ny.com

Brave barber chases, scuffles with catalytic converter thief

ROCKY POINT, N.Y. - A barber went from giving haircuts to helping cut down on crime over the weekend. Johnny Can said he knew right away something was suspicious as soon as a man, now identified by Suffolk County police as 42-year-old Daniel Labbe, stepped foot into his barber shop in Rocky Point.
ROCKY POINT, NY
Daily News

Unlicensed driver charged with manslaughter for mowing down panhandler on Brooklyn median

An unlicensed pickup truck driver has been charged with manslaughter for mowing down a panhandler standing on a Brooklyn median, police said Monday. Jefferson Springer is accused of crossing a double yellow line while speeding when he crashed into 56-year-old Walter Gonzalez in Crown Heights around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. “Walter was such a good guy,” Ana Mercado, the victim’s wife, said Monday as ...
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

NY Environmental Conservation K9 Police Patrol for Illegal Fishing in Nassau County

Recently, K9 Cramer joined New York Environmental Conservation Officers (ECOs) investigating an illegal fishing case in Nassau County. ECOs Kochanowski and Macropoulos observed a fisherman catch an out-of-season blackfish under one of the bridges on the Wantagh Parkway, put it in a bag, and toss the bag down into the rocks. When the Officers approached, the angler appeared to be all packed up and leaving the area.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

15-year-old beaten, robbed at Manhattan Upper East Side subway station

NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was punched in the face and robbed by an unknown male victim inside an Upper East Side subway station in Manhattan on October 6th. Today, police released a photo of the suspect in that incident, asking possible witnesses to come forward. According to the NYPD, at around 3:10 pm, the 15-year-old male victim was standing on the northbound platform at the West 72nd Street and Broadway station when he was approached by the unknown suspect in an unprovoked attack. The victim fell to the ground and the individual began punching The post 15-year-old beaten, robbed at Manhattan Upper East Side subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Teen caught with loaded gun at Long Island City High School, police say

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was allegedly caught with a loaded gun and a knife at a Queens high school Monday morning, authorities said. The staff at Long Island City High School found the weapon in the teen’s backpack at around 8:17 a.m., police said. The school’s dean was talking to […]
QUEENS, NY
longisland.com

Man Caught by Officer & Canine, Arrested for Stealing Two Catalytic Converters

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Medford man for stealing two catalytic converters from a vehicle in a parking lot in Rocky Point this morning. A man with a saw and a catalytic converter was walking in the parking lot of 576 Route 25A at 9 a.m. when the owner of a nearby business observed the man. The witness chased the suspect until he entered the Rocky Point State Pine Barrens Preserve.
ROCKY POINT, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for Islandia petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who allegedly stole from an Islandia store in September. A woman allegedly stole four pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear, located at 1770 Veteran’s Memorial...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Teenage girl stabbed on train near Manhattan subway station: NYPD

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 14-year-old girl was stabbed during a fight on a train in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon, police said. She was attacked on a southbound no. 1 train near the 191st Street subway station around 4:10 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. The teen had been involved in a dispute with two […]
MANHATTAN, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Carlos Diaz, 36, Arrested

On Friday, October 21, 2022, at 2245 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 49th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Carlos Diaz. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. sexual abuse;. forcible touching. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
danspapers.com

Suffolk Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. Joins Fighting Chance Board

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. was appointed to the board of directors of Fighting Chance, a Sag Harbor-based nonprofit that provides free professional counseling services to cancer patients and caregivers on the East End. He will be able to share...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
californiaexaminer.net

Family of Queens Fatal Subway Victim Furious

The bereaved family of a Queens straphanger fatally crushed by a train are upset his alleged attacker was a no-show in court Friday — and are demanding justice for his slaying. The family of Heriberto Quintana, who was killed during Monday evening’s rush hour, went to Queens Criminal Court...
QUEENS, NY

