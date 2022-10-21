Read full article on original website
targetedonc.com
Cancer Survivors May Be at Increased Risk for Secondary Primary Thyroid Cancer
A study found that after their first primary malignancy diagnosis, cancer survivors are at a significantly increased risk for secondary primary thyroid cancer, with other half of cases occurring in the first 3 years. Following their initial diagnosis, cancer survivors, compared with the overall population, are at a 90% increased...
targetedonc.com
Study Reassures Transition From Specialist to PCP After Thyroid Cancer Treatment
After participating in a primary care-based follow-up program, 53% of patients have been discharged and have fully transitioned to their primary care provider. More than half of patients with thyroid cancer transitioned from a specialist to their primary care provider after participating in a primary care-based follow-up program, according to a poster presentation at the 91st Annual Meeting of the American Thyroid Association.
Healthline
Thyroid Cancer Treatment Options
Thyroid cancer begins in the thyroid gland. This is a small, butterfly-shaped gland that’s located in your neck. The thyroid gland makes many hormones that work to regulate your metabolism. American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that there will be 43,800 new diagnoses of thyroid cancer in the United States...
Medical News Today
Follicular thyroid cancer explained
The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland at the front of the neck, responsible for bodily functions such as heart rate, metabolism, and body temperature. Follicular thyroid cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the thyroid cells. Follicular thyroid cancer is the second most common type of thyroid...
targetedonc.com
Psychiatric History May Prompt Patients’ Decisions for Faster Surgical Treatment in Thyroid Cancer
Psychiatric history may be an important factor for physicians to consider when counseling patients on their treatment options with thyroid cancer, according to a retrospective chart review. Patients with anxiety, as well as anxiety and depression, may turn to surgical treatment faster than considering active surveillance when discussing treatment options,...
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
TODAY.com
Why do colon cancer tumors grow so fast? Study identifies new gene that may play a role
A newly identified colon cancer gene may drive the disease by making the environment in the vicinity of tumors more hospitable to them, researchers say. The gene, which appears to speed tumor growth by pumping up inflammation around it, may offer insights into lifestyle changes, as well as potential therapies, to help slow growth down, according to the report published in Nature Communications.
Healthline
Are Uterine Fibroids Cancerous?
A fibroid is a very common, noncancerous tumor that grows in the uterus. They can be tiny or very large, and it’s possible to have several fibroids at once. Fibroids frequently grow without causing any symptoms or requiring any treatment. But in rare cases, a mass in the uterus...
MedicalXpress
Expert explains how inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome differ
Receiving a medical diagnosis can be difficult. You may only hear parts of the conversation as you start to think about what treatment will be needed and how this will affect your daily life. It can be especially challenging when different diseases have names that sound similar, such as inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, and irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS. Daisy Batista, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse, explains the difference between the two diseases.
boldsky.com
What Is Colorectal Cancer? 9 Important Tests Used To Diagnose Colon Cancer
Having a healthy colon is essential for digestion and waste removal in the body. When the colon does not function properly, the body cannot absorb essential nutrients or eliminate waste products. What Is Colorectal Cancer?. Colorectal cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the colon or the rectum....
A radioactive tumor implant is a major breakthrough for treating pancreatic cancer
In what can be called a quantum leap in medical science, the most successful treatment for pancreatic cancer ever recorded in mouse models is here. Biomedical engineers at Duke University have developed an approach that completely eliminates tumors in 80 percent of mice across various model types, as opposed to most trials that solely halt the growth of such tumors.
targetedonc.com
Wearable Patient-Tracking Device to Inform Time and Delivery of Radiotherapy
Alonso Gutierrez, MD, discusses the initial results from a feasibility study which evaluated the use of a daily wearable patient-tracking device to optimize radiation machine use and time the delivery of treatment. Alonso Gutierrez, MD, chief of Medical Physics at Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute, discusses the initial results from...
targetedonc.com
FDA Approves Durvalumab Plus Tremelimumab for Unresectable HCC
Findings from the phase 3 HIMALAYA trial have led the FDA to grant approval to the combination of tremelimumab and durvalumab for the treatment of patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. The FDA has approved tremelimumab (Imjudo) in combination with durvalumab (Imfinzi) for the treatment of patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma...
targetedonc.com
Mao Discusses the Best Management Strategy for a Patient With Clear Cell RCC
During a tweet chat, Shifeng S. Mao, MD, PhD and Targeted Oncology Twitter followers discussed the case of 59-year-old woman with clear-cell renal cell carcinoma ad best treatment options for the patient. Targeted Oncology was joined on Twitter by Shifeng S. Mao, MD, PhD, chair of the Allegheny Health Network...
targetedonc.com
Discussing the Diagnostic Process for Primary Myelofibrosis
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Pankit Vachhani, MD, discussed with participants how they would diagnose a patient who potentially has primary myelofibrosis. CASE SUMMARY. A 68-year-old woman presented to her physician with symptoms of fatigue and abdominal pain lasting 4 months. She also reported increased bruising and unexplained...
targetedonc.com
Cabozantinib Continues to Improve PFS, Regardless of Duration of Previous Lenvatinib Therapy in RAI-Refractory DTC
An extended follow-up of the phase 3 COSMIC-311 trial supported the use of cabozantinib to treat patients with radioiodine-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer, irrespective of the duration of prior lenvatinib received. Treatment with cabozantinib (Cabometyx) maintained superior progression-free survival (PFS), compared with placebo, in patients with radioiodine (RAI)-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer...
targetedonc.com
Rucaparib Extends PFS in Deleterious BRACA1/2-Mutated Relapsed Ovarian Cancer
Amit M. Oza, MD, discusses progression-free survival findings from the phase 3 ARIEL4 clinical trial. Amit M. Oza, MD, a senior scientist in the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre Cancer Clinical Research Unit at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and co-leader of the Ovarian Cancer Translational Research Initiative at the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research, discusses progression-free survival (PFS) findings from the phase 3 ARIEL4 clinical trial (NCT02855944).
myscience.org
Cervical cancer discovery offers major new clue to better understand the disease
Scientists have discovered that cervical cancer can be divided into two distinct molecular subgroups - one far more aggressive than the other - as part of the largest ’omics’ study of its kind, led by researchers at UCL and the University of Southampton. Published in Nature Communications, researchers...
ajmc.com
Neurofibromatosis Type 1 Linked to Greater Skin Cancer Risk
The risks of 4 types of skin cancers were investigated among patients who have neurofibromatosis type 1, a multisystem autosomal dominant genetic syndrome characterized by loss of neurofibromin. Basal cell carcinoma (BCC), squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), keratinocyte carcinoma, and melanoma risks were found to be higher among a group of...
technologynetworks.com
Link Identified Between Mitochondria and Pancreatic Cancer
The mitochondria is a key energy-producing component of the human cell that plays an important role in cancer cell metabolism. In a research paper published in PLOS ONE, Dario C. Altieri, M.D., president and chief executive officer, director of the Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center, and the Robert and Penny Fox Distinguished Professor at The Wistar Institute, alongside national and international collaborators, distinguish a specific gene signature indicative of mitochondrial reprogramming in tumors that correlates with poor patient outcome.
