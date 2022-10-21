Read full article on original website
Oakland, Tennessee, man who had video of his arrest go viral claims racial profiling
SOMERVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man whose violent arrest for alleged traffic violations is under investigation by state police said Monday that he was stopped because he was a young Black man driving a nice car. Brandon Calloway and some of his family members spoke with an Associated Press...
MPD: Woman attacked for filming incident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for two men after a woman was attacked Sunday. The aggravated assault occurred on Lamar Avenue near Pearson Road Sunday afternoon. Officers said the victim was in an accident and she filmed the interaction with the other person involved. The two...
Man killed by officers after police chase in Mississippi identified
SENATOBIA, Miss. — A man wanted for kidnapping was shot and killed by officers in North Mississippi. Now the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the officer-involved shooting. The pursuit was started by the Hernando Police Department and ended in Senatobia. District Attorney Bob Morris said an alert...
Tennessee man charged after 83-year-old woman found buried in garden
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges months after an 83-year-old woman’s body was found in a garden behind a Crosstown home. Greg Tanner has been charged with theft of property $60,000-$250,000, forgery $60,000-$250,000, financial exploitation of an elderly/vulnerable person, identity theft, and abuse of a corpse. He is being held on a $150,000 bond. […]
Tennessee man violently arrested claims racial profiling
SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man whose violent arrest for alleged traffic violations is under investigation by state police said Monday that he was stopped because he was a young Black man driving a nice car. Brandon Calloway and some of his family members spoke with an Associated...
Neighborhood evacuated after grenade found in Memphis
UPDATE: MPD has removed the package and streets have been reopened. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are leading an investigation after a possible grenade was found in a Memphis neighborhood. Officers responded to a suspicious package call on the 700 Block of Atlantic Street in Highland Heights just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. A possible grenade was […]
Caretaker stole over $105K before elderly woman’s body found, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after the body of a missing elderly woman was found behind a rental property in the Crosstown area. A missing persons report was filed for Rebecca Seay, 83, on Feb. 18 in the 300 block of N. Montgomery, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Neighbors shocked by new details in death of missing neighbor found buried in flowerbed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details have come to light in the death investigation of a Memphis woman from earlier this year following a horrifying discovery in a Crosstown backyard. The body of 83-year-old Rebecca Seay was found buried in a shallow grave beneath her flower bed. The discovery was...
Former Memphis police officer sentenced to 12 years for criminal civil rights violations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A federal judge has sentenced a former Memphis police officer to 12 years in federal prison for criminal civil rights violations. On January 24, 2020, 63-year-old Sam Blue pled guilty to conspiracy to violate civil rights by using force, violence, and intimidation, and conspiracy to commit robbery affecting interstate commerce.
Wreck on Lamar almost ends in shooting; two men wanted
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is alive because a handgun misfired before the suspects sped off from a wreck scene on Lamar over the weekend, Memphis police say. Police say it began with a traffic accident shortly after noon Sunday on Lamar Avenue near Pearson Road. A woman who was driving one of the vehicles […]
Pamela Moses files lawsuit claiming "malicious" prosecution by former Shelby County D.A.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis activist and local Black Lives Matter founder Pamela Moses has filed a lawsuit over a conviction on charges of illegally registering to vote, which were eventually dropped in April 2022. The suit names former Shelby County D.A. Amy Weirich, the State of Tennessee, and current...
AirTag in stolen van leads to arrest of 2 suspects, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were arrested after allegedly stealing a van the owner was able to track with an AirTag. On Oct. 23, Memphis Police (MPD) officers responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in the 1200 block of Victor Drive. A man told them his 2005 Chevrolet Express...
Scam callers posing as police, Southaven PD warns
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Southaven Police Department is warning the public about scam callers who are posing as authorities within the department. Police say that these scammers are telling citizens that they have a warrant and will be arrested unless they meet with them or pay a fine. The...
Live grenade removed from yard after North Memphis neighborhood evacuated, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Memphis neighborhood was evacuated after Memphis Police (MPD) found a live grenade in a backyard early Tuesday morning. The grenade was found behind a home on Atlantic Street, an area near Holmes and Tutwiler. When FOX13′s crew arrived, multiple squad cars were at the...
Conditions at 201 Poplar are unlivable, county commissioner says
MEMPHIS. Tenn. — Unlivable and unacceptable. That’s how a county commissioner described the conditions at 201 Poplar after getting a tour recently. She and others said it’s time to rebuild the jail. “We saw everything from leaking ceilings to mold on panels to the cells just being...
One killed, one detained after South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man has been detained after a person was shot dead in South Memphis Monday. The deadly attack happened in the Washington Heights community of South Memphis. Police were called to the shooting on the 600 block of Stephens Place near Mississippi Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. The shooting victim was pronounced dead […]
Shooting in South Memphis leaves one injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was injured in a shooting in South Memphis Monday. Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of East Mallory Avenue. The victim was located and transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the suspect fled in a white Cadillac. According to police, the suspect and […]
West Memphis receives $1.7M grant to boost police force
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department received a $1.7 million federal grant in order to add additional officers on their staff. West Memphis Police Chief Robbin Campbell says the grant will help public safety by allowing the department to become adequately staffed and recruit more officers to the force.
West Memphis police encounter ‘switch’ accessory on weapons
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis police have encountered a new weapon accessory in the city’s eighth homicide this year. One person has been arrested and police are still searching for others. It comes as local law enforcement is facing a growing concern over a new weapon accessory.
Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native
Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
