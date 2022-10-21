Read full article on original website
Illinois Lifer
4d ago
Keep in mind….there will be no bail required in January, since this crime is a business. Pay attention before voting!
3
25newsnow.com
Three juveniles arrested for vehicular hijacking in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old girl are in the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center after allegedly being involved in a vehicular hijacking Monday night in Peoria. Peoria Police were called to the UnityPoint parking deck on Northeast Glen Oak around 9:30 PM Monday night,...
25newsnow.com
Chicago man arrested for stolen vehicle in Woodford County
GERMANTOWN HILLS (25 News Now) - A Chicago man is awaiting a bond hearing in Woodford County, after allegedly possessing a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police in Germantown Hills early Tuesday morning. The Woodford County Sheriff says one of their Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Route 116 in...
Central Illinois Proud
Normal police searching for forgery suspect
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking the public for help identify a suspect in a forgery investigation Monday. According to a Normal police Facebook post, the suspect cashed several stolen checks around central Illinois, totaling close to $60,000. The suspect is believed to be related...
wglt.org
Bloomington Police: Carjackers target high horsepower vehicles
Bloomington Police are issuing safety tips to prevent vehicle thefts after a reported carjacking and shooting outside a grocery store on Sunday. Bloomington police officers were called at 8 a.m. to the parking lot outside Hy-Vee on North Veterans Parkway. According to BPD, multiple masked suspects tried to steal a...
1470 WMBD
Fire destroys South Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria firefighters are still working to determine the case of a blaze Tuesday morning in South Peoria. Crews went to West Ann Street, inbetween Griswold and Westmoreland, around 6:15 a.m. and had the fire under control in a little more than a half hour. Firefighters say...
Accident cleared on I-57 North
Update at 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2022 The Illinois State Police said the traffic backup on northbound I-57 is now clear as of 11:15 a.m. “Crews will be on scene today working in the right lane in the construction zone removing the turned over truck tractor semi-trailer for the majority of the day,” officials […]
Crime Stoppers seeking tips about deadly Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in a homicide investigation stemming from a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened in the area of Third Street and Beardsley Avenue on Oct. 4. Champaign Police officers determined that three people were standing in the parking lot of an […]
newschannel20.com
One injured in 11th and South Grand shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield police are investigating a shooting that happened near 11th and South Grand Sunday night. Police say they received the shots fired call around 10:20 p.m. Evidence was found of seven shots being fired. We're told the victim was taken to St. John's Hospital with...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer's in-car camera
Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from the in-car camera of Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Wittmer and Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
Central Illinois Proud
Heavy police presence on Sheridan Rd. in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There is a large police presence near the intersection of N. Sheridan Rd. and W. Mac Queen Ave. in Peoria. Police have partially stopped traffic for an incident. This is a developing story and will be updated.
25newsnow.com
BPD investigating attempted carjacking, shooting at grocery store
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bloomington police are looking for “multiple suspects” after a morning attempted carjacking that resulted in shots fired. Sergeant John Fermon said the attempted carjacking occurred around 8 a.m. near the HyVee along Veteran’s Parkway. Multiple suspects attempted to steal a car containing a single passenger. During the struggle between the victim and suspect, shots were fired, according to Fermon.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman's body camera
Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman’s body camera during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Bowman and Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
Construction-related closures coming to Urbana road
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — People driving through Urbana in the next few weeks may need to make changes to their route of travel if it involves Race Street. Starting Wednesday morning, the street will be closed intermittently over the following three weeks due to a construction project. The construction will be located between Windsor Road […]
Fundraiser started for 12-year-old shooting victim
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – An online fundraiser has been started to cover the medical expenses of a 12-year-old boy who was shot in Champaign Wednesday night. Read the full fundraiser description below: Hi my name is LaShandra and I am the mother of my 12-year old son who was shot in the back of his […]
25newsnow.com
Guilty verdict leads to courtroom frenzy in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Murder suspect Mikeal Reed was found guilty in Peoria County court on Thursday. Upon hearing the verdict, Reed apparently jumped up and climbed over the seating in an attempt to escape the courtroom. A report of the incident indicates it happened around 5:00 PM on...
1470 WMBD
Sheriff’s Office: Peoria county girl partially run over by lawn mower
ELMWOOD, Ill. — A local child is being treated for severe injuries following a near tragic accident where she was partially run over by a lawn mower. Peoria County Sheriff’s officials say it happened late Friday afternoon at a home along North Cramer Road in the community of Elmwood, just west of Hanna City.
Southern Indiana father, grandmother arrested after 2-year-old allegedly found wandering alone
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A southern Indiana father and grandmother have been charged after a two-year-old was found wandering alone in Madison. According to the Madison Police Department, 27-year-old Joel Toth of Madison and 49-year-old Melissa Toth of Petersburg, Illinois have been charged with neglect of a dependent. Police said...
One Of The Quad Cities Favorite Restaurants Has Opened Its First Franchise Location In Illinois
A restaurant we've enjoyed for over 11 years is now expanding with the first franchise-owned store in Illinois. Yeah, Barrel House has been in the Quad Cities for 11 years. Years of how long a restaurant has been in business can make you feel old. Or like you've been in that city for a while. Or both. And yes, Barrel House started in 2011, in Davenport, Iowa. And in 2020, nearly a decade after the Barrel House origin, the owners set out to develop a franchise program for Barrel House.
25newsnow.com
Man identified after early Saturday morning homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man pronounced deceased after a shooting early Saturday morning has been identified. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Couriaun L. Atkins, 23, of West Lincoln Avenue, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died instantly, according to an autopsy. Harwood says no further information is being...
WAND TV
Free utility bill clinic to be held for Decatur residents
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Senator Doris Turner and the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) will be hosting a free clinic to help save homeowners money on their utility bills. The clinic will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on this Thursday, Oct. 27. at Turner’s Decatur Office located at 1210 S. Jasper St. in Decatur.
